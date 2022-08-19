 Skip to content
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They'll perk right up once they start having forced babies. If my parent's marriage taught me anything, it's that babies fix everything and having children is the best way to overcome depression and dissatisfaction with you life
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obviously, the answer is to lower the drinking age.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Its the country music
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obviously corporations need tax breaks so more money can trickle down to these depressed kids.
-some Tennessee magat either running for, or already in office, probably
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you take away a person's hope for the future, they tend to get depressed about it. Film at 11.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Obviously, the answer is to lower the drinking age.


Or get married.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee.

/well, there's your problem.
 
Decorus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obviously the answer is to start shooting kids until morale improves.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?


I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They live in Tennessee. Mental health issues and Banjo music kind of a given.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
an article in a local to Tennessee paper discusses things happening in Tennessee is somehow a reason to dunk on Tennessee?

this is happening in every state, and most likely every country

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/california-playbook/2022/08/19/california-and-the-child-mental-health-crisis-00052837
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.


"i wish my bookbag didnt have to have this level III+ ballistic plate in it"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ya think?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee.



which state do you live in?  glass houses motherfarker.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ya think?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x434]


Have you looked at the world lately is there anything to be happy about?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that these children need more oppressive religion in their lives, or at the very least, its looming omnipresence seeping into every facet of their social lives.

That oughta straighten 'em out.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: They'll perk right up once they start having forced babies. If my parent's marriage taught me anything, it's that babies fix everything and having children is the best way to overcome depression and dissatisfaction with you life


Even wanted kids are a burden.  I'm never telling mine that, of course.  Let them grow up without knowing that... So they can have kids and learn it the hard way!

They drain your income, they give you stress, and for considerable periods during their development they treat you like crap.

Somehow they're still worth it, but anyone who wants to take that burden on to 'fix' things is a moron.
 
Slypork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stephen Lynch - Tennessee
Youtube I6VjNmyv_i4

NSFW language
 
assjuice
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ya think?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x434]


Clearly illiteracy and inarticulateness are on the rise.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd be depressed too if I lived in a conservative shiathole, frankly.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Heamer: I have it on good authority that these children need more oppressive religion in their lives, or at the very least, its looming omnipresence seeping into every facet of their social lives.

That oughta straighten 'em out.


I don't know how you do it, shiatting in front of the Walgreens and farking at the same time. Someone should gift you TF
 
KCinPA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tennessee seems to be doing better than the nation as a whole.

"Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data found 1 in 5 children had a mental disorder"

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2022/01/special-childrens-mental-health

But that wasn't the point of the submittal. Was it subby?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If they had moar gunz that would make them feel stronger!

/Always moar gunz
//got a problem?
/// answer : MOAR GUNZ!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee. a red state.



People who run red states feel that they are persecuted by imaginary forces, angry, bitter and pretty much believe that The Dark Ages had it right on how to run society.  Of course it's going to fark up the children who have to live under this wrath of doom.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.


You think teens don't pay attention?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Tennessee seems to be doing better than the nation as a whole.

"Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data found 1 in 5 children had a mental disorder"

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2022/01/special-childrens-mental-health

But that wasn't the point of the submittal. Was it subby?


One thing conservative areas are known for is getting treatment for mental health instead of trying to rub Jesus in the wounds.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They never were
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby scared the crap out of me with that headline.  I thought we lost someone valuable like Daltrey.  Even TN people don't give a crap about TN kids unless they play sports ball.
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Decorus: The Irresponsible Captain: Ya think?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x434]

Have you looked at the world lately is there anything to be happy about?


If you talk to your friends, families, and neighbors - absolutely.

If your whole worldview is formed by internet clickbait and doom scrolling - no.

And there are a lot more people doing the latter than the former.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Decorus: The Irresponsible Captain: Ya think?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x434]

Have you looked at the world lately is there anything to be happy about?


the world has always been chaos.  you have to find your own happiness.  i suggest a divorce as a good start on that path.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.

You think teens don't pay attention?


Even when they don't understand what's going on, kids from toddlers to teens have more than enough social instincts to pick up on how people feel about each other.

I have trouble believing any couple can sufficiently fake happiness and hide discontent from their kids, nevermind worse things.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'd be depressed too if I lived in a conservative shiathole, frankly.


i'm sure you have a utopia there in your state/town/village
 
ENS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That whole article felt like an advertisement for alcohol.

"Kids...life is about drinking and making mistakes. And then drinking and thinking about those mistakes with other drunk people. Have a drink and think about what you've learned today."
 
Thingster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Shakin_Haitian: mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.

You think teens don't pay attention?

Even when they don't understand what's going on, kids from toddlers to teens have more than enough social instincts to pick up on how people feel about each other.

I have trouble believing any couple can sufficiently fake happiness and hide discontent from their kids, nevermind worse things.


The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love his wife.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Paul Baumer: What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee.


which state do you live in?  glass houses motherfarker.


I live in a state that doesn't have a near total abortion ban going in place next week, biatch.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the who?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thingster: Unsung_Hero: Shakin_Haitian: mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.

You think teens don't pay attention?

Even when they don't understand what's going on, kids from toddlers to teens have more than enough social instincts to pick up on how people feel about each other.

I have trouble believing any couple can sufficiently fake happiness and hide discontent from their kids, nevermind worse things.

The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love his wife.


Can't fake that, so I'm going to disqualify it as an option.  You love or you don't.

Respect, act in the best interests of your family (without completely ignoring your own), and if it comes down to a breakup, be farking adult about it and do what is best for the kids rather than using them as pawns.

And that is not just for the father.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thingster: Unsung_Hero: Shakin_Haitian: mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.

You think teens don't pay attention?

Even when they don't understand what's going on, kids from toddlers to teens have more than enough social instincts to pick up on how people feel about each other.

I have trouble believing any couple can sufficiently fake happiness and hide discontent from their kids, nevermind worse things.

The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love his wife respect their mother.


FTFY
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: One thing conservative areas are known for is getting treatment for mental health instead of trying to rub Jesus in the wounds.


the stigma for seeking mental health treatment affects all people.  look at the statistics for the Black community in the US, it's frightening.

https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=24
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We called that peer pressure years ago. Now made even stronger with social media. Not only does the neighborhood bully hate you. Everyone on his feed hates you. And they all go to your school. It's a great time to be a teen!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: asciibaron: Paul Baumer: What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee.


which state do you live in?  glass houses motherfarker.

I live in a state that doesn't have a near total abortion ban going in place next week, biatch.


what does that have to do with the mental health of school aged children?  stick to the topic of this thread unless you can't because you don't want to fact the truth about where you live.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Shakin_Haitian: One thing conservative areas are known for is getting treatment for mental health instead of trying to rub Jesus in the wounds.

the stigma for seeking mental health treatment affects all people.  look at the statistics for the Black community in the US, it's frightening.

https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=24


Yeah, black people tend to have higher rates of coming from religious backgrounds.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Paul Baumer: asciibaron: Paul Baumer: What do expect, they have to live in Tennessee.


which state do you live in?  glass houses motherfarker.

I live in a state that doesn't have a near total abortion ban going in place next week, biatch.

what does that have to do with the mental health of school aged children?  stick to the topic of this thread unless you can't because you don't want to fact the truth about where you live.


If you can't figure out the relationship between abortion laws and child mental health, you must be from Tennessee.

Keep on diggin', Rocky Top.
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mental health is no different than physical health.
Long past time to add therapist to eye doctor, dentist, and GP to who you see regularly.  We're all* pretty screwed up, talk to someone it helps.

*Sample size taken from Fark.com.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: We called that peer pressure years ago. Now made even stronger with social media. Not only does the neighborhood bully hate you. Everyone on his feed hates you. And they all go to your school. It's a great time to be a teen!


the homicide rate in Philly is driven, in part by posts to social media.  instead of being made fun of by a small group, it's a dog pile which ends in violence.  it's farking insanity. 

the the bright side, the tech is only going to get more invasive and more problematic over time.  yippie.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, everyone should spend even more time online putting down Tennessee and it's people.
That should perk those kids right up.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SmellsLikePoo: Thingster: Unsung_Hero: Shakin_Haitian: mcsiegs: Shakin_Haitian: Grand parents are terrorists, inflation is outpacing wage growth, climate change is obviously way worse and happening faster than expected, and the wealthy are buying up all the houses with the trillions in tax cuts they got. What's to worry about?

I am pretty sure kids aren't thinking about those specific issues.

Kids are pretty basic.

"I wish dad would stop hitting mommy" type stuff.

You think teens don't pay attention?

Even when they don't understand what's going on, kids from toddlers to teens have more than enough social instincts to pick up on how people feel about each other.

I have trouble believing any couple can sufficiently fake happiness and hide discontent from their kids, nevermind worse things.

The most important thing a father parentcan do for histheir children is to love his wife respect their motherpartner

FTFY


FTF both of you.
 
