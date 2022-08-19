 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News) Hero Ukranian MDs are refusing to go 'out of network'   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
2
    More: Hero, World Health Organization, Medicine, Health care, Ukraine's health care system, number of people, Ukraine, Russia, Russia's invasion  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't really have a snarky or quippy comment for this. The war farking sucks, Putin needs to die, and these doctors are better people than I. I probably would've done like the other 6 million people and fled. Nothing but respect.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dr. Ilona Butova stands in front of the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be people that are going to latch on to the corruption and mismanagement side of this story, while turning a blind eye to our own health care system corruption and mismanagement in the US.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.