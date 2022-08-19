 Skip to content
(Guardian)   This is not how you do sous vide   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoe feet?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe to sous vide properly you gotta wrap it in plastic first
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously someone was killed in Yellowstone's Zone of Death.
I visited the Yellowstone Zone of Death
Youtube hECaXfk2Wo4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat Farticle


http://www.fark.com/comments/12518858
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to create a geyser, according to the park's website.''

If the water was hot enough for it to shoot up a geyser, I wonder how many feet in the air would be.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Dr. Oz will be demonstrating proper Sous Vide techniques in an upcoming ad.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? It's not like they need the show anymore, anyway
 
Garaba
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: 'The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to create a geyser, according to the park's website.''

If the water was hot enough for it to shoot up a geyser, I wonder how many feet in the air would be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well obviously the bag broke
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: I believe to sous vide properly you gotta wrap it in plastic first


I did.  some things you just can't keep secure after the critters get a whiff.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Again?


The other shoe has dropped.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did the meat stay moistin the shoe?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been bingeing CSI Vegas from the start, and so far they haven't found a body in a hot spring, though I'm only on season 5, so here's hoping.

So far the best body disposal might be the city sewer: not that easy to discover, nice and convenient, dissolves the body quickly, and the evidence mostly washes away.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there's not a GoPro on a selfie-stick somewhere nearby, I will be shocked.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I dunno, 140F is what I use for pork tenderloin.
 
