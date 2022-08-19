 Skip to content
(CNN)   London art gallery didn't see anything wrong with showing Ukrainian artwork curated by Russia   (cnn.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curating.  That's what they call it now days.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saatchi and Saatchi is one of the premier global marketing firms. You'd think they'd know something about optics.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Precious art, your highness. Donated by some of the finest families in all of Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: Curating.  That's what they call it now days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tsukanov told The Art Newspaper: "The circumstances in Ukraine are so tragic that their reflections in people's mind(s) create such surreal perceptions on the true intentions. The show 'The Ukrainian Way' is the biggest Ukrainian art show in history and my fifth show at Saatchi. All of them were blockbusters. This time I picked the wrong partner whose director wanted to kill it," he said, referring to Shpytkovska. "She managed to achieve her goal."

Well, if I were on the fence about which side to be on, this statement made it very clear that his is the wrong one. This is a truly offensive way to talk about art. And museum/gallery directors. And Ukrainians.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Wrongo: Curating.  That's what they call it now days.

[Fark user image 580x432]


Curtaking?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
runews24.ruView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on a sec. Is this ACTUALLY Ukrainian artwork:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or is this a troll by the Russian curator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
London art gallery - go fuck yourself
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guelman withdrew from the show several days ago in a Facebook post saying that he "sincerely wanted to help" as someone who had dealt with Ukrainian art since 1987 but that "unfortunately the war, Russia's aggression in Ukraine, and all of this is not as important as the fact that I am a Russian gallerist."

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Uuuuck You.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x1199]


Why are the Great Pyramids in Egypt?

Because they were too heavy for the British to steal.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Ukrainian Way" had been scheduled to show 100 Ukrainian artists at the gallery from September 3-11 accompanied by an auction of physical works and NFTs.

im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, agree to have a art showing, then confiscate the art to hold for Ukraine.

Everyone's been seizing Russian yachts, they should seize the stolen art.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trik: Sure, agree to have a art showing, then confiscate the art to hold for Ukraine.

Everyone's been seizing Russian yachts, they should seize the stolen art.


Yeah, Britain  doesn't exactly have the moral high ground to start confiscating stolen art and antiquities.
 
vestona22
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not "London art gallery didn't see anything wrong with showing Ukrainian artwork curated by Russia"

It's, "London art gallery didn't see anything wrong with showing Ukrainian artwork curated by Nazi Russia."
 
NetOwl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x1199]

Why are the Great Pyramids in Egypt?

Because they were too heavy for the British to steal.



It's worth reiterating that the British Museum is one of the world's most celebrated criminal organizations.
 
Bondith
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What they should have done is displayed the paintings and then not given them back.  The Russians would understand.  They'd be furious, but they'd understand perfectly.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Contemporary art and NFT's.

So not a art display
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

