(Metro)   Restaurant sorry after man dies from eating 'one in a billion' bad oyster, says it will warn the next one billionth customer not to eat one   (metro.co.uk) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is your oyster.*


*most of the time
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't understand this because I don't eat that shiat. Are they eaten raw or cooked? And if they're cooked doesn't this mean the restaurant undercooked them?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should have played the Power Ball.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I don't understand this because I don't eat that shiat. Are they eaten raw or cooked? And if they're cooked doesn't this mean the restaurant undercooked them?


Raw and no i do not understand the attraction.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.cdc.gov/vibrio/faq.html
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't Fear the Reaper.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You are what you eat.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear every billionth olive garden bread stick will kill you too
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Don't Fear the Reaper.


sry. he died from eating an oyster, not from a farm harvester
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.


Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, I  would like the experience the feeling of swallowing semen while tasting raw earthworm with a fetid fishy aroma.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I tried them once, they're disgusting. How is it that people will risk illness and or death for that is beyond me.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Organic Viagra (by reputation--i don't eat them)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Yes, I  would like the experience the feeling of swallowing semen while tasting raw earthworm with a fetid fishy aroma.


I'll be over in an hour.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shinji3i: solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.

Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.


Why the restrictions? This advice was actually wise when oysters were harvested from the wild rather than farmed. Jacobsen says, "Oysters spawn in summer, when water temps are at their warmest. Traditionally, the season was closed on them during much of the R-less months (May through August) so they could reproduce, and also because in preparation for spawning, they convert glycogen stores to gamete (sperm and eggs). They get soft and rank. And last, pre-refrigeration, it wasn't safe to eat a raw animal that had been baking on the docks in wooden barrels all day long."
Besides the warmer temperatures resulting in more food safety issues, Sherman echoes that due to the life cycle of the oyster, they're just not as tasty in the summer since you will end up with a "flimsy oyster if you get it right after it spawns."

/phrasing
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

natazha: Russ1642: I don't understand this because I don't eat that shiat. Are they eaten raw or cooked? And if they're cooked doesn't this mean the restaurant undercooked them?

Raw and no i do not understand the attraction.


Ok then. Unless the restaurant is filthy then I put all of the liability on the idiot eating raw meat. I can understand why people would want to eat some raw meat but in this case you're eating the entire animal raw. Gross.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shinji3i:Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.

They don't taste as good when they're spawning (late spring and summer), and warm weather means more bacteria.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shinji3i: solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.

Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.


From the CDC link above-

About 80% of infections occur between May and October when water temperatures are warmer.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shinji3i: solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.

Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.


Warmer weather in summer months means more risk of bad algae or bacteria in the water, plus oysters tend to reproduce and get creamy in the summer.  The rule doesn't really apply in modern times due to breeding and aquaculture practices.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "'Over the course of 60 years, we have served a couple billion oysters..."

Assuming 'couple billion' = 2 billion, that works out to something like 90,000 oysters a day.
That's 3,800 oysters, all day, every day, for 60 years
I'm gonna have to call bullshiat on that one
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had them once, at the suggestion of a family member who loved them.  If you've never had them, imagine mucus served with lemon juice and Tabasco sauce.  It was not for me, and definitely not worth the risk of death.
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Leviticus tried to warn you
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'An oyster that contains harmful bacteria doesn't look, smell or even taste different from any other oyster,'

Fark user imageView Full Size



Words to live by.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Oysters are tip of the mountain for dangerous foods to eat,' he said. 'I have eaten them my entire life, and will continue. But you are putting yourself at risk when you do it.'

Fourth most dangerous to eat raw or undercooked, right after leafy greens, eggs, and tuna, in terms of foodborne diseases.

All of that virtually vanishes with cooking.
 
pheelix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I don't understand this because I don't eat that shiat. Are they eaten raw or cooked? And if they're cooked doesn't this mean the restaurant undercooked them?


Raw. Imagine eating escargot, but with a rubbery texture comparable to gum that's been chewed for way too long, and instead of being hot and dipped in garlic butter, it's cold and dipped in seawater.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fandomwire.comView Full Size


Fun fact. The OG FaceHugger prop was filled with "off" shellfish. The bit that they "probe" is actually a large raw oyster.

/the cast's look of disgust was apparently genuine as it stunk like hell
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Firstly. FTA "He has been (redacted) and tested positive for oxycodone, opiates and cannabis, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner. Vibrio was also found in his blood.

Oxycodone IS an opiate.

Secondly... I will eat oyester untill you pry them from my Vibrio infested soul.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love seafood: fish, clams, crab, lobster.

Oysters are gross.

But go ahead and like what I don't like, more for you.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've eaten steamed oysters since I was a little kid.  Never a problem.  The one and only time I tried raw oysters, I got really sick, light-headed, and eventually passed out.  On the way down, I hit my chin on the bathroom counter.  Left a little knob of scar tissue under the skin that acted as a reminder to never eat that shiat again.

Probably didn't help that I had knocked back a couple beers before trying.  Also explains why common sense was lost that day.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: shinji3i: solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.

Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.

Warmer weather in summer months means more risk of bad algae or bacteria in the water, plus oysters tend to reproduce and get creamy in the summer.  The rule doesn't really apply in modern times due to breeding and aquaculture practices.


This. If you like raw oysters, move north and enjoy them in the fall & winter months. It's a true blessing to live in the Puget Sound area, if you enjoy proper raw oysters...
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Totally worth the risk.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.


Norovirus laughs at your R rule, it knows no season. It isn't likely to kill you but it can briefly make you wish you were dead. Noro isn't detectable by sight or smell and it takes a while to show up in the testing process so restaurants can be serving bad shellfish unknowingly at any time.

/had it twice (in months with Rs)
//still order raw oysters
///totally worth the risk
 
Vern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 'An oyster that contains harmful bacteria doesn't look, smell or even taste different from any other oyster,'

[Fark user image image 450x538]


Words to live by.


For some reason that looks tasty to me.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.


Respectfully disagree. I can't help but wonder if water temp has something to do with viability. I get your argument if it's in a southern, shallow area with warmer waters.

I know the story is an alleged 1:billion thing, but being a New Englander, the oysters we get around here grow in year round colder, deeper water. Less chance of algal/bacterial issues?

I shucked and ate a couple dozen up in ME a couple weeks ago. If you ever see "Damariscotta" or "Pemaquid" on the menu at your local eatery, get them!
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I've eaten steamed oysters since I was a little kid.  Never a problem.  The one and only time I tried raw oysters, I got really sick, light-headed, and eventually passed out.  On the way down, I hit my chin on the bathroom counter.  Left a little knob of scar tissue under the skin that acted as a reminder to never eat that shiat again.

Probably didn't help that I had knocked back a couple beers before trying.  Also explains why common sense was lost that day.


Why...why were you eating oysters in the bathroom?

/should have been your first warning
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never eat oysters in the summer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vern: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 'An oyster that contains harmful bacteria doesn't look, smell or even taste different from any other oyster,'

[Fark user image image 450x538]


Words to live by.

For some reason that looks tasty to me.


I'm sure it is. Totally worth the risk.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*retch*

...excuse me...

*hurk*

...

*blaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaawwwwww*
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shinji3i: solokumba: Only eat oysters in months with an "R" in the name.
January
February
March
April
September
October
November
December

You might as well put a gun to your head and pull the trigger if you eat them in May, June, July, or August.

Why?

Legitimately curious, not an oyster aficionado.


As per the article:  "Infections from Vibriosis typically happen in hot weather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s website states. The infection usually causes vomiting and diarrhea, rather than more serious health issues."

Colder temps reduce the chances of Vibriosis in oysters.

I've only had raw oysters once or twice, but I liked them.  I've had steaks bordering on blue-rare (I didn't order them that way, but they were good) and sashimi plenty more times than that, but I can't remember ever going to a restaurant that served such things that didn't have a warning on the menu about raw or undercooked foods, often with signs posted containing the same warning.  I've seen the warnings at places where you can't even choose either option.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: mehhhhhh: Yes, I  would like the experience the feeling of swallowing semen while tasting raw earthworm with a fetid fishy aroma.

I'll be over in an hour.


Loucifer, you are doing God's work
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I've eaten steamed oysters since I was a little kid.  Never a problem.  The one and only time I tried raw oysters, I got really sick, light-headed, and eventually passed out.  On the way down, I hit my chin on the bathroom counter.


The Larry Sanders Show - "It was a back tooth Hank"
Youtube 6S2hLJb5AUQ
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I don't understand this because I don't eat that shiat. Are they eaten raw or cooked? And if they're cooked doesn't this mean the restaurant undercooked them?


Have you ever seen kids playing that game where they hawk up loogies and try to see how far they can dangle them out of their mouths?

That's basically raw oysters.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More for me an' teh godless raw oyster eatin' heathens!

kumamotos....sooooo gooood....

Fark user imageView Full Size



Delicate briny goodness  I never use lemon juice or tabasco on these, wonderful on their own.

Permaquids-delightful with a wee drop of hot sauce, no lemon.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His final resting place...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The idea of eating any raw meat other than fish fills me with nausea. Humans invented fire and cooking for a reason.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Loucifer: Don't Fear the Reaper.

sry. he died from eating an oyster, not from a farm harvester


You don't know that for sure. Maybe he ate the oyster, ran out into a field that was being harvested and fell into the McCormick reaper. It could happen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rtfa:

Who the FARK CARES what drugs were in the dead guy's system?
 
