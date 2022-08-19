 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC4i)   Man in tree makes bomb threats. Police make him leave   (nbc4i.com) divider line
16
    More: Sappy, Columbus, Ohio, Nuclear weapon, heavy police presence, downtown Columbus, Improvised explosive device, Tsar Bomba, federal courthouse, bomb threats  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 8:04 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which terrorist branch is he aligned with?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, It's make like a tree, and get out of here!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's out on a limb again.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it an Ash tree?
It would have been.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We need to change the name of that city now.
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zacchaeus has fallen on hard times.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was it a Bomb of Gilead?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leaf
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Which terrorist branch is he aligned with?


Oako Haram?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a sap.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feed him cotton.
Catch-22 - Chocolate Covered Cotton.flv
Youtube Jcx-bSyJpYk
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Harry Freakstorm: Which terrorist branch is he aligned with?

Oako Haram?


Hazel-Qaeda
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man in tree makes bomb threats. Police make him leave get out of here.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Literally barking up the wrong tree. . .
 
Koldbern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Which terrorist branch is he aligned with?


جذوع الأشجار المقطوعة
(severed tree trunks)
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Koldbern: Harry Freakstorm: Which terrorist branch is he aligned with?

جذوع الأشجار المقطوعة
(severed tree trunks)


Al-Jebra
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.