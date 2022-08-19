 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman, who's a little full of herself, gives 'sorry for your loss' candles to colleagues after quitting job so they can mourn her leaving (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Comedy, Mind, Thought, Debut albums, Candle, Joke, dental assistant, Humor  
posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 12:40 PM



Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry subs, that is FREAKING AWESOME. I'm so jealous I hadn't thought of that. Oh man, that's just Bill Murray levels of arrogance. I love it!! I love this woman and I want to have her babies.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ok thats funny as hell
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby - It's a joke.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
/yes, yes you are, candle lady
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: Subby - It's a joke.


There's a grain of truth in every joke.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is funny and cool, though.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like scented candles, she looks like she used high quality soy wax too, and this would be a great way to leave a company.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worksucks370
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shoulda used the hero tag
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wheeeeee, let's continue to glorify the establishment of toxic workplaces.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i was waiting for a train wreck given the tabloid source, but that was funny
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She handed in her notice in June 2021 and has been loving her new job.

Very considerate of her to give them more than twelve months' notice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Branka?
Wait...  nevermind
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And the candles all smelled of her vagina.  The end.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know women like this from Eastern Europe and the Balkans. Absolutely beautiful and completely obnoxious. I've also met their moms. The young ladies have about 15 years of good looks in them then nothing but shiatty personalities. I guess they should live it up while they can.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some people in this thread have no sense of humor.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought that this was priceless, and the fact that she put her picture on the candles was the cherry on the top of its hilariousness.

I also love that everyone on the job was cool with the joke.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the candles were arranged to form the PIN of the account she locked when she left (but managed to blame it on the manager).  But management is paying Microsoft to decrypt those emails.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: Sorry subs, that is FREAKING AWESOME. I'm so jealous I hadn't thought of that. Oh man, that's just Bill Murray levels of arrogance. I love it!! I love this woman and I want to have her babies.


So you're the asshole at work.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FLMountainMan: Combustion: Sorry subs, that is FREAKING AWESOME. I'm so jealous I hadn't thought of that. Oh man, that's just Bill Murray levels of arrogance. I love it!! I love this woman and I want to have her babies.

So you're the asshole at work.


Think so???

DoughyGuy: Some people in this thread have no sense of humor.


Or is that you??
 
