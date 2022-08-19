 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 177 of WW3: Orcs "can't move anywhere further" in Ukraine thanks to weapons from West. "But unfortunately ... we don't have enough weapons for a proper, serious, fully-fledged counter-offensive." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ouch.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Kharkiv
In the morning at 05: 44, the Russians again shelled Kharkiv. Three districts of the city were hit - Kievsky, Osnovyansky and Nemishlyansky. There is a hit in an infrastructure object - there was a fire and in a residential building-previously one person was injured.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, vrog delivered a massive blow to the Dnipropetrovsk region. Kryvyi Rih, Sinelnikovsky and Nikopol districts were shelled.
In the center of Nikopol, the Russians fired 10 shells from barrel artillery. 20 high-rise buildings, a dozen shops, a lyceum, a bank and a bus stop were damaged. A power transmission line has been disabled.

The Apostolic community of Kryvyi Rih district was shelled from "Hurricanes". A 36-year-old man was killed.
In the village of Pervy Maiia, mangled housing, a gas pipeline and a power line.
Bolshaya Kostromka of the Zelenodolsk community was hit with cannon fire. There is destruction. No casualties.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the Mezhevskaya community of the Sinelnikovsky district. He was sleeping at home when shells from the Russian Tornado S MLRS landed in his house. The child is in the hospital, he was operated on.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Again in the middle of the night in Nikolaev powerful explosions thundered. The Russians once again fired at the Chernomossky National University named after the Russian President. Peter the Grave with two S-300 missiles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇦 Estonia approves new military aid package for Ukraine

We are talking about additional lethal assistance, such as mortars and anti-tank weapons. In addition, Estonia plans to support the United Kingdom's initiative to expand the training of Ukrainian military personnel and send a field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany.,

" Fighting in Ukraine continues to be intense. While more and more Western weapons are hitting the front lines, it is our moral duty to continue to support Ukraine. They are fighting for our common values, and if we can pass something on to the Ukrainians, we must do it," Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400 in a day?
Is that a new record?

Hope we don't get a meltdown today tbh

Slava Ukraine
Putin delendus est
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine has imposed a moratorium on raising utility tariffs during the war

The document stipulates that the moratorium on tariff increases will be effective during the martial law in Ukraine and 6 months after its end.

Thus, it is prohibited to raise tariffs for all categories of consumers for:
Natural gas distribution services;
thermal energy (its production, transportation and supply):
services for the supply of heat and hot water.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fsb planned to install "bugs" in the Verkhovna Rada, - SBU

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed the fact of recruitment by the Russian special services of a former employee of the security division of the Administration of Affairs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. On the instructions of the Russian curator, the traitor was supposed to collect intelligence about the visits of foreign delegations to the Ukrainian parliament. In addition, he was given the task of installing special technical means for secretly collecting information in the halls and sidelines of the parliament.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APU "piled on " Russian paratroopers in close combat, - Odessa OVA

In the southern direction, a close battle took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and one of the Russian paratrooper units.

" Who do you think took it? That's right-our people were doing a lot of damage to the so-called blue Berets. Run away, boys, better run away. Because there may not be enough bags for everyone , " Speaker of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk addressed the Russians in a video message.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invaders are preparing a large-scale provocation at the ZAES

The Russian invaders announced to the leadership of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant the requirement to restrict the admission of personnel to the station today, August 19, 2022. Only operational personnel who ensure the operation of power units are allowed to enter the site.

There is information that the Russian occupation forces are planning to stop operating power units in the near future and disconnect them from the power supply lines to the Ukrainian energy system. Currently, the Russian military is looking for fuel suppliers for diesel generators, which should be turned on after the power units are stopped and in the absence of external power supply for nuclear fuel cooling systems.

A large propaganda film crew arrived in Energodar last night. Its members, together with representatives of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, held a joint meeting on the territory of the Alisa Group of Companies. And already at 00: 15 on August 19, the Russian invaders fired in the direction of the station's training center (STC).
It is precisely recorded that these attacks were carried out from two places - the bus station and the discharge channel: in the first case - 1.5 seconds and a blow, and in the second - the blow was heard three seconds later.

It is clear that the invaders are doing this to create a "bright" picture in the propaganda media in order to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces of these attacks.

We once again call on the international community to take all necessary measures to de-occupy Zaporizhia NPP as soon as possible, because the nuclear and radiation safety of all mankind is at stake!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invaders are preparing a demonstration "trial " of Ukrainian defenders on the Independence Day of Ukraine, - intelligence

For this purpose, the surviving premises of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic are being urgently converted. On the stage of the Philharmonic hall, iron cages are being installed to hold Ukrainian Defenders. Several new temporary structures are also being built next to the building, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry.

To give the appearance of "legitimacy" to this action, the occupiers train specially trained "witnesses"and bring representatives of the rashist "media".

According to one of the possible scenarios of the rashists, they can launch a pinpoint missile strike on the room. If such a scenario is implemented, the rashists will try to traditionally shift the blame for the crime to Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experienced propagandists of russia today took up propaganda in the Kherson region

On the eve of the invaders launched the Kherson regional TV channel "Tavria", which is trained by " specialists" of the Russian russia today, the deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council said.

" This is all you need to know about the quality of this channel 's news, " said Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky.
The official also said that the channel has been broadcasting for a long time, but the invaders organized a demonstration opening for the arrival in Kherson of the governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov and several other "VIP guests".

Recall that on March 3, in Kherson, the invaders seized the premises of the Public Broadcasting: Kherson broadcasting Company. In addition, the Kherson TV channel VTV+started broadcasting on the Russian satellite. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been constantly increasing its media presence in the Kherson region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erdogan offered Zelensky a meeting with Putin in Turkey

At the talks in Lviv, the Turkish president said that Ankara is ready to make its contribution to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war through diplomatic means, and invited both leaders to meet in Turkey. He noted that he voiced a similar proposal to the Russian president during his visit to Sochi.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to the explosions in Crimea, the invaders banned Ukrainians from entering the peninsula

" We tell residents of the occupied territories that they can leave via Crimea, but this message has been closed for two days because of the explosions that occurred there. It should be noted that filtering in the Crimea has significantly increased and many men are no longer allowed to enter the Crimea, who have information in their phones that the Russian special services do not like ," said Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to start tuning in late, as I've taken on other responsibilities, and will no longer be able to provide my morning reports. At this point, my 'total fark' seems superfluous. Many thanks to my sponser, and if you're still feeling magnanimous, there's always Venmo :)
Grateful Dead 3 29 93 The Last Time
Youtube 4FPro2heHHE
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine will get new Rockets and The Best Spy Satellite
Youtube I9uYHZzGHXM
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With those kindsa numbers being yet still not much being said in the official bulletins you know for sure big things are going on and just not being talked about.

400 in a day... x3 wounded.... 1600ish casualties.... serious serious fighting going on.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: With those kindsa numbers being yet still not much being said in the official bulletins you know for sure big things are going on and just not being talked about.

400 in a day... x3 wounded.... 1600ish casualties.... serious serious fighting going on.


Those air defense kills are of interest too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Orcs "can't move anywhere further"
Sorry.  That's Orcs "can't move anywhere, Fueher "
Putin:  Don't call me that.  Wait.   Say it again.  It kind of grows.
 
August11
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I predict a Ukraine full counter offensive at the end of September. An orc-free Ukraine by the end of October. Including Crimea.

/one can dream
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: With those kindsa numbers being yet still not much being said in the official bulletins you know for sure big things are going on and just not being talked about.

400 in a day... x3 wounded.... 1600ish casualties.... serious serious fighting going on.


Hopefully... the 20,000 orcs that got cut off in Kherson have decided to stand for a little while longer because it would be hard for the Ukrainians to process that many prisoners at once.
 
Jingle Strangle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
American citizens bought up all the guns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

August11: I predict a Ukraine full counter offensive at the end of September. An orc-free Ukraine by the end of October. Including Crimea.

/one can dream


It wouldn't surprise me if the Ukrainians made the statements that they made so the Russians try something and overextend themselves.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: With those kindsa numbers being yet still not much being said in the official bulletins you know for sure big things are going on and just not being talked about.

400 in a day... x3 wounded.... 1600ish casualties.... serious serious fighting going on.


And nearly 70 trucks.  Maybe they're just tallying up the results of the last few days' fun at ammo dumps.  But if that's actually new activity, they hit some rear areas hard. Combined with the high numbers in armor and personnel, that sounds like all the talk of "Ukraine needs eleventy thousand more armored vehicles before they can conduct meaningful maneuvers" might have been a bit pessimistic.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Define "proper, serious, and fully-fledged".

Because really, I feel like baiting the Orcs into stupid offensives until things freeze up and then pushing over the pathetic remnants of the Orc military in November sounds like a pretty good strategy.

Also, I bet this is misinformation :P I'd bet a paycheque (and I make GOOD money) that Ukraine is playing yet more "oh, woe is us, we haven't the strength" games. Of which I approve, because Orcs are farking stupid and will fall for it.

Ukraine keeps suckering the Orcs, like the 20k pocket. Give 'em a few more months until everything freezes solid. farker's army will be pretty much out of everything, cold, and hungry. Then the games begin.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many troops does Ukraine have left?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hopefully... the 20,000 orcs that got cut off in Kherson have decided to stand for a little while longer because it would be hard for the Ukrainians to process that many prisoners at once.


Depends on how they process them...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How do you say REMF in Orcish?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:

* The ghost of Boris Yeltsin has not appeared before Vladimir Putin, Hamlet-like, demanding vengeance. Additionally, as Putin is given to delivering Shakespearian soliloquies while staring at walls, no one really wants to go in there and find out what ghosts he's blathering about this time. Last time he was smearing his own poop on the walls and it took a cleaning crew a week to get it out of the carpet.

* The scourge of Oompa Loompas appearing at the Kremlin and delivering mocking song-and-dance routines referring to the endless stream of poor decisions made there has been resolved by heroic work on the part of Moscow pest exterminators. However, they have been replaced with the silent figure of Gritty, who now simply stands in the center of Putin's enormous conference table. None have so far dared to approach him, partly because of the distances involved.

* Today in 'Baba Yaga Week' on Russia One, famed cryptozoologist Ivan Ivanovitch will attempt to answer the question "When will Donald Trump announce her as his running mate?"

* In high-energy physics news, Russian scientists have developed a new process to split the Vodka atom, with potentially enormous benefits to mankind from an endless source of free energy. We have hopes for a Nobel Prize for the lead researcher, Yahoo Seriousovitch.

* Soldiers from the 4th Guards Tank 'Kantemirovskaya' Division have not exploded into spontaneous applause at being told their beet gruel would be replaced with industrial food pellets. That was actually an artillery strike. Their food pellets will be instead delivered to either the 47th Guards Division or the Moscow Zoo, whichever one comes up with a better bribe.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Father_Jack: With those kindsa numbers being yet still not much being said in the official bulletins you know for sure big things are going on and just not being talked about.

400 in a day... x3 wounded.... 1600ish casualties.... serious serious fighting going on.

Hopefully... the 20,000 orcs that got cut off in Kherson have decided to stand for a little while longer because it would be hard for the Ukrainians to process that many prisoners at once.


There's going to be a "Russian POW Relief Fund" fundraiser soon.

For just pennies a day, you can provide housing and food for a Russian POW.

/$25 gets you a free tote bag.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dadoody: How many troops does Ukraine have left?


Plenty. They have been bulking up since 2014.  Plus, they sent a lot of people to various NATO countries back at the start of this "not a war, we swear" and a lot of them have recently completed training.
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: How do you say REMF in Orcish?


Putin
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ingo: Vlad_the_Inaner: How do you say REMF in Orcish?

Putin


They don't have a word for REMF. Jokes aside, armies work because of REMFs. No REMFs, no beans, bullets, bombs or bandages.

Sound familiar?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I other words, this isn't WWIII, it a speed-run of WWI.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. If you happen to ask an innocent question like "So when is Russia going to run out of ammo?" and half a dozen people accuse you of being a shill, please remain calm. We have been at war for 177 days. The info space is contested, with disinfo, misinfo, tankies, shills, self-described idiots and self-described misanthropes, NAFO and nonsense. This post attempts to answer the most common questions that lead to conflict. Innocent or not, these are all Russian talking points and will be treated as such. With contempt.

Why we are here

by notmyjab

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the Cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7

Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.

Q: Is Azov Nazi?

A: by irisclara & Wikipedia

Azov was founded by a Nazi.

Azov was about training civilians to be warriors. When russia took Crimea many Ukrainians joined Azov and fought in Donbas because that's where you went to learn how to be a bad ass. Kind of like the Marines.

The group has drawn controversy over its early and allegedly continuing association with far-right groups and neo-Nazi ideology, its use of controversial symbols linked to Nazism, and (Russian) allegations that members of the group have participated in torture and war crimes. Some experts are critical of the regiment's role and its possible far-right political ambitions, despite claims of the regiment's depoliticization. Others argue that the regiment has evolved beyond its origins as street militia, tempering its neo-Nazi underpinnings as it became part of the National Guard. Since 2014, criticism of the Azov Regiment has been a recurring theme of Russian politics.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Created by Bob Able


Q: "At what cost?" And "until the last Ukrainian".
A: by Farking_Uke

If they knew our anthem they'd know that's EXACTLY what Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice

Q: What is a tankie?

A: Wikipedia

Tankie is a pejorative label for communists, particularly Stalinists, who support the authoritarian tendencies of Marxism-Leninism. The term was originally used by dissident Marxist-Leninists to describe members of the Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGB) who followed the party line of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU). Specifically it was used to distinguish party members who spoke out defending Soviet use of tanks to crush the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and later the 1968 Prague Spring uprising, or more broadly, those who adhered to pro-Soviet positions in general.

The term is also used to describe people who endorse, defend, or deny mistakes and crimes committed by authoritarian left-wing leaders (e.g., Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Kim il-Sung). Members of the anti-Stalinist left use the word to describe those who are perceived to be biased in favour of authoritarian states (e.g., the People's Republic of China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea) that are currently ruled by nominally communist parties.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why explosions are called "cotton"?!
Youtube LkDb_K1B9KA
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

exqqqme: 400 in a day?
Is that a new record?

Hope we don't get a meltdown today tbh

Slava Ukraine
Putin delendus est


Russia lost 5400 in Feb.  Invasion started 24 Feb. 5400/5=1200 per day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get the daily letter from the NYT, which always has a good read about something.  You don't have to subscribe to the NYT to get it.  I recommend it.  Today was Ukraine/Russia.  Some interesting insights.

The consensus among observers is that we're somewhere between a stalemate and a slight Ukraine counteroffensive.

"Russia has made little to no inroads in the Donetsk province, and U.S. officials don't think they'll take it this year," said our colleague Eric Schmitt, a senior correspondent covering security issues. Colin Kahl, a top Pentagon official, has pointed out that Russia's minuscule progress in the east has come at a high cost - about 20,000 troop deaths and another 50,000 or so injuries. Michael Schwirtz, a Times correspondent who has been covering the war in Ukraine, calls these numbers "astonishing."
Seth Jones, a military expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, "The Russians probably don't have enough effective combat forces to fully take Donetsk," at least not anytime soon. (This recent story by Helene has more details.)

However, Russia is well-suited to wars of attrition and thus far they've been able to avoid a draft.  Putin also appears in full control of Russia and so there is little chance of him being ousted or dying any time soon.  Putin's best bet is that Westerners give in and let him win in order to bring down energy costs.  It looks like this is his current plan - bombard Ukraine endlessly and hope Americans and Europeans get distracted and/or impatient.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I other words, this isn't WWIII, it a speed-run of WWI.


Not enough chlorine, trenches, or horses. Also, armored warfare has 100 years of history at this point, and one side gets it while the other doesn't. By the way, if someone puts a few hundred tons of explosives in an excavation under enemy positions, I wanna be there to see it.

I haven't even started on air power, cruise missiles, drones, modern ELINT and EWAR, buying near realtime radar satellite recon coverage (!!!!), cope barges and why they don't work, and a command structure that adapts to changing conditions, rather than throwing more bodies into a grinder. Well, on one side, anyway.

Okay, maybe you have a point, the Orcs are fighting WW I with modern tech and not understanding why it's not working. Ukraine is fighting WW II1/2, and learning as they go. I mean, drone artillery spotting is basically sci-fi as of 6 months ago, now it's doctrine.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whatever Canada's doing (even the turbine thing looks like a calculated gamble supporting Ukraine, Zelenskyy's objections notwithstanding), I support my tax dollars paying to escalate it.

More support for Ukraine, until the only Russian citizens in Ukraine are growing sunflowers.
 
