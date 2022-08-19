 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Bali bomb survivor: 'Would you sit next to a person that's killed 202 people?'   (9news.com.au) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. I draw the line at 98 people killed.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel as if I was a bomb survivor or had lost someone, I'd be waiting quietly in the tall grass for them to release this bearded, jug-eared miscreant. I certainly hope someone addresses him immediately.
 
Newfadian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just think of the movie Law Abiding Citizen, horrible movie but I can get behind his methods in a case such as this.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If ever there was a candidate for U.S. drones it is this guy.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No one ever is 'reformed'.  They may look back with regret at misdeeds, but knowing then what they know now, they would do the same horrific act again.  Make no mistake.

They can be medicated, a bit brain-washed, even convince themselves they have found a god, but they are never reformed.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think all of us have inadvertently or unknowingly killed more than 202 people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I think all of us have inadvertently or unknowingly killed more than 202 people.


Found the Catholic Church. . .
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
10 years for killing 202 people is like a couple weeks per person. That seems a little light.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like the premise for the next Saw movie.
 
Merltech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xythero: 10 years for killing 202 people is like a couple weeks per person. That seems a little light.


Now if he robbed 202 bankers...
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Indonesia executes people for drug trafficking, and he got a piddly-ass dime?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I feel as if I was a bomb survivor or had lost someone, I'd be waiting quietly in the tall grass for them to release this bearded, jug-eared miscreant. I certainly hope someone addresses him immediately.


Yup. I'd be making plans before he even stepped out of the prison fence.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Be a shame if he were killed in a bombing soon after release.
 
