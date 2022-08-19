 Skip to content
(The New Civil Rights Movement)   Christian school promises parents it will expell all LGBTQ students because Jesus   (thenewcivilrightsmovement.com) divider line
75
•       •       •

75 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography

"Students are only admitted when the administration believes that the parents and their church are in full support of the purposes and policies of the School.

So either the school is empty or the parents are liars.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Christian of them...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to today's episode of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as Jésus would have wanted
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citing the Book of Leviticus

Isn't that the book that starts with like 10 chapters about how to sacrifice animals to god and then goes on to throw out a bunch of random rules like don't wear clothes made of two different fabrics, and ladies can't wear pants, and don't touch garbage, and don't eat pork? And then when you call "Christians" on it they mumble something about how that only applies to Jews, and the New Testament deprecated everything in it, or some other bullshiat? Remind me where it says anything about transgender folks in the Bible?
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of the parents selecting this school are specifically selecting it so they can know their kid won't have any queer teachers or classmates.
Frown on that attitude if you want, but it's nothing new, and very common.  And it's their right as a private school.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.


You must have missed the SCOTUS ruling by Trump's Supreme Court:

U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-backs-public-money-religious-schools-maine-case-2022-06-21/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I want to know how they are going to find out if some 2nd grader is LGBT....
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are sent to that school you will find out that hell is real.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography

"Students are only admitted when the administration believes that the parents and their church are in full support of the purposes and policies of the School.

So either the school is empty or the parents are liars.


Or they pay the school enough to look the other way
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Citing the Book of Leviticus

Isn't that the book that starts with like 10 chapters about how to sacrifice animals to god and then goes on to throw out a bunch of random rules like don't wear clothes made of two different fabrics, and ladies can't wear pants, and don't touch garbage, and don't eat pork? And then when you call "Christians" on it they mumble something about how that only applies to Jews, and the New Testament deprecated everything in it, or some other bullshiat? Remind me where it says anything about transgender folks in the Bible?


The bible also tacitly approves of fathers impregnating their daughters (as long as they don't look at their nude father afterwards)

Those must be some very awkward sex-ed classes...
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Bartlett gets it.
The West Wing: President Bartlet owns religous nut
Youtube f3VHK1NXIBw
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Citing the Book of Leviticus

Isn't that the book that starts with like 10 chapters about how to sacrifice animals to god and then goes on to throw out a bunch of random rules like don't wear clothes made of two different fabrics, and ladies can't wear pants, and don't touch garbage, and don't eat pork? And then when you call "Christians" on it they mumble something about how that only applies to Jews, and the New Testament deprecated everything in it, or some other bullshiat? Remind me where it says anything about transgender folks in the Bible?


It's specifically Acts 15 where the New Testament explains that most of Leviticus no longer applies but some of it still does.  The book of Acts is almost 2000 years old, so it's not like Christians today are making this stuff up on the spot.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citing Leviticus?

Guess they'll be sacrificing and burning bulls on the playground too?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are awful people demonstrating precisely how little they know or care about the book they claim to follow.
I am only surprised they haven't done this sooner.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about 20 miles east of Tampa

That sounds like one of the circles of hell.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these cretins realise that Jesus hisself wore a dress?

/It wasn't called a dress back then, yes, but still.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KILL THE DEVIANTS!

What?  You say all humans are deviant in some way, and that would mean wiping them out?

Stop thinking - Go go go!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would parents of LGBT children even want to enroll them in a "Christian" school in the first place?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: KILL THE DEVIANTS!

What?  You say all humans are deviant in some way, and that would mean wiping them out?

Stop thinking - Go go go!


This is why you shouldn't trust fundamentalist Christians to build death-bots.

They'd kill all humans...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they want to cite Leviticus? I'm sure they follow all the rules put forth in those passages. They definitely won't using it as a salad bar and leaving the bits they don't want.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they think an appropriate price to sell girls into slavery is. That is just as biblical.

Or I wonder what their thoughts are regarding marrying 10 year old rape victims to their rapist. That is just as biblical.

Also...they'd better hope that none of their clothes are made of polyester because polyester is HERESY.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.

You must have missed the SCOTUS ruling by Trump's Supreme Court:

U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-backs-public-money-religious-schools-maine-case-2022-06-21/


Catholic schools have been accepting federal dollars for decades (I know from first hand experience).  However, it comes with catches like number of days of instruction and don't break civil rights laws.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if ole Ronnie D or any family members attended this fine upstanding "Christian" educational establishment.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm not sure I want to know how they are going to find out if some 2nd grader is LGBT....


When the priest molests the children, any of the kids that they decide enjoyed it get expelled.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't game a religion, what's the point of having one?  If your god doesn't take orders from you, fire him and get a better servant, someone you can trust.  Like on the money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography



Job 31:1
1 "I made a covenant with my eyes not to look lustfully at a young woman.

Good thing I only watch MILF porn
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.


Depends on the state.  In some states, LGBTQ is a protected class.

Of course, this is a religious thing, which makes things quite complicated.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.

You must have missed the SCOTUS ruling by Trump's Supreme Court:

U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-backs-public-money-religious-schools-maine-case-2022-06-21/


They may expand it later, but that was a specific program in rural Maine to keep kids from having long travel times to school.  And I think Maine countered the Supreme Court by switching the ban from religion to those who discriminate against LGBTQ.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Why would parents of LGBT children even want to enroll them in a "Christian" school in the first place?


I assume the case would be that the child came out after being enrolled.  This is a K-12 school.  So presumably sometime after being enrolled in kindergarten, a kid comes out as gay.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Why would parents of LGBT children even want to enroll them in a "Christian" school in the first place?


attention and a possible lawsuit?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These Christians, how unlike your Christ they are.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there is ONE thing I learned from years of Sunday school it is that I should hate the sinner even more than the sin.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IDisposable: gunga galunga: Why would parents of LGBT children even want to enroll them in a "Christian" school in the first place?

I assume the case would be that the child came out after being enrolled.  This is a K-12 school.  So presumably sometime after being enrolled in kindergarten, a kid comes out as gay.


Or a case where the parents are religious wackos but the student is still gay.  In fact, I can see scenarios where religious wacko parents specifically send a child of theirs that they find out is gay to such a school to (literally) "straighten them out".
 
Discordulator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Citing the Book of Leviticus

Isn't that the book that starts with like 10 chapters about how to sacrifice animals to god and then goes on to throw out a bunch of random rules like don't wear clothes made of two different fabrics, and ladies can't wear pants, and don't touch garbage, and don't eat pork? And then when you call "Christians" on it they mumble something about how that only applies to Jews, and the New Testament deprecated everything in it, or some other bullshiat? Remind me where it says anything about transgender folks in the Bible?

It's specifically Acts 15 where the New Testament explains that most of Leviticus no longer applies but some of it still does.  The book of Acts is almost 2000 years old, so it's not like Christians today are making this stuff up on the spot.


They like to follow what Paul said about the old covenant, but neglect what Paul said about women not teaching men.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If there is ONE thing I learned from years of Sunday school it is that I should hate the sinner even more than the sin.


What I learned from Sunday School was that I was "stupid, stupid, STUPID" for believing in evolution.

No, wait...

What I really learned was that a grown man who would yell at, and insult, a child for believing in science is a complete and total asshole and has zero business being allowed near other people's children.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Citing the Book of Leviticus

Isn't that the book that starts with like 10 chapters about how to sacrifice animals to god and then goes on to throw out a bunch of random rules like don't wear clothes made of two different fabrics, and ladies can't wear pants, and don't touch garbage, and don't eat pork? And then when you call "Christians" on it they mumble something about how that only applies to Jews, and the New Testament deprecated everything in it, or some other bullshiat? Remind me where it says anything about transgender folks in the Bible?

It's specifically Acts 15 where the New Testament explains that most of Leviticus no longer applies but some of it still does.  The book of Acts is almost 2000 years old, so it's not like Christians today are making this stuff up on the spot.


So God makes a child gay, then his followers condemn it. Nice belief system ya got there.
 
funzyr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"There's no hate like Christian love"
 
IDisposable
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.

Depends on the state.  In some states, LGBTQ is a protected class.

Of course, this is a religious thing, which makes things quite complicated.


If a religious school requires students and families to be in full communion with a church consistent with their beliefs, and that includes not engaging in LGBTQ activities, I don't see how a state designating something as a designated class can trump that.

Of course, identifying as gay (which is an immutable characteristic) vs engaging in gay sex are two completely different things.  If you are a Christian school, then presumably you do not believe in sex outside of marriage and presumably would not consider it acceptable behavior for the straight students to have sex either.

So you could very reasonably make the argument that the school has no right to exclude someone merely for the act of coming out as gay.  Saying "I am gay" is a statement of fact no different than saying "the sky is blue".
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: If it is a private school, that is their right...assuming they don't accept any federal funding.


I'd be willing to bet they, at the very least, take State funding.  Florida loves its voucher schools and they recently expanded it to include more religious (read Christian) private/charter schools.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gotta keep bronze-age thinking passing from generation to generation somehow. Cling to it, cavemen/women.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two l's in expel?  That must mean a DOUBLE-SECRET expulsion!

/the extra L is for Leviticus, I guess
//gods damn this country anymore
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: President Bartlett gets it.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/f3VHK1NXIBw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


For me that is one of the greatest moments EVER in television history.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great, so when should we pencil in the ritual stoning?  Also I'm totally sure that no one in here is wearing clothing from two different fabrics, but we'll send people around just to be sure.  And carnitas tacos on taco tuesday?  You better believe THAT's a stoning.  I can go on, but the bottom line here is make sure we've got good credit with the local gravel supplier.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: SpectroBoy: If there is ONE thing I learned from years of Sunday school it is that I should hate the sinner even more than the sin.

What I learned from Sunday School was that I was "stupid, stupid, STUPID" for believing in evolution.

No, wait...

What I really learned was that a grown man who would yell at, and insult, a child for believing in science is a complete and total asshole and has zero business being allowed near other people's children.


That pretty much what drive me out of the church. I started to realize how ignorant and badly damaged SO many of the priests and nuns were. Many of them were were just awful damaged people who probably couldn't make it in the real world.

Sure, there were some good folks too. But yikes.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have at it!

https://www.gracechristianschool.com/
 
