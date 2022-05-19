 Skip to content
(Axios)   CDC investigates themselves and their COVID response and finds....they have "deep cultural problems"?   (axios.com) divider line
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please wear a condom, or this might happen."

-CDC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like so many other departments, Trump tried to break the CDC for the mere fact that Obama bolstered it in preparation for an as yet unknown global health crisis.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And almost none of those problems are the things farkers will complain about.

Here's a dilemma they face that few appreciate. They are charged with serving public health needs. This can, and recently has, including attempting to reach scientific conclusions about fast moving diseases in a rapidly changing landscape with largely uncontrolled and incomplete data. They are charged with passing on the science to medical professionals, including practicing front line health care workers, and government public health professionals. These two distinctly different objectives are to help with direct patient care, and to help with public policy and response. On a third tier, they also try to make some information available to the public.

As part of passing on information, they do make recommendations. Here's a problem: they will face resistance.
Here's another problem: what if they think wearing masks would be a good thing but there aren't even enough masks for those most at risk --- those treating patients who are sick? Tell me their mission respective to public health. If they calculate that the best public policy is to first provide for front-line health care workers so that we don't completely lose our ability to care for the sick, how do they communicate that to a public that won't respect such a view but will consume and hoard the supply of masks?

How do they deal with other issues where one can reliably predict that the public at large will not comply with their recommendations? Do they thread the needle based on estimates of what the public is willing to do? for example respective to at-home isolation?

People can't even agree about what their role is, much less if they interpreted fast moving data correctly.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems they knew their role and structure fine until 2020.  Then the "culture" that invaded the CDC seemed to be fungal in nature, and corroded the scope and purpose of the whole organization.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just limit themselves to speaking publicly once a month, They'd contradict themselves a lot less.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The worst part of all this is the anti vaxx jackoffs will loudly and endlessly proclaim it as "proof" that the coronavirus response was done to destroy America because liberals hated Trump so much.\

CDC's only problem was they didn't tell Trump to step off the first time he interrupted one of their daily briefings.

That and Dr. Faucci should be awarded on free kick into the Donald's shriveled gonads.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Like so many other departments, Trump tried to break the CDC for the mere fact that Obama bolstered it in preparation for an as yet unknown global health crisis.


And no mention of of any of this in the article. A mention of problems with the Biden administration? Sounds like a cover up to me.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A review could only be done under the Biden administration after Trump farked it up.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
recognizing and admitting there are problems in your organization is the first step to solving them.

The report isn't a bug, it's a feature.
 
killershark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They also need to have an actual communications department that knows how to communicate. I appreciate the science aspect of things and the fact that they're policy wonks, but getting people to understand their policies was absolute crap and caused distrust.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They did have a pattern of poor communication leading a lot of confusion.  While it was a constantly changing situation, they easily could have communicated it better.  In simple terms, sometimes the light green and you can go.  Sometimes the light is red and you need to stop.  There are situations where the light is yellow which means you can go, but carefully.  And sometimes the bus will mount the curb and run you over regardless of what color the light is, so take a little responsibility for your own safety in all this.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When the CDC says they are plagued by an issue...

That it spread like a virus through the agency...

You can't trust them because their culture sucks.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a more honest outcome then most law enforcement reviews of themselves.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The lawsuits are going to be EPIC

https://www.wbez.org/stories/northshore-to-pay-10-million-settlement-over-vaccine-mandate/9c950347-b03d-4d63-980d-a3d18d9d96cf
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrwknd: A review could only be done under the Biden administration after Trump farked it up.


As the report indicates, one of their problems is that they existed in a rather rigid departmental structure. This means that they were not prepared to mobilize into a dynamic, problem solving organization with budget flexibility. The group that worked on developing testing supplies had to adapt very rapidly to a new threat but they did so in their silo. The same happened in other groups. This was not TFG's doing. This sort of thing is systemic throughout Federal agencies. It is a consequence of how these agencies group given how Washington keeps bouncing between administrations that ask they to adapt to a modern and changing world, versus administrations that start cutting their funding and cutting back on what they see as mission creep.

The report will describe a way to structure a department like the CDC which has the flexibility to rapidly adapt to challenges like the covid19 epidemic. The challenge is far more than the specific meddling incompetence of TFG.

The solution requires an adjusted understanding of the mission of the CDC, and then a plan to reorganize with that mission in mind. That plan needs to be crafted by people who have knowledge of the ways that governmental institutions tend to evolve to serve the institution rather than the mission of the institution. And while this will horrify the GQP, it has to include cultivation of significant human resources to build and preserve institutional knowledge.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TFA: The CDC also has insufficient authority and tools to obtain data from local governments and health care providers and to analyze it, the individuals said.

That's actually the scariest part for me. That the effing CDC doesn't even have the authority to demand Red states' data on the statistics required to actually formulate advice properly.

I honestly thought that there would be that kind of authority 'baked-in' to policy regarding what should happen  during a pandemic scenario.

/tanks, TFG.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of the complaints mentioned (rigid budgetary structure preventing timely reallocation of funds) is a real problem in almost all government work.  Its also absolutely farking stupid.  The money almost ALWAYS comes from the exact same place, yet XYZ must be spent on item A and DEF must be spent on item B... even though the relevance of either might have changed or a brand new item C came on the block and really should be addressed.  It can be incredibly frustrating and puts you in a bit of box. Do you perform the work/science that really needs to be done and kinda shoe-horn the money you have in the box you need that, in the best of light, falls just barely on the legal side of things (and in the worst of light would definitely get you in trouble with the GAO if you were audited) or do you keep things completely ship shape but miss the chance for a truly timely response? It sucks.

The communication problem with the agency is legitimate.  Some of that can be due to what Wademh mentioned: competing interests in the agencies mission have prioritization outcomes.  Others are due to the fact that the messaging was literally just not great.

There is a third reason why the messaging was so terrible: politicians and citizens were demanding hard answers for a situation in which there was not a hard known answer, it was always fluid, which forced their hand into sounding a bit more definitive than they would have liked.  What complicated this further is you had an entire political faction in the United States directly questioning the utility of ALL guidance.

Best summary for COVID advice during the entire pandemic?  Don't be a jerk to your fellow citizens and be cognizant of your own personal relative risk as well as those you expect to be around you.  Mask mandates were literally only necessary because you had a news network bleating about how stupid it was to wear masks but the best way to test for and then prevent COVID was to hold your breath and take horse paste.

Its like people complaining about absurdly specific gun laws.  If some prick didn't decide to try to bend, worm, and wiggle his way around the spirit of the law the letter of said laws wouldn't have to get so arbitrarily in the weeds.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: mrwknd: A review could only be done under the Biden administration after Trump farked it up.

As the report indicates, one of their problems is that they existed in a rather rigid departmental structure. This means that they were not prepared to mobilize into a dynamic, problem solving organization with budget flexibility. The group that worked on developing testing supplies had to adapt very rapidly to a new threat but they did so in their silo. The same happened in other groups. This was not TFG's doing. This sort of thing is systemic throughout Federal agencies. It is a consequence of how these agencies group given how Washington keeps bouncing between administrations that ask they to adapt to a modern and changing world, versus administrations that start cutting their funding and cutting back on what they see as mission creep....


SO MUCH THIS.  When you have a political faction which views all governmental power as over reach everything that comes down the pike is attached to highly specific agendas from which you cannot stray.  Groups get siloed with said money, which then compounds the problem.  

uttertosh: TFA: The CDC also has insufficient authority and tools to obtain data from local governments and health care providers and to analyze it, the individuals said.

That's actually the scariest part for me. That the effing CDC doesn't even have the authority to demand Red states' data on the statistics required to actually formulate advice properly.

I honestly thought that there would be that kind of authority 'baked-in' to policy regarding what should happen  during a pandemic scenario.

/tanks, TFG.


As much as he hurt the situation but not filling positions and putting crap people in positions he did fill, this isn't TFG's problem.  The CDC does not have significant regulatory teeth outside of a small department (the Select Agent program, those guys regulate the use of all the Select Agents in the country, and they have a LOT of teeth).  This is just how the agency has been structured for forever and is attributable to a variety of reasons, not least of all what Wademh mentioned above.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The thing is that when reading through the bullet points, 90% of the "issues" they raise are constraints the CDC faces due to outside forces they are having to work against that limits their effectiveness. Sure things like the budget not being able to be adjusted easily are internal to them for the most part but most of those were things they do not have the authority to do or rely on outside entities to provide data and / or testing materials.
Seems like the federal government needs to give the CDC some teeth when it comes to dealing with health a crisis which the sorely lack currently.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: The worst part of all this is the anti vaxx jackoffs will loudly and endlessly proclaim it as "proof" that the coronavirus response was done to destroy America because liberals hated Trump so much.\

CDC's only problem was they didn't tell Trump to step off the first time he interrupted one of their daily briefings.

That and Dr. Faucci should be awarded on free kick into the Donald's shriveled gonads.


NORMAL people dont investigate their own strengths and weaknesses, then just blame trump for everything.

NORMAL people investigate their own strengths and weaknesses for an opportunity to improve.  Like the CDC did with the actions addressed in this article

people like you are the only ones who investigate themselves and have the takeaway be "blame someone else".
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wademh: mrwknd: A review could only be done under the Biden administration after Trump farked it up.

As the report indicates, one of their problems is that they existed in a rather rigid departmental structure. This means that they were not prepared to mobilize into a dynamic, problem solving organization with budget flexibility. The group that worked on developing testing supplies had to adapt very rapidly to a new threat but they did so in their silo. The same happened in other groups. This was not TFG's doing. This sort of thing is systemic throughout Federal agencies. It is a consequence of how these agencies group given how Washington keeps bouncing between administrations that ask they to adapt to a modern and changing world, versus administrations that start cutting their funding and cutting back on what they see as mission creep.

The report will describe a way to structure a department like the CDC which has the flexibility to rapidly adapt to challenges like the covid19 epidemic. The challenge is far more than the specific meddling incompetence of TFG.

The solution requires an adjusted understanding of the mission of the CDC, and then a plan to reorganize with that mission in mind. That plan needs to be crafted by people who have knowledge of the ways that governmental institutions tend to evolve to serve the institution rather than the mission of the institution. And while this will horrify the GQP, it has to include cultivation of significant human resources to build and preserve institutional knowledge.


That doesn't sound nearly as prepared as I would expect from the Obama administration.  Did they fire all The new guys and go back to being staffed by 1970's era goons?

No wonder the software sucked.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

killershark: They also need to have an actual communications department that knows how to communicate. I appreciate the science aspect of things and the fact that they're policy wonks, but getting people to understand their policies was absolute crap and caused distrust.


Having ~1/2 of the elected officials and right wing media immediately nay-say anything the CDC released is what caused distrust.    Not sure how you missed that part.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: The lawsuits are going to be EPIC

https://www.wbez.org/stories/northshore-to-pay-10-million-settlement-over-vaccine-mandate/9c950347-b03d-4d63-980d-a3d18d9d96cf


That's just friggin sad. You would think healthcare workers would understand about vaccines and how they work and why there were mandates. I guess not.... smh
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: uttertosh: TFA: The CDC also has insufficient authority and tools to obtain data from local governments and health care providers and to analyze it, the individuals said.

That's actually the scariest part for me. That the effing CDC doesn't even have the authority to demand Red states' data on the statistics required to actually formulate advice properly.

I honestly thought that there would be that kind of authority 'baked-in' to policy regarding what should happen  during a pandemic scenario.

/tanks, TFG.


As much as he hurt the situation but not filling positions and putting crap people in positions he did fill, this isn't TFG's problem.  The CDC does not have significant regulatory teeth outside of a small department (the Select Agent program, those guys regulate the use of all the Select Agents in the country, and they have a LOT of teeth).  This is just how the agency has been structured for forever and is attributable to a variety of reasons, not least of all what Wademh mentioned above.


Oh, I deliberately didn't type 'thanks'. It was a super-secret esoteric forelock-tug to TFG to just go out and buy something worthy of his 2024 re-election campaign convoy. ;-P
 
The Envoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: The lawsuits are going to be EPIC

https://www.wbez.org/stories/northshore-to-pay-10-million-settlement-over-vaccine-mandate/9c950347-b03d-4d63-980d-a3d18d9d96cf


Yay, some Americans are dumb as f*ck and get paid for it!  How come you're poor though?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: mrwknd: A review could only be done under the Biden administration after Trump farked it up.

As the report indicates, one of their problems is that they existed in a rather rigid departmental structure. This means that they were not prepared to mobilize into a dynamic, problem solving organization with budget flexibility. The group that worked on developing testing supplies had to adapt very rapidly to a new threat but they did so in their silo. The same happened in other groups. This was not TFG's doing. This sort of thing is systemic throughout Federal agencies. It is a consequence of how these agencies group given how Washington keeps bouncing between administrations that ask they to adapt to a modern and changing world, versus administrations that start cutting their funding and cutting back on what they see as mission creep.

The report will describe a way to structure a department like the CDC which has the flexibility to rapidly adapt to challenges like the covid19 epidemic. The challenge is far more than the specific meddling incompetence of TFG.

The solution requires an adjusted understanding of the mission of the CDC, and then a plan to reorganize with that mission in mind. That plan needs to be crafted by people who have knowledge of the ways that governmental institutions tend to evolve to serve the institution rather than the mission of the institution. And while this will horrify the GQP, it has to include cultivation of significant human resources to build and preserve institutional knowledge.


Agreed. I remember while working at an AF base, as a contractor, how they all got on the LEAN bandwagon and were requiring organizations to turn in stuff that was not commonly used. The average worker compiled but the old school guys hid things that they knew would come in handy in the future. Guess what happened, The guys that blindly turned stuff in were at work stoppages very often because a tool or a part that they needed had to be ordered while the old school guys that said "fark you" to the mandates were able to keep moving and get the job done quickly. 
All the LEAN stuff kinda disappeared within a year of the mandate coming down. Funny how that works huh.
 
