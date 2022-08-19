 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Kilamanjaro climbers no longer need to bring their own Ethernet cables   (theguardian.com) divider line
5 Comments     (+0 »)
Now I Is!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Both of them?
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think encouraging vapid self-promoting f*ckwits who can't survive without sharing heavily composed and edited pictures of how awesome they are is "cool" anywhere, let alone the top of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On the plus side, maybe some of these turds will fall off the mountain while trying to impress strangers with how awesome their lives look.
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So you can get high-speed internet up a mountain in the middle of nowhere to feed the attention whores, but 14 million Americans still don't have access to internet.  USA! USA! USA!
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's kind of depressing.
 
