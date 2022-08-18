 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "Cessna 152 coming in for landing." "No, Cessna 340 coming in for landing." "No, Cessna 152 coming in for landing" "We both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, National Transportation Safety Board, Santa Cruz County, California, Air safety, small planes, reports of multiple fatalities, single-engine Cessna, Federal Aviation Administration, city of Watsonville  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 3:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now arriving at gate 1. At gate 2. At gate 3.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unsanctioned airline merger
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Unsanctioned airline merger


Well, vis a vis the headline it was a late term abortion in a way...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How could this disaster happen? It should have been impossible, they were on instruments.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: Unsanctioned airline merger

Well, vis a vis the headline it was a late term abortion in a way...


everyone was unhappy that it happened and there was some crying afterwards?
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a GA pilot these accidents frighten me. "See and avoid" only works so well. If it doesn't feel right (can't see traffic) bail out and try again. I've noped out multiple times when the smell test wasn't satisfactory. Some pilots aren't any better than the average citizen. In other words, some pilots are morans.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's really the only sensible thing to do if done properly.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sheeeet man that honky be messin my old lady? Got to be running cold upside down his head you know
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covfefe: Now arriving at gate 1. At gate 2. At gate 3.



That's not the gate. That's a hanger.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no crashing in the red zone.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.