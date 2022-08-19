 Skip to content
(CBC)   Dudley DoRight frowns on your LARP'ing shenanigans. Bonus: THWING   (cbc.ca) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Canada trying hard to shed its image of being a pleasant, sensible nation, eh? Guys, the LAPD is not a role model.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Definitely a knee-jerk, overreaction to the NS shooting but this dude definitely fit the profile. A knock on the door and a private conversation would have resolved it though.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The guy is a weirdo over RCMP stuff but he didn't/doesn't deserve all this bullshiat.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"And this is the love of my life, Linda. I've known her since we were eight years old and I wish she knew my name."
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An interesting quirk of Canadian gun law:

If you own a pistol and claim it's part of a collection, the police may enter your home at any time without a warrant.

Not kidding.

As you might imagine, most people don't declare collections here. I mean, you're allowed to own as many pistols as you like if you have the right license, and no-one's allowed to bust into your place.

Unless you say it's a collection. Then it's no-knock, no warrant searches for you.

Our gun laws are kinda farky.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Uncle, who was in the US Secret Service, was on protective details for Carter through Reagan, then they kind of retired him to administrative work.  He got us some t shirts.  Cheap looking light green things, I think they were for agents using their gym or something, and not sold at the gift shop.

A year later, we're sailing up the Maine coast.  We see a small navy ship hanging about.  A small Cigarette type boat zooms out of Kennebunkport harbor, with a small fleet of boats chasing after it.   Oh, it must be George Bush, and a bunch of the press photographers hiring local boats.

We pull into the harbor, into the slip where we had a reservation for an overnight stay.  There are two agents at the end of the dock, asking "What's all this then!?"  I happened to be wearing my secret service t shirt that day, and we were apparently at the same dock that Bush used.  No guns were drawn, and once they heard my Uncle's name, it was all good.
 
