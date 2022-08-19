 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Whitewashing is a great way to increase your home's value   (seattletimes.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tell again racism isn't real!!!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"No no it wasn't because they were african americans, it was because reasons!  <frantically lists reasons>

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sadly a repeat a few times now over the last 6 months/year/The COVID Times, but I think it needs repeating.

The fact that assessors aren't subject to empirical standards when assessing a facility and the race of the owners is probably a factor in the value shows yet another irrationality of the housing market. Why do we allow these shenanigans to continue?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why do we allow these shenanigans to continue?


Because enough people are okay with racism.  And because it's difficult to prove.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Housing Discrimination: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube _-0J49_9lwc
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But 20/20 Valuations, a Maryland appraisal company, put the home's value at $472,000, and in turn, loanDepot, a mortgage lender, denied the couple a refinance loan.

Connolly said he knew why: He, his wife and three children, ages 15, 12 and 9, are Black. A professor of history at Johns Hopkins University, Connolly is an expert on redlining and the legacy of white supremacy in American cities, and much of his research focuses on the role of race in the housing market.

Months after that first appraisal, the couple applied for another refinance loan, removed family photos and had a white male colleague - another Johns Hopkins professor - stand in for them. The second appraiser valued the house at $750,000.

Always looking for racism where there isn't any. The first appraiser simply noticed unacceptably high levels of negritude which have a negative effect on property values, while the second appraiser noticed highly sought after levels of caucasity which increase property values.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is just a way to devalue EVERYONE's homes so venture Capitalists can undercut the prices and use the houses for leasing or Air BnB
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
House valuation in this country is largely vague bullsh*t and is based on how much the appraiser "feels" the home would be worth.

I imagine there's an entire cottage industry around it.

Which is to say, this sh*t is heinous and needs brutal regulation yesterday.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get 'em, prof!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sadly a repeat a few times now over the last 6 months/year/The COVID Times, but I think it needs repeating.

The fact that assessors aren't subject to empirical standards when assessing a facility and the race of the owners is probably a factor in the value shows yet another irrationality of the housing market. Why do we allow these shenanigans to continue?


Oh yeah there's stories like this from all over.  Had one just like it in Indianapolis a year or two ago.  Black woman's home gets appraised for far less than any of the other comparable homes in her neighborhood.  Then she has a white friend stand in for an appraisal with a different company and theirs was nearly double the previous one.

And these are just the ones we're hearing about.  You gotta figure for every one we hear about there are at least 2 or 3 that we don't.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vultures gonna vultch. They'd happily do it to white/brown/red/yellow/blue/rainbow people if the market allowed.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had an investment property appraised by five agencies. Got a wide range of values +/- 40% of what I paid for the property. Didn't change my race for any of them. Of course this doesn't prove racism doesn't exist in US market, I'm in Australia. But... going to have to do robust analysis to account for wide variation that exists before racism is factored and demonstrated. If it is there... stamp it out.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tell again racism isn't real!!!!!


I don't think anyone ever in the history of ever has ever said that. Ever.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The government used (maybe they still do, idk) to send African-American couples around to real estate agents to test if they were steering Black people away from White neighborhoods. My dad was a part time real estate agent who passed such a test. He was irritated because he spent a lot of man hours on the couple and they just ghosted him one day. Turns out he passed the test. He thought that if the government was going to cost him commission, they could have at least given him a certificate of approval. It might have helped him attract more African-American clients.

Anyway, these home appraisal companies should have to pass similar tests. They would be easy to do, just hire them to appraise identical houses in the same neighborhood that have been either "whitewashed" or "blackwashed", and which have been previously appraised by a committee of experts. Just let the companies that pass advertise the fact, as it would help drive the non-compliant out of business.
 
ThePea
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the loan officer wanted, they could have demanded a review of every aspect of that appraisal & I want all you folks out there who might ever be disappointed in their appraisal to ask for the same. Reviewers will go over the comps used, the features of the home that are known in the appraisal industry to up value, etc. Smart loan officers who aren't racist should have done that. Which I guess is why loanDirect is getting sued as well!
CSB - here in Utah I've seen appraisal photos w/ a wine rack blurred out. Gosh, what's THAT about??
Pets are the best part of appraisal photos b/c most want to follow this stranger around from room to room.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: waxbeans: Tell again racism isn't real!!!!!

I don't think anyone ever in the history of ever has ever said that. Ever.


Oh no - people do. On a regular basis.  Not so much around here unless they're trolling, but there are plenty that absolutely believe that and will say it loud and proud.  It's all just isolated incidents, or "that guy was nuts" or whatever the fark they like to lie to themselves and others with.  Almost invariably from people that don't see it because they refuse to look - every incident "isn't really racist" or has some semi-plausible if you're a concussed emu sounding explanation

/yep, they're white people
//because it's about the only group that can do that
///as they are rarely direct targets - easier to rationalize someone else's nightmare away
////people getting it shoved in their face directly every day tend to have rather different opinions
 
ThePea
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ooooh I like their 2nd story balcony!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: waxbeans: Tell again racism isn't real!!!!!

I don't think anyone ever in the history of ever has ever said that. Ever.


???? Plenty of people over the years have tried tell me, as much.
Always none minorities.  And Always with excuses, explanations, or justifications, or other trash.

And it's not always directly.


Like I'll say:
It's clear people wasn't lying when they said they was wrongly convicted.

Or it should be clear people didn't lie about being beat by cops.

Cue the b.s.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkitallletitend: waxbeans: Tell again racism isn't real!!!!!

I don't think anyone ever in the history of ever has ever said that. Ever.


Right-wing radio host Jesse Lee Peterson appeared on CRTV last weekend to declare that racism has never existed and that picking cotton, as many enslaved African Americans were forced to do before the Civil War, "makes a man out of you."
Peterson joined CRTV host Gavin McInnes on "CRTV Tonight," where he demonstrated his trademark shtick of downplaying racism in America to conservative audiences. McInnes asked Peterson, "It's 2018 in America, does racism exist?"
"Absolutely not and it has never existed," Peterson replied. "It is a made-up word."

https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/jesse-lee-peterson-racism-was-never-real-and-picking-cotton-makes-a-man-out-of-you/
 
