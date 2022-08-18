 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Facebook and Instagram have taken down RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense for spreading medical misinformation   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Upon reading the Fark headline, and having never heard of the CHD, I thought maybe this was a bad thing. Or that the "interesting" tag was applied for some ironic reason.

I guess all the Kennedys can't be liberal superstars partying with hookers.

I mean, probably the latter, but not the former.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years too late, but finally.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kennedy?
Probably up to some sneaky shiat
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. fark this dickhead.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to put it back and to the left?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they renamed it "RFK Jr's Children's Health Defense for Spreading Medical Misinformation" they would've been fine
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this area he's a loon
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.

Now start taking down the private groups that exist only to spread misinformation.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way past farking time
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's lasted quite a while for a Kennedy.

I'm guessing always looking over your shoulder for the reaper, can drive a person mad.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Years too late, but finally.


Come on. It's not like they waited until polio was back or anything. That would be incredibly stupid.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In their Defense, they were Defending against Children's Health. Soooooooo, that's not really a defense at all. They literally killed children with their disinformation campaign
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This belongs in the Trump politics section
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have no clue as to the debate on tetanus boosters and infertility, but it strikes me as a moot point with a Cathepsin-L specific Pathogenic Coronavirus in heavy circulation. And the strain of polio circulating on the east coast is definitely progeny of a Live Attenuated Vaccine.  There's zero doubt about that, so I don't understand why the author is trying to portray it as a controversial issue.  That's why we stopped using the Oral Polio Vaccine a few decades ago--recent recipients can infect others.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I have no clue as to the debate on tetanus boosters and infertility, but it strikes me as a moot point with a Cathepsin-L specific Pathogenic Coronavirus in heavy circulation. And the strain of polio circulating on the east coast is definitely progeny of a Live Attenuated Vaccine.  There's zero doubt about that, so I don't understand why the author is trying to portray it as a controversial issue.  That's why we stopped using the Oral Polio Vaccine a few decades ago--recent recipients can infect others.


Antivax Trumper account that has been spewing antivax propaganda here for 2 years.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let that be a lesson to all of you who would spread disinformation. You can only run that scam for a total of 10-15 years, raking in millions of dollars of donations and leaving behind a trail of dead children, before someone responsible at Facebook will say "ENOUGH!"
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.