(CNN)   The sole survivor of a deadly lightning strike outside the White House earlier this month is shocked to be alive but struggling with survivor's grief and a loss of feeling in her legs   (cnn.com) divider line
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to help with rehab. Call me.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negative story with a positive ending.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have died, but when she got to Heaven's gate, St. Peter tried to read her name from the Book of Life, but just gave up and sent her back to Life...

/back to life, back to reality....
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of sad that folks from the Midwest don't know how to shelter from lightning. There were dozens of buildings around that park less than 500 feet away. Even standing in the doorway would have been better. Getting wet is much better than getting hit.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be the asshole here, but no one would care if she wasn't pretty.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that nerve damage, you may be wishing you were dead.

//hope you fully recover
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I'm gonna be the asshole here, but no one would care if she wasn't pretty.


I care, and I didn't even know she was pretty because I didn't click the link.

I mean, I didn't care enough to click the link. But I care.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not gonna bang you. Especially because she has superpowers now... or something.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think what we've learned here is that God super hates it when people do volunteer work.  Or maybe just canvassing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not going out again.  She's grounded.
 
Tim63
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is Trump's fault.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hammettman: She's not going out again.  She's currently grounded.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Survivor's guilt is an odd concept to me. Better you than me I say.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now she is a big AC/DC fan
 
Fooshards
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alternate headline:

Banker with guilty conscience gets wrath'ed so hard that someone ELSE's grandma and grandpa felt it.
 
jook
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, and three other victims were riding out a thunderstorm underneath a tree in Lafayette Park

Uh...

"Don't just go out in a thunderstorm wearing Docs because that will not save you, that's for sure," she said.

Goddamnit, Darwin. You missed one.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: And now she is a big AC/DC fan


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hetfield is single...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I get it. I've made women lose feeling in their legs in the sack after striking them with Zeus.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
6 separate bolts in half a second. [restraint from making blasphemous joke]
 
boozehat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: And now she is a big AC/DC fan


thunder struck?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Learn this lesson folks; never say "Zeus is gay".
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I once had lightning strike about 30 feet from where I stood.

The flash and BOOM were simultaneous.

I thought "Damn that was close."

I was fine but a lot of electronics nearby were fried.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always, white biatchs.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jook: Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, and three other victims were riding out a thunderstorm underneath a tree in Lafayette Park

Uh...

"Don't just go out in a thunderstorm wearing Docs because that will not save you, that's for sure," she said.

Goddamnit, Darwin. You missed one.


Charming.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She's INCREDIBLY lucky to be alive. And 10 minutes no pulse in between two resuscitations is prime hypoxic brain damage territory. That ER put in some serious work to keep her alive.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Growing up in Europe I was thought not to stand under a tree during thunder and lightning.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's good she's got a positive attitude but she got f•cked up pretty hard nonetheless. FTA: "Plagued by nerve damage from her waist down leaving her with no feeling in her legs, Escudero-Kontostathis is now dependent on a walker to get around most of the time."
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The granddaughter of someone I know got struck by lightning a couple of weeks ago. The girl is okay, only because her dad performed CPR on her while they waited for the ambulance. I'm told that she remembers absolutely nothing of that day.

I am terrified of lightning, so I wanted to know as many details about the situation as possible. Unfortunately, the girl remembers nothing.

Actually, for her, it probably isn't unfortunate that she doesn't remember it.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mononymous: She would have died, but when she got to Heaven's gate, St. Peter tried to read her name from the Book of Life, but just gave up and sent her back to Life...

/back to life, back to reality....


Thanks for that earworm.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yo! My down the way, like 150 foot away, neighbor had a megawatt zapper fully destroy the top of his tallest palm. Luke blew that f*cker up. Big hunks were all over the block. Started on fire. Killed the whole tree. Few months ago. I was on my back porch feeling scared as sh*t when it happened. *BOOM* No f'n way Lee Trevino walks away from that one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jook: Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, and three other victims were riding out a thunderstorm underneath a tree in Lafayette Park

Uh...

"Don't just go out in a thunderstorm wearing Docs because that will not save you, that's for sure," she said.

Goddamnit, Darwin. You missed one.


More importantly, in a thunderstorm don't stand under a tree or other non-metallic structure. They attract the lightning.

If you feel your hair stand up, run and dive into a ditch. Get low and get away from tall things that will attract lightning and won't safely ground it. Inside a car is usually very safe.

Better wet than dead.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meat0918: I'm gonna be the asshole here, but no one would care if she wasn't pretty.


To be fair, I doubt anyone actually cares any more because of that, they're just more likely to comment here because of it.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I lived in Florida for two years and during that time there were a few deaths due to lightning strikes. The most memorable one was some dude on a motorcycle going up I-95 and it struck him in the head. I bet he had no idea what had happened as he crashed into the center divider.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I lived in Florida for two years and during that time there were a few deaths due to lightning strikes. The most memorable one was some dude on a motorcycle going up I-95 and it struck him in the head. I bet he had no idea what had happened as he crashed into the center divider.


Here is the story...

https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/state/2019/06/10/motorcyclist-was-struck-by-lightning-while-riding-on-i-95-in-florida-his-helmet-couldnt-save-him/4946181007/
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frenchtoast Mafia: She's not gonna bang you. Especially because she has superpowers now... or something.


Numb legs is kind of a shiatty super power.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grab a large piece of sheet metal and run towards the tallest tree you can find
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lightning is serious sh*t

Awesome lighting strike on a pine !
Youtube szOnAUnuMLk



/Apparently English cursing is the universal language
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I get it. I've made women lose feeling in their legs in the sack after striking them with Zeus.


Is Zeus a brand of roofies?
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if she now has a Lichtenberg"tattoo" from the lightning?

stylesatlife.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Lightning is serious sh*t

[YouTube video: Awesome lighting strike on a pine !]


/Apparently English cursing is the universal language


When I was 17, I was in a shed that got struck by lightning.

The shed was only about 30 feet away from the house, but I happened to be in it when a nasty storm started. A heavy storm with very heavy rain and a ton of fierce lightning came on kind of suddenly. The lightning was blasting all around.

I never knew that I was afraid of lightning until that night. I stayed in the shed because I didn't want to try to run to the house.

Anyway, I was standing in the shed, and all of the sudden I felt, like, an electrical charge building up around me. I heard a sort of static electricity noise above, if that makes any sense. Then everything got silent for a second, and BOOM! It sounded like a bomb just went off a few feet above the roof of the shed.

It was the only time in my entire life that I've ever screamed out of fear. I screamed and hit the deck. The scream just came out of me primally. I was surprised by it, actually.

After another 10 minutes or so, I ran back to the house. I was uninjured.

The shed never caught fire, although the next day, you could see damage done to the peak of its roof. I think if it hadn't been raining so hard, the shed would have caught fire.

This is why I don't fark with lightning. That was enough for me.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I get it. I've made women lose feeling in their legs in the sack after striking them with Zeus.


Excessive weight on the legs can do that.
 
