(WHDH Boston)   Driver mistakes suburban mall for farmer's market, only victim is the cart corral by the entrance   (whdh.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Since they say it's 60 yards, I'm guesing she came in through the garage entrance and after trying to run over the cart corral she turned left even to get to that spot. (I'm guessing it's not the other garage because of all the stairs and weird ramps involved in that direction).

\sometimes do inventories there
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to police, the vehicle was able to enter the mall because a safety bollard was missing due to a recent accident. The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside.

Maybe put up something temporary?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Oldsmobiles are in early this year!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disco pants and haircuts.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "...safety bollard "...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I fits, I sits.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at how long the old person plowing through a farmers' market meme has survived. I want to create artificial decoy markets setup with cameras and everything to test the theory. They're a geriatric vehicular magnet! How does it work?
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm amazed at how long the old person plowing through a farmers' market meme has survived. I want to create artificial decoy markets setup with cameras and everything to test the theory. They're a geriatric vehicular magnet! How does it work?


It can happen anywhere, it's just that one of the worst incidents was at a farmer's market.
 
