(AP News)   After four years, Whitey Bulger's killers are finally charged. And who did the hit? Fuggedaboutit   (apnews.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for Bulger's killing, which came hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from a prison in Florida..."


WyDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still years faster than they got around to charging that murderous bastard.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A guy with a nickname that belongs to the mafia ?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So just who stuck it to Whitey?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will we ever really know what hap
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every few years my uncle-in-law, who lives in Providence, RI, would get the FBI knocking on his door. He looks(ed) exactly like Whitey Bulger and someone would call a tip in.
 
