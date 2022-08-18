 Skip to content
(MSN)   Kitty relax, we got you. Just lay back on the boat and relax. We won't tell anyone about this until Caturday
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Any news on sherpa18 ?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Calling sherpa...sherpa to the white courtesy phone...
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Last update for sherpa was Wednesday. He's in iCU and will be offline for the forseeable future.


Fingers/paws crossed that he recovers and is back amongst his Caturday family soon!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast for Caturday!

Yesterday, I went down to start a load of laundry in the basement, missed a step and went splat. Concrete is hard ya'll. I did a flip and ended up under the railing on the floor. So I am bruised and have road rash from the stairwell, but otherwise pretty ok. My "good" knee is stiff but functional. Ice has been my friend, and I will be using some Voltaren gel on the knee tonight.

Doing laundry now, and being very, very careful on the steps...pro hint..if you've been having balance issues all day, maybe steps should not be in your current plans.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
whoa, lady. you can not afford any more issues. be careful, please!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor Tabitha pulled this move on me while I had my tablet in my hand. Managed to throw me off balance enough that the tablet went flying out of my hand. To land flat on her back.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Any news on sherpa18 ?


Most recent update was on Wednesday. He's in the ICU.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I know, I know...I need to slow the fark down and not be rushing all over the place.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x417]

Poor Tabitha pulled this move on me while I had my tablet in my hand. Managed to throw me off balance enough that the tablet went flying out of my hand. To land flat on her back.


are both ok? are you ok?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Calling sherpa...sherpa to the white courtesy phone...


Most recent update was on Wednesday. He's in the ICU and will be offline for the forseeable future. Last time he was hospitalized he told me his Tracfone didn't work in the hospital. Worked fine once he was back home, though.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oof!  :(

Hope you feel better soon!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
*snicker* I put out the stuffed Binx, and Major was quite perplexed
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: *snicker* I put out the stuffed Binx, and Major was quite perplexed
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


I wonder what Salem would do if I got one of those?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dang let's not do that anymore!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor babies look so scared!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The view from outside at the moment, the fur babies are in a bit of a tizzy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Stay safe!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mods please remove the duplicates, internet is really spotty down here at the moment
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even though it's gotten worse outside, I think winds are blowing about 40 mph at least at times. News says we're in the middle of a downburst in this area, but they're all right
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's 103 here.  Third time that we've had triple digits this year....ugh!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sounds like you could use some no-skid tape.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I wonder what Salem would do if I got one of those?


Amazon 😀

Major sniffed, circled, approached from every angle for about 20 min., while Mr. Bobug and I laughed. I put Binx away, because I don't want Major to think "Toy!"
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Take care. You and Sherpa do NOT need to practice synchronized slipping.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Jack!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope she and your tablet are both ok!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

are both ok? are you ok?


She was definitely mad at me, but otherwise we're doing fine.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Suspension rebuild is going along nicely, on 4x4, entire rear is done except for mounting a new rear swaybar and brake pads, last weekend saw new pads and new rotors in the front (with rustproof coating.  This weekend will see me doing both lower A-arms.  Getting there.....want to have it all done before Labor Day so I can go see Black Label Society up in Tyler
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sweet!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

pics.me.me
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sweet!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Texas? I lived in DeKalb, Annona and Clarksville in '95, visited a friend in Tyler. Loved summer, hated winter! (Sleet! On a Honda 450!)
 
