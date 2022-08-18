 Skip to content
Woman decides to swim with the seals. Fark: In the Woods Hole aquarium
23
•       •       •

23 Comments
unbelver
1 hour ago  
Gracie is pregnant.
 
zimbomba63
1 hour ago  
Ho in the Hole!
 
Peter von Nostrand
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  

unbelver: Gracie is pregnant.


Done in one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
No way to get invited to a think tank
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
Did the seals eat her before anyone could get video?
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  
Not a lot to do while you're waiting in the Vineyad ferry standby line.
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  
"Falmouth police told Boston.com that officers located the woman and she was transported to Falmouth Hospital for a mental health evaluation."

Yes. That is a good idea.

Oh well, better the aquarium than their natural habitat like the lunatic tourists at La Jolla Cove. This individual is going to lose a hand:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Loose seal! Loose seal!
 
petec
54 minutes ago  
seals ? eh

if I was gonna jump a barrier at the zoo, let me at the penguins, the little ones

just wanna pic a couple up and squeeze them out into the water

like, pew pew pew penguins
 
Peter von Nostrand
50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Falmouth police told Boston.com that officers located the woman and she was transported to Falmouth Hospital for a mental health evaluation."

Yes. That is a good idea.

Oh well, better the aquarium than their natural habitat like the lunatic tourists at La Jolla Cove. This individual is going to lose a hand:

[Fark user image image 425x588]

Loose seal! Loose seal!


I don't know this story but I can imagine it involves a seal tearing this guy up about 10 seconds after this picture
 
Ragin' Asian
50 minutes ago  
Too much LDS.
 
whither_apophis
48 minutes ago  
As she was being taken away she loudly declared "I was eating ice cream!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
Oh Jeeze.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
45 minutes ago  
Seals in the wild would murder you then have sex with your dismembered corpse.

Still a more kind animal than ottars.
 
dr_iacovone
41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
Woods Hole is what I call your mom in the morning.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
The dolphins are easily the hardest partying critters in the ocean. Curious af and always ready to party. If you're gonna jump in a tank, jump in the dolphin tank. Rather than wine, bring delicious anchovies. You'll make lots of new friends quick (before the cops get there).
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
34 minutes ago  
Well, the work order said "check aquarium seals".
 
Hyjamon
34 minutes ago  
The scuba equipment is apparently for "staff members only"

...and that is why I am no longer allowed at the GA aquarium

/was working on fish insults
//Hey Jaws, your mother farked Flipper
 
thealgorerhythm
31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Too much LDS.


Are you sure it isn't time for a colourful metaphor?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Seems as good a place as any. There are sharks and killer whales in the Ocean, and the water is probably colder.
 
ProfessorTerguson
20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ragin' Asian: Too much LDS.

Are you sure it isn't time for a colourful metaphor?


Mormonism is clown system based on clowns using a puritanical system of outdated ideals of the mid 1600s.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 minute ago  

petec: seals ? eh

if I was gonna jump a barrier at the zoo, let me at the penguins, the little ones

just wanna pic a couple up and squeeze them out into the water

like, pew pew pew penguins


This you?

Two Welshmen have been charged after a fairy penguin was taken from a theme park in Queensland, Australia.

The pair, aged 20 and 21, and another man, allegedly broke in to the enclosure in a prank after a night out.
It is claimed they swam with dolphins before taking seven-year-old Dirk back to their hotel room. Dirk has never lived in the wild.

The men, who have been charged with stealing the penguin and trespass, will appear in court on 2 May.
One of the men involved in the incident, calling himself Rhys Jones, apologised and said in an interview on Australian TV: "Still a bit fuzzy about the whole thing but on behalf of the three of us we are very sorry and it was just a prank which went way too far."

He added later: "We are all three of us sorry to Sea World for the time lost in them searching for Dirk and we're glad he's all right."

It is alleged the men found Dirk in their hotel room the morning after.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

