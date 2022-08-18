 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   Man arrested for buying body parts online, and not the automotive kind. With bonus "NOPE" mug shot goodness   (wgal.com) divider line
36
    More: Sick, Pleading, Human body, Human anatomy, Cause of action, Theft, human body parts, Legal terms, Forensic pathology  
•       •       •

1572 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I Can Get You A Toe
Youtube 20wUS_bbOHY
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Paging Dr. Frank N. Stein, Dr. Stein to the white courtesy phone."
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet it cost him an arm and a leg
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: I'll bet it cost him an arm and a leg


He was just trying to get a head in this world.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enormous Schwanzstucker
Youtube -SClmiso_2Y
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame him, I'd do everything to fix that face too.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think I was complaining about the catalytic converter thieves here.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, let's not go like nuts...
Whose body?
What part?

I'd hire this guy for just gettimg me a bea arthur nipple or charles Bronson foreskin.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man
That dude runs my 401k...fark, well...
Burgers gotta flip themselves.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Yellowstone just found a foot. He should hop on it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies.... I bet he's single...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremy Pauley,

Try to forget this. Try to erase this.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old do the body parts need to be for him to call himself an anthropologist instead of a ghoul?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the exception that proves the rule - Don't judge a book by its cover.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Amish go bad
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird and gross but it's not like he killed the person and it sounds like they were parts donated to a university "for science" anyway. I'm struggling to get my outrage meter up to OMG This Is A Terrible Crime!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Ladies.... I bet he's single...


I bet he's not.
Weird people attract other weird people.
And I bet he isn't afraid at all to talk to a woman.
The type most likely to be single are Trumper Republican types, who have taken over the incel stereotype of just "shy nerds".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Ladies.... I bet he's single...


Actually I bet he has 3 girlfriends
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tuxq:

Tattoos are way too expensive these days, look at what it drove this guy to do to finish the work.
 
Artist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's weird and gross but it's not like he killed the person and it sounds like they were parts donated to a university "for science" anyway. I'm struggling to get my outrage meter up to OMG This Is A Terrible Crime!


Hhhmmm....perhaps these parts were diverted from really important research? The brain-CTE? Skin for skin grafts, and all the other sundry pieces for science, does not nessacarily mean they're going to be processed for slides and or pet food when they're done with them.
It's hard enough to get living people to donate any part of themselves, and to have this awful behavior makes it so much worse.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the problem?  It's just meat.  As long as the delivery is Swift then letting people buy it seems like a reasonable if somewhat modest Proposal.

And the year is 2022 so the timing is perfect. Make it into some sort of compressed wafer and get Charlton Heston's kids as the spokespeople.
 
Flincher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's how you get pick eye.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheGreatGazoo: Ladies.... I bet he's single...

Actually I bet he has 3 girlfriends


Probably depends on how he assembles the pieces
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now what's a nice upstanding looking young man like him doing involved in something like this.
I know, I bet he's doing this and gathering evidence to turn over to the proper authorities.
Ugh, those backwoods rural Barny's ruined months of investigations and right before he could expose the knigpin.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Police said they obtained messages that showed Pauley was attempting to purchase additional remains from a woman in Arkansas."

But they didn't go after her. Sounds like a sting operation.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is one of those 'only illegal if you are poor' situations, isn't it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course, he got them on Facebook, and that's the one thing he didn't buy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beyond the obvious WTF... I mean I know there's a lot of shiat for sale out there, nearly everything if you know who to talk to.  But you can just buy random human bits on FACEBOOK FARKING MESSENGER?  I mean, seriously?  I had sorta hoped for that level of psycho farkery you'd at least need some mysterious shady dude with a voice modulator and behind 7 Boxxies or something
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm thinking his job at IBM is no longer attainable
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The criminal complaint alleges the woman was stealing the body parts from a mortuary in Arkansas and shipping them to Pennsylvania for sale.

Thanks, capitalism!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Charles of York: I'm thinking his job at IBM is no longer attainable


International Body Makers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Godscrack: "Police said they obtained messages that showed Pauley was attempting to purchase additional remains from a woman in Arkansas."

But they didn't go after her. Sounds like a sting operation.


Sounds like he contacted a legit (or at least legit-ish) human parts dealer and set off a bunch of wailing red alarms so she contacted the cops

/someone who does sales for medical study and that kind of thing
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.