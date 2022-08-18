 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Let's hope something is not HAPPENING: Russia tells workers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to stay home Friday   (nbcnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, contaminate the entire continent, Vlad, THAT will make you even more popular.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yeah, contaminate the entire continent, Vlad, THAT will make you even more popular.


I suspect that he would do it just to protect his ego.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yeah, contaminate the entire continent, Vlad, THAT will make you even more popular.


It has been stated by multiple member states that purposeful or negligent radioactive contamination of NATO land by Russia will be considered an attack. So he's just inviting actual NATO intervention.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yeah, contaminate the entire continent, Vlad, THAT will make you even more popular.

It has been stated by multiple member states that purposeful or negligent radioactive contamination of NATO land by Russia will be considered an attack. So he's just inviting actual NATO intervention.


I seriously seriously doubt NATO would have the balls to do anything but whine.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't trust anything that starts with Zap
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: So he's just inviting actual NATO intervention.


He needs NATO intervention to do a general call-up.
What he has not yet processed: no, NATO is not putting on Ukrainian uniforms and kicking his tail in Ukraine... causing a general intervention is not something he has the manpower to deal with even with a total callup.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well this pushes up my timetable for the date that The majority of Russian speakers are in hell.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am confident that everything will turn out fine.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, should I call into work tomorrow and seduce the neighbor's wife before the resulting war starts?
 
