 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   I'm all for eco-friendly but reusing your shower water to cook with and drink seems a bit much   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 6:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they look smelly
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Recycling grey water is an old, old thing.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cdn-www.mandatory.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This sounds more like things that never happened on Reddit
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Beats reusing the water you drink drank to cook with/shower in.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm all for eco-friendly but reusing your shower water to cook with and drink seems a bit much

Oh yeah, that episode was okay. Baby James Spader.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's better than reusing the water you drink to shower...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Err, already drank
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When your soapy water becomes soupy water.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 587x823]

they look smelly


Smells like patchouli.
Lots of patchouli.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know RVers who save dishwater for flushing the toilet when boondocking, but nobody is doing this.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I take it they have no filtration system like at the ISS.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
Amateurs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of what a portable bidet may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size

/fool your friends all right
 
camaroash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the poorly-written article, it sounds like they're running shower water into a jar while the lines clear the cold water out and using that for drinking and cooking.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can literally smell their virtue.
 
Flincher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 587x823]

they look smelly


I have it on good authority that they smell like ass.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mucky Pup "Hippies Hate Water" (1991)
Youtube Dl5yJoeFLiQ
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I use shower water to water my plants. My house plants and balcony garden are effectively water neutral.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.


TFA:
To re-use shower water they place a four-litre jar in the shower until it's hot enough to get into - saving the excess water which they reuse to drink, cook and water plants with. So the water is safe to consume, they put a charcoal water filter into the jar to clean the contents.

This is an example of heart in the right place, head in the wrong.

/does charcoal filter out ass bacteria?
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd hope the interviewer kept a solid 15' distance that wasn't downwind.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What if I drink it first, then shower with it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.imgur.com image 480x250] [View Full Size image _x_]Amateurs.


my boat
Youtube q8K3_FVF_U8
 
inelegy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They sure make a point in their photos of appearing as though they have more fun® than is humanly possible.

Anyone got odds on how soon they'll break up?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$8.43 a month? I do whatever the hell I feel like along with 3 other people and pay like $22/month. I'm good.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.


I know a family that plumbed the wastewater pipes from their shower, bathtubs, and gutters to a water storage tank buried in the yard that is used to feed a drip irrigation system.  It supposedly cut their water bill by half, with a cost recovery time of five or six years for the cost of parts.  Plants don't care if there are a few suds in the water.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"How's the casserole honey?"

"It's ok, tastes a little like Head and Shoulders though."
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [cdn-www.mandatory.com image 600x393]


Well, book it, we are done here
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It's better than reusing the water you drink to shower...


For most people

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It's better than reusing the water you drink to shower...


The water you drink is for re-drinking at a later time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inelegy: They sure make a point in their photos of appearing as though they have more fun® than is humanly possible.

Anyone got odds on how soon they'll break up?


More likely their entire relationship is based on a series of ever-escalating dares.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: bingethinker: Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.

I know a family that plumbed the wastewater pipes from their shower, bathtubs, and gutters to a water storage tank buried in the yard that is used to feed a drip irrigation system.  It supposedly cut their water bill by half, with a cost recovery time of five or six years for the cost of parts.  Plants don't care if there are a few suds in the water.


Depends a lot of the plant and the suds
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.


They're not.

TFA explains that like normal people, they wait for the shower water to turn hot before stepping into it.

The water that runs until its hot, is what the collect to use for cooking. So it's not reused, its just a way to save water. A rather symbolic one.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

S10Calade: $8.43 a month? I do whatever the hell I feel like along with 3 other people and pay like $22/month. I'm good.


I presume that is just the water and sewer usage part?   Here the base charge is more than that. Beyond that it's $10/1000 gallons. I usually use 1 or 2 thousand gallons.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Depends a lot of the plant and the suds


I would think that the ratio of soap to water would be low enough that it wouldn't raise the pH of the water by much.  Note that they don't divert water from their washing machine and they do include rainwater.  Though I guess it might still be enough that the rhododendrons might get pissy.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Give it a decade, maybe two, and this'll be normal. We'll be making coffee like they did in Dune.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: S10Calade: $8.43 a month? I do whatever the hell I feel like along with 3 other people and pay like $22/month. I'm good.

I presume that is just the water and sewer usage part?   Here the base charge is more than that. Beyond that it's $10/1000 gallons. I usually use 1 or 2 thousand gallons.


They said "$8.43/month" for just water.
My entire water/sewer bill is $22/month. I goes up a few dollars in the summer because of inground sprinkling but it averages $22.
I do live 5 miles from Lake Michigan though.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The other advantages of a bidet side, is it really eco-friendly/saving water? Instead of TP, you're creating more "black water." The kind that can't be reused to water the lawn or other ways you can reuse "gray water" from the shower or laundry.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: bingethinker: Gross.

I can see reusing shower water or laundry water to flush the toilet, because that's going to be dirty anyway, but I'm not drinking it or cooking with it.

FFS.

They're not.

TFA explains that like normal people, they wait for the shower water to turn hot before stepping into it.

The water that runs until its hot, is what the collect to use for cooking. So it's not reused, its just a way to save water. A rather symbolic one.


It's a four litre jug, apparently. So woo-hoo, they save less than four litres per shower.
 
anfrind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know a family that installed a greywater system to irrigate their yard.  They ended up diverting so much water away from the sewage pipes that what was left became viscous and clogged the municipal pipes just outside their house, requiring very expensive (and stinky) repairs.

I think they still have the system, but some of the greywater has to go into the sewage to prevent future clogs.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.