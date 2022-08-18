 Skip to content
(WLTX Columbia)   Yellowstone National Park officials investigating discovery of foot found floating in hot spring. Authorities searching for person who looks defeated   (wltx.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's Murder I say. Foul Play. The Game is Afoot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably the work of Poachers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stew?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe someone was making feetloaf:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Ok well footloaf since there was only one.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They'll have to rename it to Pozole Springs
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some suicide attempts are more sincere than others.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I think I'll freak everybody out by putting it in a shoe then throwing it in a hot spring"
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
West Thumb to be renamed.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
140? That's sous vide temperature. They'd be better off dredging down as far as they can for bones, because guaranteed there isn't a body left to find besides some sludge at the bottom.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You just know some redneck is wondering... "Now where did i leave that foot ah' mine??"
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-man-dissolved-in-acid-after-trying-to-hot-pot-in-yellowstone-national-park


Not a good way to go
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was the victim named Bob?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robinfro: 140? That's sous vide temperature. They'd be better off dredging down as far as they can for bones, because guaranteed there isn't a body left to find besides some sludge at the bottom.


At least it was in long enough to be pasteurized.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Robinfro: 140? That's sous vide temperature. They'd be better off dredging down as far as they can for bones, because guaranteed there isn't a body left to find besides some sludge at the bottom.

At least it was in long enough to be pasteurized.


Past his ears, too
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like the authorities are stumped at this point.
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sending tots & pears to this poor lost sole.
 
