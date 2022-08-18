 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Despite DOJ's argument that it may Poison their investigation, judge says to prepare for a Warrant world tour. TFG hopes to find the Ratt among his Motley Crue   (cnn.com) divider line
114
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Donald Trump, Classified information, United States Department of Justice, former President Donald Trump's Mar, Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Lago search documents  
•       •       •

1503 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Aug 2022 at 3:30 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



114 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some Kix from this headline.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Def Leppards Eating Their Faces party..
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may throw a party and hire a Stryper
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely, Trump supporters have stopped moving the goalposts, and the scales shall fall from their eyes once even more obvious evidence of his numerous crimes comes to light.

I don't think the affidavit should be released yet - it's farking irrelevant, a red herring. Criminals don't get exonerated because the people who reported them were mean doodyheads.

Anthrax.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait!

...

Winger.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No way MAGAts will settle for a quiet riot. They will show up with guns and roses.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait!

...

Winger.


Only if it's for Matt Gaetz
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Headline of the month!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, from what they were saying on MSNBC over the noon hour, DoJ said if it was to be released publicly, there would have to be so many redactions that it would make it worthless.  Prepare to see a black page when it comes out...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If there was any justice, Trump would be on Skid Row long ago. Ivanka is kind of a b-word but she's not a Twisted Sister compared to Eric and Don Jr. Speaking of Don Jr, that pussy thinks he's an expert hunter because he killed a Leopard that he was able to sneak up on it because it happened to the Def. But if Trump doesn't find that Ratt, there's going to be a Warrant for his arrest. Anyway, he's been called everything in the book except Mr. Big by Melania.

Ok, I'm done.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, let's see how that works out...
David Bowie - Cat People Putting Out Fire 1982
Youtube HPjPpTSznK4
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That should be a Journey
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out for Donald, because he's a Trixter
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When someone comes along and ends all this crap, it will be complete Nirvana.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't expect a Quiet Riot
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who?
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Should weed out few Jackyls by the time they get through the court Dokken.

Could go from Cinderella story to a prison Stryper.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I found it already...
d.newsweek.comView Full Size


No, not really.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best case scenario:

Redact information that might lead to the identity of the source.

Disclose the nature of the materials suspected to have been found.

Trump gets farked twice.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some Whitesnake is gonna get it.
/too far?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The judge releasing the affidavit will go over like a lead zeppelin.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BOB DYLAN
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Penis
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody is going to Alcatrazz.
 
killershark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: No way MAGAts will settle for a quiet riot. They will show up with guns and roses.


Fixed it.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Enuff Z-Nuff already.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trump is in real Danger Danger, and hoping releasing it will be Enuff Znuff to end this Trouble.
 
Gonz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They need to slow down. No reason to be faster, pussycat.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just enjoy seeing everyone in trumpworld shiatting in their Panteras.

/best I could do
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Once the Anvil drops on Trump, everyone will be getting a Led Zeppelin.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Baron's girlfriend.  They can't release her name, because she's only 17.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I may throw a party and hire a Stryper


SWINE
 
Bf+
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every time I read "Judge Reinhart" I think of Judge Reinhold, and then I think of Phoebe Cates, and then I go to my bunker.

looper.comView Full Size
 
Farking New Guy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DJT, the Great White dope
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully with all this extra FA, the FO will be Sublime.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The MAGAts are just going to point to this being heavily redacted as proof of a corrupt conspiracy in the DOJ, meanwhile, the Mueller Report is still half black-ink three years later and the parts they have managed to unredact have all been damning of Trump and contrary to Barr's press release (that the media did zero follow-up on.)
 
Dancis_Frake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I found it already...[d.newsweek.com image 850x850]

No, not really.


The Stryper strikes again!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hugram: No way MAGAts will settle for a quiet riot. They will show up with guns and roses.


It'll still be a Slaughter unless some Trixter has Poisoned the well.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bon Jovi this is going to be exciting! It'll be a real Cinderella story for someone I'm sure. It sounds like some people might want to go to Europe as we wait for The Final Countdown. Gonna be an Extreme Slaughter.

I'll show myself out now.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Early, leaked copy via CNN....

Fark user imageView Full Size

<misinformation alert ⚠ >
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's Baron's girlfriend.  They can't release her name, because she's only 17.


I know we what you mean.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farking New Guy: DJT, the Great White dope


White Lion
 
db2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That would be such a shame if Trump and his merry band of idiots were too busy attacking each other to mount any kind of coherent defense.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, puns it is.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accept an Autograph-ed invite, it's a Saga you won't wanna miss, Loverboy.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Every time I read "Judge Reinhart" I think of Judge Reinhold, and then I think of Phoebe Cates, and then I go to my bunker.

[looper.com image 780x437]


Doesn't anybody farking knock anymore?!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But yeah, this must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking it will be The Cure for this cancer upon our nation
 
RasIanI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moulderx1: foo monkey: It's Baron's girlfriend.  They can't release her name, because she's only 17.

I know we what you mean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Farking New Guy: DJT, the Great White dope

White Lion Liar
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.