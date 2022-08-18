 Skip to content
(Twitter)   NBC's Richard Engle has brought the wars of the world to our living room for the past 15 years. Today he lost his son and he's asking you to help find a cure for RETT Syndrome   (twitter.com) divider line
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in a small canadian community (3000) and there is someone here with RETT. They've done treatments in chicago, and done a lot of fundraising and have definitely raised awareness.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh this is so sad. Richard Engle is a great reporter and always advocated for his son and his condition.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RETT sucks!! Film at 11..Back to you Drew
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it somehow related to Scarlett fever?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The mecp2 gene is a hard one to create an effective treatment for as it is very goldilockish. Too little product and you get rett syndrome. Too much and you get mecp2 duplication syndrome.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's things like this that piss me off. The Government can find hundreds of millions of dollars at the drop of a hat for things like Ukraine, which I totally support, but they can't seem to do that for diseases which rip peoples live apart.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We was gone with the wind
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Is it somehow related to Scarlett fever?


Eeek. Too soon. Please.

But RETT is genetic. A cure or treatment through gene modification is some years away.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When it comes to highly professional international wartime reporting who doesn't hesitate to get right in the thick of it Engel is the boss. I have a sad for him. If you're wondering what RETT is exactly is it caused by a by a mutation in the MECP2 gene.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maudibjr: We was gone with the wind


Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.

Because it sucks.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dj Orange Threat: I live in a small canadian community (3000) and there is someone here with RETT. They've done treatments in chicago, and done a lot of fundraising and have definitely raised awareness.


Couldn't you just stand on a moose's back and yell it to raise awareness? Maybe just staple a note to its ass?
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sigh. I now expect some dingbat redhats to start making death threats against the reporter, his son, the researchers, and *spins wheel* the assistant manager at the nearby Taco Bell.
 
