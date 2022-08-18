 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Woman saves her boyfriend at Motley Crue concert proving she's not too young to fall in love, but not too old to get hit by drunk falling from nosebleed section; "I figured he was dead"   (fox59.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Lucas Oil, aftermath of a man, Safety, Lucas Oil Stadium, Black-and-white films, Shawn Graves, Motley Crue concert Tuesday night, top of her boyfriend  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there were 2 words that could describe the mixed variety of people that attend Motley Crue concerts.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: If only there were 2 words that could describe the mixed variety of people that attend Motley Crue concerts.


Bad Company?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a live wire.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man fallingduring a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as "absolutely horrible."

Yeah, people that age get pretty wobbly.  Probably need suicide nets as well for people that age that suddenly realize they are still going to Motley Crue concerts.

/that age
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time is of the essence when it comes to injuries like this, especially due to blood loss.

I'm sure they were able to Kickstart His Heart.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sell seats at sporting events and concerts but Americans just stand the entire time because reasons
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extreme crowd surfing.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he manage to go over the glass barrier? That must have been one big trip. The boyfriend should buy a lottery ticket.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: - A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man fallingduring a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as "absolutely horrible."

Yeah, people that age get pretty wobbly.  Probably need suicide nets as well for people that age that suddenly realize they are still going to Motley Crue concerts.

/that age


Add a few more quarts of oil, so the dipsticks are slippery....
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: If only there were 2 words that could describe the mixed variety of people that attend Motley Crue concerts.


if only indeed


///sees what you did there
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They sell seats at sporting events and concerts but Americans just stand the entire time because reasons


Our asses can't fit in those little seats.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trauma and writhing in pain were reported by folks in the vicinity. It's assumed they were in pain due to the experience of watching Motley Crue. One man who managed to knock himself unconscious suffered only broken bones and a concussion. 17,000 other spectators weren't so lucky.

Fox59 news extends our thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Motley Crue tragedy.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(•_•) EMTs took a guy that inebriated to the ER?

( •_•)>⌐■-■  I bet he was already paying a visit to ...

(⌐■_■) Dr. Feelgood

YYYYYEAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The time it took to get medics there to help was ridiculous. People around were trying to help, but there was just blood everywhere. Time is of the essence when it comes to injuries like this, especially due to blood loss.

Oh, really? Is that your expert opinion, Dr. Feelgood? Did you time the response? How long was it, exactly? What would be more acceptable, trained EMT escorts for each Travis that drank a 12 of MGD in the lot before the show?

Or maybe it's just that head injuries bleed a lot. You're the doc, though. I'm sure you've see bleeding from severed arteries plenty of times, right?

And the other person complaining they need protective barriers. LOL. He jumped over the protective barrier. Unless you want a 20 foot wall between you and Vince Neil, which probably isn't a bad idea, maybe STFU.

Imaging people talking like this at a Crüe show. Good thing GG Allin died. Can't imagine how lame those people are now.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: (•_•) EMTs took a guy that inebriated to the ER?

( •_•)>⌐■-■  I bet he was already paying a visit to ...

(⌐■_■) Dr. Feelgood

YYYYYEAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!


Did you know, when you show up in the ER hammered, they don't give you anesthesia?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They sell seats at sporting events and concerts but Americans just stand the entire time because reasons


Moshing.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: FTFA: "The time it took to get medics there to help was ridiculous. People around were trying to help, but there was just blood everywhere. Time is of the essence when it comes to injuries like this, especially due to blood loss.

Oh, really? Is that your expert opinion, Dr. Feelgood? Did you time the response? How long was it, exactly? What would be more acceptable, trained EMT escorts for each Travis that drank a 12 of MGD in the lot before the show?

Or maybe it's just that head injuries bleed a lot. You're the doc, though. I'm sure you've see bleeding from severed arteries plenty of times, right?

And the other person complaining they need protective barriers. LOL. He jumped over the protective barrier. Unless you want a 20 foot wall between you and Vince Neil, which probably isn't a bad idea, maybe STFU.

Imaging people talking like this at a Crüe show. Good thing GG Allin died. Can't imagine how lame those people are now.


As someone who has accidentally opened a fairly large blood vessel before, it's kinda neat. You can see your heart beat in the fountain of blood as it spurts with each beat. Then you very quickly remember it's important to keep that stuff inside you, so you bandage it and get fixed up.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I will admit the stairs at lucas oil stadium do seem quite canted/steep the times ive been there... sounds like this drunk fella was also doing some dumb shiat if he was standing on things that weren't meant for standing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sikki Nixx?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing seems to be happening more and more often. I suspect they're making these stadiums tighter and steeper to fit more folks in with reasonable views.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/phish-dead-balcony-chase-centre-b1940939.html

I'm actually thinking nets aren't a bad idea. It's not like they'd be in anyone's view.

/if done properly
//which is often a stretch
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman said staff reseated her party in a lower level, but she and her boyfriend had no desire to watch the rest of the concert.
"We sat there for about a few minutes and couldn't stay. We were and are both traumatized."

Well, you did pay money to attend a Motley Crue concert - that in itself must be very traumatic.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paging Dr. Feelgood.
 
dracos31
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: The woman said staff reseated her party in a lower level, but she and her boyfriend had no desire to watch the rest of the concert.
"We sat there for about a few minutes and couldn't stay. We were and are both traumatized."

Well, you did pay money to attend a Motley Crue concert - that in itself must be very traumatic.


My wife and I attended the tour last month, and we had an INCREDIBLE time. It wasn't just Crue, it was also Joan Jett, Poison, Def Leppard, and an opening act called Classless Act that we really enjoyed (for a new band).

The real trauma would be going through life being you.
 
quintas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jeez, that's scary.  Glad she was able to get him the medical attention he needed.  Hopefully soon he'll be Home Sweet Home.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

quintas: [Fark user image 611x478]



Station!!!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: Years ago, we saw Stevie Ray Vaughan at some hall in Florida. The area where we sat was divided into sections, with each pair divided by a 2 foot wide smooth wood bannister. The bannister next to us ended right above an entry door for the floor level seating, and because of the pitch of the rows it was pretty steep.

My wife was in the seat next to it, and about halfway through Stevie Ray's set, she saw something whizz by her. Sure enough, it was a prime example of Floriduh man taking the express from the back of the balcony. He went sailing off the end of the bannister and slammed feet first right into some poor dude who was standing there. Neither died, but it wasn't pretty

/Opening act was Fabulous Thunderbirds
//Yes, Jimmy came out and jammed with his brother during the encore
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Save your money. His voice is completely shot, he's massively obese and doesn't move well, their guitarist literally has to be walked on the stage and held up. These guys were so far past their prime, it's embarrassing.
 
dracos31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Save your money. His voice is completely shot, he's massively obese and doesn't move well, their guitarist literally has to be walked on the stage and held up. These guys were so far past their prime, it's embarrassing.


Yes sir, we will stop liking what you don't like posthaste.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was just yesterday when we used to crowd surf to our hearts contempt.
images.radiox.co.ukView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

noizr.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dracos31: Hey Nurse!: Save your money. His voice is completely shot, he's massively obese and doesn't move well, their guitarist literally has to be walked on the stage and held up. These guys were so far past their prime, it's embarrassing.

Yes sir, we will stop liking what you don't like posthaste.


As it should be
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saved him by getting him out of a Motley Crue concert, you mean?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Save your money. His voice is completely shot, he's massively obese and doesn't move well, their guitarist literally has to be walked on the stage and held up.


Well, I understand Lou Grahams weight gain made him quit Foreigner, but it's nice to have the actual band onstage. Saw Quiet Riot last month & biggest applause was for the bassist, the sole surviving member.  So Mick Mars knocked 4 years off his age back THEN, he's an actual Hoosier just like John Cougar , Axel, Shannon, et Al he even swiped the 'Motlee Crooo' name off a San Diego band he roadied for in the Early 70's, & survived some odd genetics disease that nearly took him out in the mid 90's
 
