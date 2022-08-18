 Skip to content
(Independent)   This story has everything. Good guy with a gun, bad girl with a gun, 5-year-old with a gun, good guys with guns taking down bad gang with guns living off the grid in the forest. It must have been like a circus orgy, farking intense   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Police, Law enforcement agency, Ms Hider, Robbery, Clay County, Alabama, five-year-old boy, Allegation, Death  
OnceMoreWithFeeling [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn, I figured Idaho but Alabama makes sense too.
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In too many places, there was just grim survival.

And beneath it: rage.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this those gabby potato and landry kids doing more performance art that will dominate the news cycle for 6 months?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That sounds like a B-movie plot.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Saved the guy from going to UCF
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MURICA!
preview.redd.itView Full Size

earthlymission.comView Full Size

/this is not normal
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal


Unfortunately it is, and those of us who at one time eschewed firearms might want to think about changing that stance. These morons are dangerous and aggressive. The entire 2nd Amendment movement was to arm a fascist force.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal


Is the little girl on the bottom right trying to suggest something about the duality of man?.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal


We're like a farking caricature in a bad comedy movie.  Honestly, foreign films/tv shows are too nice when they depict American characters (usually as the gov't, military, or international businessmen).  I mean, they do depict the Americans as pushy, self-centered, usually unable to speak any other languages, and prone to using force as a first solution, so they get that right but they still manage to make us seem functional.  They should just start with Yosemite Sam and work from there.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal


At least the family knows the basic safety rules.
(No fingers on any triggers, no muzzles on any family members or the cameraperson.)

This is still a creepy photo, but it's better than some of ones with bubba and the crew where I have to wince at the impending "accidental" shooting frozen in frame. It would be nice if we could hold the adults to the same safety standards at least.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time for the daily American self-flagellation thread I guess.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.wvtm13.com/article/cheaha-state-park-shooting-alabama-talladega-national-forest/40921189
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Innocent Wook family on their way to the Rainbow Gathering or
Satanic Antifa operatives smuggling dirty nukes to BLM?
You CANT farkin tell the difference.
denverpost.comView Full Size

If you see something say something.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://abc3340.com/newsletter-daily/search-for-suspect-leads-to-discovery-of-off-the-grid-encampment-armed-5-year-old-alabama-clay-county-cheaha-mountain-fatal-robbery-talladega-national-forrest-adam-simjee-mikayla-paulus

Not a paywall.

I take issue with the term "off the grid" encampment.  Our national forests are filled with the homeless.  They're not survivalists.  They're just poor.

This is at least a decade old problem.  It's happening in Bridger-Teton because nobody can afford to live in Jackson.  This is a problem in Ocala National Forest.  Here's a story about Pike National Forest:  https://apnews.com/article/forests-a4355bc3e5cfd2ac2646938461ae5d63

And I guess this is a thing in Talladega National Forest too.  I think we can expect that it's every forest.

And then there's this guy, a drifter who killed people in multiple NFs.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Hilton
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal

Unfortunately it is, and those of us who at one time eschewed firearms might want to think about changing that stance. These morons are dangerous and aggressive. The entire 2nd Amendment movement was to arm a fascist force.


That's why I have a shotgun and am getting a handgun. I don't have a problem with guns, just never really needed one I don't hunt. I don't have any need to shoot coyotes or feral hogs. I need protection from my feral MAGAT neighbors.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal

Unfortunately it is, and those of us who at one time eschewed firearms might want to think about changing that stance. These morons are dangerous and aggressive. The entire 2nd Amendment movement was to arm a fascist force.


If you can't beat em join em right?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iaazathot: The entire 2nd Amendment movement was to arm a fascist force.


This is absolute truth. It was spearheaded by a Libertarian wingnut with novel ideas of the 2nd's interpretation. Funded by the NRA, he trained a whole generation of lawyers in his deceitful ruse. Here we are 50 years later, with so-called conservatives trying to rip the country apart.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And then the murders began continued.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Innocent Wook family on their way to the Rainbow Gathering or
Satanic Antifa operatives smuggling dirty nukes to BLM?
You CANT farkin tell the difference.
[denverpost.com image 620x693]
If you see something say something.


That kid is marching with a 50 lb pack. The little one in back who looks in the edge of hernia or heat stroke
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Innocent Wook family on their way to the Rainbow Gathering or
Satanic Antifa operatives smuggling dirty nukes to BLM?
You CANT farkin tell the difference.
[denverpost.com image 620x693]
If you see something say something.


Doses! Got any extra tickets?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: iaazathot: Walker: MURICA!
[preview.redd.it image 750x747]
[earthlymission.com image 800x419]
/this is not normal

Unfortunately it is, and those of us who at one time eschewed firearms might want to think about changing that stance. These morons are dangerous and aggressive. The entire 2nd Amendment movement was to arm a fascist force.

That's why I have a shotgun and am getting a handgun. I don't have a problem with guns, just never really needed one I don't hunt. I don't have any need to shoot coyotes or feral hogs. I need protection from my feral MAGAT neighbors.


How many of them are there?

At some point a U-Haul is better defense against murderous neighbors than a shot gun.

Either way, good luck!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OnceMoreWithFeeling: The Aristocrats.


Talladega fights?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: https://abc3340.com/newsletter-daily/search-for-suspect-leads-to-discovery-of-off-the-grid-encampment-armed-5-year-old-alabama-clay-county-cheaha-mountain-fatal-robbery-talladega-national-forrest-adam-simjee-mikayla-paulus

Not a paywall.

I take issue with the term "off the grid" encampment.  Our national forests are filled with the homeless.  They're not survivalists.  They're just poor.

This is at least a decade old problem.  It's happening in Bridger-Teton because nobody can afford to live in Jackson.  This is a problem in Ocala National Forest.  Here's a story about Pike National Forest:  https://apnews.com/article/forests-a4355bc3e5cfd2ac2646938461ae5d63

And I guess this is a thing in Talladega National Forest too.  I think we can expect that it's every forest.

And then there's this guy, a drifter who killed people in multiple NFs.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Hilton


I have several personal experiences with Gary Hilton. He grew up in my old neighborhood and can best be described as a Vietnam Vet who didn't come home right. Everyone in Brookhaven thought he was harmless, though, until he wasn't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Innocent Wook family on their way to the Rainbow Gathering or
Satanic Antifa operatives smuggling dirty nukes to BLM?
You CANT farkin tell the difference.
[denverpost.com image 620x693]
If you see something say something.


My first thought is that has to be a Western forest because in an Eastern forest trying to walk barefoot will have you cutting up your feet on immature pinecones and slipping in mud.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: https://abc3340.com/newsletter-daily/search-for-suspect-leads-to-discovery-of-off-the-grid-encampment-armed-5-year-old-alabama-clay-county-cheaha-mountain-fatal-robbery-talladega-national-forrest-adam-simjee-mikayla-paulus

Not a paywall.

I take issue with the term "off the grid" encampment.  Our national forests are filled with the homeless.  They're not survivalists.  They're just poor.

This is at least a decade old problem.  It's happening in Bridger-Teton because nobody can afford to live in Jackson.  This is a problem in Ocala National Forest.  Here's a story about Pike National Forest:  https://apnews.com/article/forests-a4355bc3e5cfd2ac2646938461ae5d63

And I guess this is a thing in Talladega National Forest too.  I think we can expect that it's every forest.

And then there's this guy, a drifter who killed people in multiple NFs.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Hilton

I have several personal experiences with Gary Hilton. He grew up in my old neighborhood and can best be described as a Vietnam Vet who didn't come home right. Everyone in Brookhaven thought he was harmless, though, until he wasn't.


Yikes. That is concerning.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: [Fark user image image 337x150]


One of my favorite little scenes in that movie!
"Yassir! I nicked the census man!"
" now there's a good boy..."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In fairness to the girls, they are living in Alabama.  They probably need to stay off the grid so that the state can not track their cycles and the guns are probably to fend of conservative cowboy judges
 
