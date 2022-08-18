 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJCL Savannah)   Chiropractor solves woman's back pain with simple neck adjustment   (wjcl.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard the chiropractor was seen flying at Savannah airport which is a problem because it can cause a bird strike on a plane.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's still gotta go back in two weeks so he can make it worse.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How are these ham-handed, glorified massage techs allowed to continue maiming?
 
markhwt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Couple of sessions of Reiki should clear that right up.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
chiro schools are mostly just business schools teaching them how to setup and run their practice.

Chiropractic was invented by an 6th grade drop out who hated vaccines and believed in magnetic healing. He claimed he was gifted the religion (yes, he said it was religious) of chiropractic by a ghost.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People like to shiat on chiropractors but mine is great. He runs a special where if you go at least 12 times a year, you can get a pretty significant discount on the used cars he sells behind his office.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
June 16 is a day Caitlin Jensen and her family won't forget. They say she visited a chiropractor for an adjustment and left with four dissected arteries.

Did they put them in a jar or something?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"What's an osteopath?"
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
why does she not sue?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: How are these ham-handed, glorified massage techs allowed to continue maiming?


From what I was told a technicality where there was a fight to make sure they were or and the real group of doctors were over zealous in it and made a legal mistake. So the judge handed them a technicality win as punishment and now a teen gets to pay the price.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: why does she not sue?


She's been in a coma!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do they make you sign paperwork that says you won't sue if they horribly incapacitate you?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Promo Sapien: How are these ham-handed, glorified massage techs allowed to continue maiming?

From what I was told a technicality where there was a fight to make sure they were or and the real group of doctors were over zealous in it and made a legal mistake. So the judge handed them a technicality win as punishment and now a teen gets to pay the price.


God apple.

Once upon a time a bunch of real doctors saw them for frauds when they were fighting to be be real. The real doctors got carried away and a judge went too far correcting it and gave the quacks the win.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've had exactly ONE visit with a chiropractor in my 60+ years. After my very brief explanation for why I was there the dude said he knew exactly what was wrong and what to do.  Result: I was in agony for the next 3 days, over which I had to work 4 shifts. NEVER AGAIN.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too bad Penn Jillette locked up the Bullsit series.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Those dissections will often produce symptoms of headache and neck pain, which then drive people to a doctor's office," Dr. Ranicki said. "Once they've gone to the medical doctor or chiropractor the likelihood is, unfortunately, a stroke will occur."
"Sometimes it's as simple as going to a hair salon and having your neck tilted back in that bowl for an extended period of time while they're washing your hair. Or it just could be horseplay or who knows what," Ranicki said.


Surejan.gif

I'm sure it had nothing to do with tweaking the shiat out of someone's neck and spine.
If you are experiencing any muscle, joint, back or neck pain, go to a bone and joint specialist or a pain management specialist and get a referral to a physical therapists.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markhwt: People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??


Fark user imageView Full Size


The above is complete BULLSHIAT.
NEVER take your baby to a chiropractor.
(or your child or yourself).
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: why does she not sue?


If you read the article, it was a rare preexisting condition which doesn't respond well to manipulation of the spine regardless of it being a chiropractor.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: markhwt: People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The above is complete BULLSHIAT.
NEVER take your baby to a chiropractor.
(or your child or yourself).


WTF is this shiat.
 
markhwt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: markhwt: People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The above is complete BULLSHIAT.
NEVER take your baby to a chiropractor.
(or your child or yourself).


Yeah! That's exactly what I'm talking about. I see those signs around town.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: hegelsghost: why does she not sue?

If you read the article, it was a rare preexisting condition which doesn't respond well to manipulation of the spine regardless of it being a chiropractor.


You would think a doctor would know to check for that. Oh that's right, he's a quack.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had a chiro blow two discs in my neck.  Now have 6 screws and a plate in C 5-6-7 and a lifetime of pain/complications.  Total quackery.

Nearly impossible to sue/get money as they have the racket all figured out.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markhwt: fiddlehead: markhwt: People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The above is complete BULLSHIAT.
NEVER take your baby to a chiropractor.
(or your child or yourself).

Yeah! That's exactly what I'm talking about. I see those signs around town.


The only comfort I have is babies are basically rubber still so they might not hurt the kid but fark.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Couple of sessions of Reiki should clear that right up.


I did reiki recently.

It was an experience, but I don't think it really applies here unless the patient needs her vibes tuned.
 
markhwt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: markhwt: fiddlehead: markhwt: People who take their kids to chiropractors confuse the hell out of me. Why would you let someone do that to your kid?!??

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The above is complete BULLSHIAT.
NEVER take your baby to a chiropractor.
(or your child or yourself).

Yeah! That's exactly what I'm talking about. I see those signs around town.

The only comfort I have is babies are basically rubber still so they might not hurt the kid but fark.


And they are preying on desperate sleep deprived parents. It's gross.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When you call yourself a doctor, but other doctors don't call you a doctor, you are not a doctor.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chiropractic is like a Massage without the happy ending.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ringshadow: howdoibegin: Couple of sessions of Reiki should clear that right up.

I did reiki recently.

It was an experience, but I don't think it really applies here unless the patient needs her vibes tuned.


Tuned? I thought you just had to put new batteries in those things every once in a while.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.