(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Big Audio Dynamite, Elvis Costello, The Replacements, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #383. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's Comic, Standing by...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
By the way SCNW, hats off to you this week - that's been some spectacular playlisting.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

perigee: By the way SCNW, hats off to you this week - that's been some spectacular playlisting.


week ain't over, i could wreck it all today.

/i know me
//i've seen me do it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Opal ~ Rocket Machine - Magick Power - Supernova ~ SST Festival 1987 (FM Audio Source)
Youtube MhvhDTGTMyk


found this beaut while doing show prep...well worth the 15 minutes or so...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello all.
Just relaxing with an ice cold glass of cider pre show
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhvhDTGTMyk]

found this beaut while doing show prep...well worth the 15 minutes or so...


Lot of influence on BRMC coming out from this.
I thought Kendra played bass. She's tearing up a telecaster on this
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.nme.com/news/music/billy-idol-announces-new-ep-the-cage-releases-single-title-track-listen-3292768?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Heh.
""We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn't played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: that it could be a little more sturm und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock 'n' roll, a little more fark you!"

Nope.

Stop giving us Boomers a bad name. Just play the second rooms of the casino, and stop pretending you're even capable of proper "fark you-ing" any more.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

perigee: https://www.nme.com/news/music/billy-idol-announces-new-ep-the-cage-releases-single-title-track-listen-3292768?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Heh.
""We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn't played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: that it could be a little more sturm und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock 'n' roll, a little more fark you!"

Nope.

Stop giving us Boomers a bad name. Just play the second rooms of the casino, and stop pretending you're even capable of proper "fark you-ing" any more.


Billy Idol is a "singer-songwriter." Almost makes me feel as old I did one night many years ago sitting at home watching a PBS show about Joe Strummer.

Also, these guys have been showing up in my playlists for a bit now, and this song reminds me of something...

I Forgive You
Youtube _Q10OdXRYtA
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhvhDTGTMyk]

found this beaut while doing show prep...well worth the 15 minutes or so...


Well, the first minute of that is telling me I should come back to listen/watch when I'm not pretending to be paying attention in a Zoom meeting so I can give it the proper attention it deserves.

The music, not the Zoom meeting. Although I should probably pay attention to that too.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Almost makes me feel as old I did one night many years ago sitting at home watching a PBS show about Joe Strummer.


PBS. About Joe Strummer.

... ~sigh~

I'll dig the hole and crawl in. Somebody fill it in after me; Somebody say an Ave.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hello all!
 
