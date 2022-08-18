 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The competition for San Francisco's worst luxury building heats up   (sfgate.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Section 8 has better security
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, but does this one lean?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
claims have now surfaced of contractors stealing from empty apartments and a missing city work permit.

What's there to steal in an empty apartment?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Property management company Hines told SFGATE over email that they have temporarily removed all contractor access in light of the incidents and are working on increasing security measures.

"All employees must select an accountability buddy to always work in pairs."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The company also told ABC7 that the contractor who was observed taking an item from the apartment was "terminated immediately."

How about arrested immediately? Or did you not think to call the police and give them his name because that doesn't affect you? Don't worry, it will in the lawsuit.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: claims have now surfaced of contractors stealing from empty apartments and a missing city work permit.

What's there to steal in an empty apartment?


"Empty"  as in the tenants are not staying there
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: claims have now surfaced of contractors stealing from empty apartments and a missing city work permit.

What's there to steal in an empty apartment?


Air.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah, but does this one lean?


No, these are the luxury apartments that double as swimming pools
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do you have to pay more for the lean or the leak and rob?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: The company also told ABC7 that the contractor who was observed taking an item from the apartment was "terminated immediately."

How about arrested immediately? Or did you not think to call the police and give them his name because that doesn't affect you? Don't worry, it will in the lawsuit.


Maybe they couldn't recover what was taken? In the video, you have what appears to be someone taking something, but it's not THAT clear. So maybe they actually need an item they can identify as stolen first? Best I can think of.

The whole farking story is confusing, though. no access allowed at all?? Everything is just where they left it on June 3? Or are these such upper class people that they have like 3 wallets, and/or money just laying around their house?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: claims have now surfaced of contractors stealing from empty apartments and a missing city work permit.

What's there to steal in an empty apartment?


Nobody lives there at the moment, but there are still belongings, money, checkbooks, mail, etc., laying around the units.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The competition for San Francisco's worst luxury building heats up"

That'll help drying those places out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: The company also told ABC7 that the contractor who was observed taking an item from the apartment was "terminated immediately."

How about arrested immediately? Or did you not think to call the police and give them his name because that doesn't affect you? Don't worry, it will in the lawsuit.


How do you know they did not?  A one word against another property theft with no violence or illegal entry?   Yeah sure kid, we'll get around to that in about never - file a report if you want whatever shrug
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thought this would be the leaning tower of SF
 
