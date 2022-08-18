 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Despite officially being a "metric" nation, Canadians often use imperial measurements. Maybe one day they'll land on the moon   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
58
    More: Obvious, Imperial units, per cent of Canadians, Metric system, Kilogram, metric system of measurement, per cent, Mile, Systems of measurement  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Endus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't complicated, we have a very simple, intuitive system;

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch a hockey game. 200 foot goals, player size is always in pounds and feet/inches, and so on.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boomers are the worst for it. I tell my parents that my son has a bit of a fever, 38.5°. They look at me like I've got two heads because they're used to farenheit. So I ask them what the room temperature is. They say 22°.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite officially being a metric nation, the United States still often uses its customary measurements.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Watch a hockey game. 200 foot goals, player size is always in pounds and feet/inches, and so on.


Do what, now?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
imperial needs to die.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Immigrants really don't understand imperial at all, but they try. Had a nurse at the doctor's office weigh my son when he was a baby. She assumed I'd want to know the weight in imperial so she switched the units on the scale and then handed me post-it that said 9.12 pounds. I had to explain that 9 lb 12 oz was 9.75 pounds.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Watch a hockey game. 200 foot goals, player size is always in pounds and feet/inches, and so on.


I know it's not the only time canadians mix systems, but the NHL predates the metric adoption in both countries, so it kinda makes sense they'd keep the stadium dimensions in feet since they'd have either had to all do major renovations or deal with mixed dimensions in the league as new ones were built.  Track and Field is the only sport off the top of my head I can think of that has done a complete switch in systems of measurement from imperial to metric .
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things are changing slowly.  Metric for people's weight and height are getting more common.  Metric for shorter distances too.  (3m instead of 10ft etc).  The only reason I use F for cooking is because my stove and all cooking instructions are printed that way.  I would prefer C since I understand it better.

If we didn't have a populous neighbor that insists on doing things wrong, metric would have been the only standard 20 years ago.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NASA uses metric. People were put on the moon using metric math. This old joke is dumb and needs to die.
 
JessieL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Sword and Shield: Watch a hockey game. 200 foot goals, player size is always in pounds and feet/inches, and so on.

Do what, now?


They mean skatey-stick. Americans call it "hockey"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Things are changing slowly.  Metric for people's weight and height are getting more common.  Metric for shorter distances too.  (3m instead of 10ft etc).  The only reason I use F for cooking is because my stove and all cooking instructions are printed that way.  I would prefer C since I understand it better.

If we didn't have a populous neighbor that insists on doing things wrong, metric would have been the only standard 20 years ago.


I switched my stove to °C. You just gotta google how.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's why the CFL will never take off. 10 downs to go a decametre is just insane.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imperial sounds cooler than metric

Although metric the band was pretty cool
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NASA uses metric. People were put on the moon using metric math. This old joke is dumb and needs to die.


They also slammed a probe into Mars because they got mixed up.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whiskey is measured in liters, beer in ounces.

What's so hard to understand?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Lord Bear: Things are changing slowly.  Metric for people's weight and height are getting more common.  Metric for shorter distances too.  (3m instead of 10ft etc).  The only reason I use F for cooking is because my stove and all cooking instructions are printed that way.  I would prefer C since I understand it better.

If we didn't have a populous neighbor that insists on doing things wrong, metric would have been the only standard 20 years ago.

I switched my stove to °C. You just gotta google how.


Its an older stove.  Analog dial with printed numbers.  And that still doesn't change most of the recipes being in F.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Lord Bear: Things are changing slowly.  Metric for people's weight and height are getting more common.  Metric for shorter distances too.  (3m instead of 10ft etc).  The only reason I use F for cooking is because my stove and all cooking instructions are printed that way.  I would prefer C since I understand it better.

If we didn't have a populous neighbor that insists on doing things wrong, metric would have been the only standard 20 years ago.

I switched my stove to °C. You just gotta google how.


That would require buying new knobs for my stove.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


♫  "zeropointzerotwofivefourworm........zeropointzerotwofivefourworm..........measuring the Marigolds...."♫


Just doesn't sound right imo.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Russ1642: Lord Bear: Things are changing slowly.  Metric for people's weight and height are getting more common.  Metric for shorter distances too.  (3m instead of 10ft etc).  The only reason I use F for cooking is because my stove and all cooking instructions are printed that way.  I would prefer C since I understand it better.

If we didn't have a populous neighbor that insists on doing things wrong, metric would have been the only standard 20 years ago.

I switched my stove to °C. You just gotta google how.

Its an older stove.  Analog dial with printed numbers.  And that still doesn't change most of the recipes being in F.


Meh. Most recipes need conversions for everything since all measurements are by volume. These days even the kid who only knows how to cook Kraft Dinner is using a scale.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Endus: This isn't complicated, we have a very simple, intuitive system;

[preview.redd.it image 681x731]


That is 100% accurate.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NASA uses metric. People were put on the moon using metric math. This old joke is dumb and needs to die.


Do you really want to use old nazis as the role model for imposing the metric system on the US?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you only use Imperial measurements, you'll have no frame of reference for the size of the womp rats you bullseye from your T16 land speeder.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a time I was at a three day workshop in Pennsylvania and every time the instructor mentioned the metric system someone would make a joke about France and the whole room would crack up.

I laughed too but not exactly with them.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel for the poor bastards in construction in the Great White North.  Their supply chain is basically the same as the US, so it's all Imperial.  If you're doing anything government, you have to submit it in metric, but then have all the info in imperial to order.   Basically you have to have info in both and hope your software accommodates just changing units on the fly depending on who's looking at it and what task you are trying to accomplish.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Karma Chameleon: NASA uses metric. People were put on the moon using metric math. This old joke is dumb and needs to die.

Do you really want to use old nazis as the role model for imposing the metric system on the US?


Why not, US seems to have a lot of new nazis.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been trying to use metric in my workshop but imperial is deeply ingrained in that world.

To help, I picked up a couple mm sets of drill bits that go from like 4mm up to 45mm and have a chart on the wall for converting between units. It's a slog and I still revert to thinking in bananas regularly.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've been trying to use metric in my workshop but imperial is deeply ingrained in that world.

To help, I picked up a couple mm sets of drill bits that go from like 4mm up to 45mm and have a chart on the wall for converting between units. It's a slog and I still revert to thinking in bananas regularly.


I went to Home Depot to get a metric tape measure. They don't have any. The best they had were combined metric/imperial, which is useless for either. American companies in Canada are a bad influence.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Its an older stove.  Analog dial with printed numbers.


Does it go to 11?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Endus: This isn't complicated, we have a very simple, intuitive system;

[preview.redd.it image 681x731]

That is 100% accurate.


Well, not quite 100%. Unless it's for paperwork/reimbursement purposes, long distances are still measured in hours (or minutes depending on definition of 'long').
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: imperial needs to die.


Except Imperial Pints.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They spell in metric.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tr0mBoNe: I've been trying to use metric in my workshop but imperial is deeply ingrained in that world.

To help, I picked up a couple mm sets of drill bits that go from like 4mm up to 45mm and have a chart on the wall for converting between units. It's a slog and I still revert to thinking in bananas regularly.

I went to Home Depot to get a metric tape measure. They don't have any. The best they had were combined metric/imperial, which is useless for either. American companies in Canada are a bad influence.


For sure.. I had to order those in. Not even Crappy Tire had a good metric tape measure.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've been trying to use metric in my workshop but imperial is deeply ingrained in that world.

To help, I picked up a couple mm sets of drill bits that go from like 4mm up to 45mm and have a chart on the wall for converting between units. It's a slog and I still revert to thinking in bananas regularly.


Totally.  My dad is a (Canadian) carpenter and cabinetmaker.  We built an bartop arcade cabinet together a few months ago.  Despite most of the measurements from the plan we used being in nice round metric numbers he converted everything to some random imperial measurement  50cm became 19 5/8 inches or whatever.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Tr0mBoNe: I've been trying to use metric in my workshop but imperial is deeply ingrained in that world.

To help, I picked up a couple mm sets of drill bits that go from like 4mm up to 45mm and have a chart on the wall for converting between units. It's a slog and I still revert to thinking in bananas regularly.

Totally.  My dad is a (Canadian) carpenter and cabinetmaker.  We built an bartop arcade cabinet together a few months ago.  Despite most of the measurements from the plan we used being in nice round metric numbers he converted everything to some random imperial measurement  50cm became 19 5/8 inches or whatever.


I get annoyed when I'm trying to add up a bunch of fractions and complain in my head that it would be trivial in mm.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Lord Bear: Its an older stove.  Analog dial with printed numbers.

Does it go to 11?


Better, it goes to 'Broil'.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I feel for the poor bastards in construction in the Great White North.  Their supply chain is basically the same as the US, so it's all Imperial.  If you're doing anything government, you have to submit it in metric, but then have all the info in imperial to order.   Basically you have to have info in both and hope your software accommodates just changing units on the fly depending on who's looking at it and what task you are trying to accomplish.


This happens with a lot of federal construction, and federal-adjacent construction in the US. The GSA folks have to jump through some hoops to allow documentation in imperial (US customary units, not quite the same but the terms are often used interchangeably), so instead they'll often punt and everyone has to document in metric.

But nobody is building in metric, and nobody is designing in metric, so you end up with ridiculous shiat like 305mm thick slabs, columns at 6096mm spacing, etc etc. Then the folks at the construction side have someone go through and mark up all the drawings to 12" slabs and 20'-0" column spacing, etc and then build it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We've been a metric nation since the 18th century, too, subby.  They retooled and use legacy units like we use assloads and farktons.  We measure large boulders in terms of small boulders out of incompetence.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Gimli glider.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Myk-House of El: I feel for the poor bastards in construction in the Great White North.  Their supply chain is basically the same as the US, so it's all Imperial.  If you're doing anything government, you have to submit it in metric, but then have all the info in imperial to order.   Basically you have to have info in both and hope your software accommodates just changing units on the fly depending on who's looking at it and what task you are trying to accomplish.

This happens with a lot of federal construction, and federal-adjacent construction in the US. The GSA folks have to jump through some hoops to allow documentation in imperial (US customary units, not quite the same but the terms are often used interchangeably), so instead they'll often punt and everyone has to document in metric.

But nobody is building in metric, and nobody is designing in metric, so you end up with ridiculous shiat like 305mm thick slabs, columns at 6096mm spacing, etc etc. Then the folks at the construction side have someone go through and mark up all the drawings to 12" slabs and 20'-0" column spacing, etc and then build it.


For the engineering drawings we make at work it's all metric, except when showing dimensions that have to fit an imperial part, then it gets the imperial measurements so they can measure it exactly. Construction in Canada is just a pain in the ass because of imported American stuff.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm 6'2 and my weight is lots of lbs. I know it about in kg.

But my liquids are letters and outdoor temp is Celsius.

But my over if farenhights because America controls the cook books.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

apoptotic: MillionDollarMo: Endus: This isn't complicated, we have a very simple, intuitive system;

[preview.redd.it image 681x731]

That is 100% accurate.

Well, not quite 100%. Unless it's for paperwork/reimbursement purposes, long distances are still measured in hours (or minutes depending on definition of 'long').


My friend from the far north tells me they measure long distances by how many beers you drink on the trip.
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: I'm 6'2 and my weight is lots of lbs. I know it about in kg.

But my liquids are letters and outdoor temp is Celsius.

But my over if farenhights because America controls the cook books.


**Over is**
stupid autocorrect.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The Gimli glider.


That happened just as Canada was switching to metric. And the problem was exacerbated by pilots who couldn't handle the complex math of converting between kilograms and pounds.

/if you really want to watch an idiot suffer ask them to convert mi/gal to L/100 km
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: chawco: I'm 6'2 and my weight is lots of lbs. I know it about in kg.

But my liquids are letters and outdoor temp is Celsius.

But my over if farenhights because America controls the cook books.

**Over is**
stupid autocorrect.


What the fark does any of that mean? Liquids are letters? Over is farenhights? I'm amazed you managed to write all of that with autocorrect on.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm a good guy with a gun.
I always carry my 0.35433070866 Inch Glock
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.