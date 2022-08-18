 Skip to content
(Vice)   Early contender for Pulitzer consideration emerges as one intrepid reporter armed with just a photo of a man stuck in an outhouse manages to dig up the backstory, the state wildlife officials involved, and the scene of the crime: the Big Hole   (vice.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drop your phone into a vault toilet just let it go, cause man, it's gone.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet Man is R. Kelly's alter ego
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a crappy situation.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got this.

static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side stories:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Side stories:

[Fark user image 698x708]


Well, the site is called "Vice" after all.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Persons stuck in slatted chairs only get a Grammy for best vocal traditional vocal performance by a male..
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you drop your phone into a vault toilet just let it go, cause man, it's gone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Persons stuck in slatted chairs only get a Grammy for best vocal traditional vocal performance by a male..


...with his breakout hit "A Little Help Please?" from his debut album, I'm Dying Up Here.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of his friends call him Slumdog, others call him Schindler.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Side stories:

[Fark user image 698x708]


This is the side story I got:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phone is a couple years old?  Use it as an excuse to upgrade and hopefully you have your pictures backed up somewhere. Remember to remotely brick the phone though, it might not work but it's worth trying.

$1000 completely waterproof phone?  Get a pool net and have somebody call your phone while you go fishing.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, that story delivered all the way until the end. I have never wanted to discover the location of an outhouse so badly.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: fiddlehead: Side stories:

[Fark user image 698x708]

This is the side story I got:
[Fark user image image 421x498]


Welp; there's the last bit of evidence I need that the internet has failed us all.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom" - Bob's Burgers S6E19 (Stuck on the Toilet Song)
Youtube xDiuSwrRQ4M
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: fiddlehead: Side stories:

[Fark user image 698x708]

This is the side story I got:
[Fark user image image 421x498]


Smart Pipe | Infomercials | Adult Swim
Youtube DJklHwoYgBQ
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

carkiller: Slypork: fiddlehead: Side stories:

[Fark user image 698x708]

This is the side story I got:
[Fark user image image 421x498]

Welp; there's the last bit of evidence I need that the internet has failed us all.


The article was very informative.

FTA: "Each user of the toilet is identified through their fingerprint and the distinctive features of their anoderm," the researchers write, "and the data are securely stored and analysed in an encrypted cloud server." The anoderm is the scientific word for your asshole-skin, entomologically a combination of "anus," and "derm," or skin.

They also talk about "analprint recognition". Personally I feel all the richer for having learned about anoderms and analprint recognition. I think this technology was used on the footage from January 6.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Persons stuck in slatted chairs only get a Grammy for best vocal traditional vocal performance by a male..


Is that a part of the "Outstanding Soul, Spoken Word, or Barbershop Album of the Year" category?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First you tell the dude to hold on, because you have to set up a multi-camera rig, and test the lighting and sound. Then he has to agree to and perform an interview segment, sign the release form, and only then do you give him the camp chair to climb out.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: First you tell the dude to hold on, because you have to set up a multi-camera rig, and test the lighting and sound. Then he has to agree to and perform an interview segment, sign the release form, and only then do you give him the camp chair to climb out.


Also, he's required to refer to the waste chamber as the "Trump Organization Home Office".
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana is, after all, the Big Hole state.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all this publicity doesn't interfere with my hobby of placing wallets overflowing with movie prop money into vault toilets. I'd hate for people to miss out on the fun of fishing them out.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. The Mark of The Beast. It seems so simple now.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hell they gave Obama a Pulitzer award for accomplishing nothing except being elected. A Pulitzer prize for a outhouse full of shiat seem appropriate.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy shiatsnacks!
 
Slypork
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Hell they gave Obama a Pulitzer award for accomplishing nothing except being elected. A Pulitzer prize for a outhouse full of shiat seem appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size

JFK got the Pulitzer. Obama was given the Nobel Peace prize. Of course that prize went out the window when it never gave one to Gandhi but gave one to Kissinger.
 
Anim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Hell they gave Obama a Pulitzer award for accomplishing nothing except being elected. A Pulitzer prize for a outhouse full of shiat seem appropriate.


Made up shiat is made up

Now back to the important part. Imagine getting a tech job and your task is to write asshole identification software.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh no, not the Bog of Eternal Stench!!
 
