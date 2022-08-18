 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Russia warns that radioactive waste will cover Germany if Russia continues to damage nuclear power plant. So, uh, be warned   (cnbc.com) divider line
51
    More: Fail, Chernobyl disaster, nuclear power plant, southern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry, Nuclear power, Nuclear safety, plant's backup support systems, Three Mile Island accident  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians sound like they plan to blow the place up.  That should count as a nuclear attack and a response from NATO would not be unreasonable.  Nuke all the orcs.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
""""""accident""""""
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Then Russia can look forward to more sanctions.
Sure hope Vlad wanted to completely isolate Russia from the world... because that's what's happening.
 
Veloram
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice country you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it...
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russians sound like they plan to blow the place up.  That should count as a nuclear attack and a response from NATO would not be unreasonable.  Nuke all the orcs.


That would solve nothing and only make things worse for everyone involved
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See thread down below, I'm not retyping all of what I typed.

TLDR: modern plants will put up with a lot, containment is hostile architecture, and they could get more ahem bang for their buck by popping the turbine or causing transformer fires.

Of course anything they do will be a friendly fire situation. You can't tell the power plant you just pissed off to please, only kill the enemy. Nope, that's a FARK YOU in X radius.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Orcs not happy about Germany restarting their nuke plants.  Orcs smash Zaporozhzhia plant in retaliation.  Orcs glow in dark.  Orcs now easier to shoot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sounds like Ukraine should regain control of their nuclear facilities.   sounds like every NATO signatory should go all-in on driving Russia out of there.   maybe Putin should have an accident.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You big meanies!!!  You better let us win this fight, or else......
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Using radiological weapons against a NATO member could have repercussions
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No worries. I understand the Germans are a very friendly and forgiving people.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Marcus Aurelius: The Russians sound like they plan to blow the place up.  That should count as a nuclear attack and a response from NATO would not be unreasonable.  Nuke all the orcs.

That would solve nothing and only make things worse for everyone involved


No. That would solve everything.

As to if it would be worse. That's arm chair quarterbacking I don't play.

But I think Newton's Third Law applies.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Depends on the wind direction. It might blow up in your own face, Vladimir. Literally.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps some other countries should get in there and hit the bully in the teeth. With a baseball bat.
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Orcs not happy about Germany restarting their nuke plants.  Orcs smash Zaporozhzhia plant in retaliation.  Orcs glow in dark.  Orcs now easier to shoot.


They just want to kickstart their FEV program.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
awful nice nuclear power plant you have there...be a shame if something happened to it

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Depends on the wind direction. It might blow up in your own face, Vladimir. Literally.


The thing about wind is that it eventually blows in every direction.

If this plant is opened up, it will take years to confine. Even if there weren't a war going on.

/ Personally, I still think that this is Putin-ist bluster
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: awful nice nuclear power plant you have there...be a shame if something happened to it

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x390]


dammit, but with pic goodness
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Then Russia can look forward to more sanctions.
Sure hope Vlad wanted to completely isolate Russia from the world... because that's what's happening.


China's got their back.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shouldn't there be a situation where the United nations goes in and takes control of vital spots, and declares them off limits and protects them?  Should this be a security council issue if there ever was one
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mononymous: No worries. I understand the Germans are a very friendly and forgiving people.


well except for that one time...

but we dont talk about the war.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: Weaver95: Then Russia can look forward to more sanctions.
Sure hope Vlad wanted to completely isolate Russia from the world... because that's what's happening.

China's got their back.


Handing his balls to China isn't a winning scenario for Putin.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Depends on the wind direction. It might blow up in your own face, Vladimir. Literally.


Yuuup.

Looks like as i type this, they'd contaminate the Ukraine, Moldova, and Black Sea. Maybe Turkey? Per earth.nullschool.net, Fark hates the link. It's a windmap of the globe.

Now I could be wrong but I don't think Turkey would be thrilled about that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It would be unfair not to donate radiation to Russia's two largest cities, in the relative amount that Putin is trying to poison Ukraine and Western Europe.

If it were at all possible, dump the broken, bombed, and bleeding reactors in Ukraine in the middle of Red Square.  No overreaction, just eye for an eye and measure for measure.  Putin needs to find out that Russians have no stomach to go through a great patriotic war started in a fit of pique by one dwarf with pretensions.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anuran: Using radiological weapons against a NATO member could have repercussions


Yeah, the minute that shiat crosses the border into Poland or another NATO country, there must be immediate and deadly serious repercussions for Russia.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Deterrence can only come in one form. Give Ukraine a nuclear missile now, and the code to launch it at Moscow after any "accident" at this plant.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: China's got their back.


Literally.

China, unlike Russia, isn't run by complete morons.  Putin will end his career as Xi's houseboy.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Shouldn't there be a situation where the United nations goes in and takes control of vital spots, and declares them off limits and protects them?  Should this be a security council issue if there ever was one


The UN is a debate club. Not a "super government". The actual teeth of the UN is the US. They kind of use us like the "bad cop" role in "good cop/bad cop" when talking to recalcitrant third world dictators.
 
Greywar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think they have thought their plan through.  As usual.

1. Its a lot closer to Russia then it is to Germany.  And the winds tend to blow from the West meaning that Russia is FAR more likely to be impacted.
2. China has a treaty with Ukraine that says they will defend them against nuclear weapons.  This could become a issue depending on how its written and interpreted.
3. If they damage a NATO country due to this it could be a triggering event calling up NATO.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If it were at all possible, dump the broken, bombed, and bleeding reactors in Ukraine in the middle of Red Square.  No overreaction, just eye for an eye and measure for measure.  Putin needs to find out that Russians have no stomach to go through a great patriotic war started in a fit of pique by one dwarf with pretensions.


I really like this idea.  Use the robots designed for cleanup work at Fukushima to load the corium fragments onto a drone of some type, then crash-land the drone in the employee parking lot at the Kremlin.  Make it Putin's problem.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This should end well
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone should attack Russia all at once. Just don't make the mistake that Napoleon and Hitler made. Don't try to take over the entire country. Just blow it all up.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Destructor: Weaver95: Then Russia can look forward to more sanctions.
Sure hope Vlad wanted to completely isolate Russia from the world... because that's what's happening.

China's got their back.


not if they're playing with nuclear material.

At the end of the day, China still wants reliable trading partners.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As if we need another reason not to do nuclear power.

How much damage could Putin do with a solar array?  Or wind turbines?

Hurl them like Zeus?
 
Gestalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if anyone knows a thing about ruining Ukraine with nuclear waste, it's Russia.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No point in letting Ukraine go it alone if Russia is going to start indirect nuking of things. At this point there isn't anything to lose cause they already showed their incompetence by digging around Chernobyl. Trusting their word on this other plant would be foolish.
 
Alebak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would an emergency shutdown be enough to keep the plant from being used this way or do they only need the nuclear material itself?

I don't know how much power is going out to people from this plant, but if pulling the plug keeps saboteurs from doing stupid shiat with radiation I hope that's at least in the cards as a counter.

But then that might be the plan and this is just a bluff by Russia to cut the power to tighten the squeeze on the people out there!

This sucks!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Orcs not happy about Germany restarting their nuke plants.  Orcs smash Zaporozhzhia plant in retaliation.  Orcs glow in dark.  Orcs now easier to shoot.


It's the Cherenkov Effect, perfectly natural.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks to me like if there were an "accident" at Zaporizhzhia , the winds would carry the fallout South over Crimea, Sea of Azov, and Black Sea, then East to Georgia and Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Orcs not happy about Germany restarting their nuke plants.  Orcs smash Zaporozhzhia plant in retaliation.  Orcs glow in dark.  Orcs now easier to shoot.


So, it's turning orcs into glowing ones?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: As if we need another reason not to do nuclear power.


Dumbass tankie says what?
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So this all over again:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Shouldn't there be a situation where the United nations goes in and takes control of vital spots, and declares them off limits and protects them?  Should this be a security council issue if there ever was one


Mr. Google says that Russia is still one of five Permanent members of the UN security council. So, technically, you're right.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Shouldn't there be a situation where the United nations goes in and takes control of vital spots, and declares them off limits and protects them?  Should this be a security council issue if there ever was one


Guess who's on the security council, and has unilateral veto authority.

Hint: It's not Frank Stallone this time.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alebak: Would an emergency shutdown be enough to keep the plant from being used this way or do they only need the nuclear material itself?

I don't know how much power is going out to people from this plant, but if pulling the plug keeps saboteurs from doing stupid shiat with radiation I hope that's at least in the cards as a counter.

But then that might be the plan and this is just a bluff by Russia to cut the power to tighten the squeeze on the people out there!

This sucks!


Russia wants to sever the plant's connection to Ukraine and hook it up to power Russia and Russian-controlled territory. They also have thoughts of perhaps ultimately selling some of the power back to Ukraine in the future.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alebak: Would an emergency shutdown be enough to keep the plant from being used this way or do they only need the nuclear material itself?

I don't know how much power is going out to people from this plant, but if pulling the plug keeps saboteurs from doing stupid shiat with radiation I hope that's at least in the cards as a counter.

But then that might be the plan and this is just a bluff by Russia to cut the power to tighten the squeeze on the people out there!

This sucks!


If the cooling water is drained or the pumps shut off..THAT would be a problem...
The core fuel rods are thermally hot, and would just become more so, to the point it melts, then
it goes into a chain reaction as the fuel melts together uncontrolled and burns through the containment..
Being that the plant is right next to a giant lake, the ground water would get hit vaporizing to a nice steam
explosion, blowing chunks of fuel and bits of reactor parts all over the place..
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kick them off the UNSC, now.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alebak: Would an emergency shutdown be enough to keep the plant from being used this way or do they only need the nuclear material itself?

I don't know how much power is going out to people from this plant, but if pulling the plug keeps saboteurs from doing stupid shiat with radiation I hope that's at least in the cards as a counter.

But then that might be the plan and this is just a bluff by Russia to cut the power to tighten the squeeze on the people out there!

This sucks!


So this was discussed a little bit in an earlier thread, but basically if they can destroy all the cooling/back up cooling/ emergency cooling/ extra emergency cooling, then the decay heat from fission products will be strong enough to melt the fuel. Then it's a question of how much damage can be done to the containment to expose the molten core to the environment. There are a lot of what ifs and questions about firepower, knowledge, capability, willingness ect... but shutting down the reactors doesn't prevent possible meltdown scenarios. Also, there is a lot of spent fuel on site since this is the primary spent fuel processing plant for Ukraine, (they have a lot of pool and dry cask storage along with hot cells).
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Alebak: Would an emergency shutdown be enough to keep the plant from being used this way or do they only need the nuclear material itself?

I don't know how much power is going out to people from this plant, but if pulling the plug keeps saboteurs from doing stupid shiat with radiation I hope that's at least in the cards as a counter.

But then that might be the plan and this is just a bluff by Russia to cut the power to tighten the squeeze on the people out there!

This sucks!

If the cooling water is drained or the pumps shut off..THAT would be a problem...
The core fuel rods are thermally hot, and would just become more so, to the point it melts, then
it goes into a chain reaction as the fuel melts together uncontrolled and burns through the containment..
Being that the plant is right next to a giant lake, the ground water would get hit vaporizing to a nice steam
explosion, blowing chunks of fuel and bits of reactor parts all over the place..


VVER's do have core catchers.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


The bigger issue is what type of sabotage is being enacted on containment and if a meltdown occurs, will there be a response to try and control the corium?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Core_catcher
 
