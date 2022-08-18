 Skip to content
(CNBC)   ProTip: You're doing it right. Keep it up
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30%

Unless you really f#$k up
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So even during a presumed recession, the real economics is trickle-up and the job creators are normal people.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Depending on the amount of the bill, I tend to tip really well. For instance, if 2 drinks at the bar run me $9, I'll leave a $4 tip. It's not like it's going to break the bank.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Inflation means we now have to give the restaurant managers two black eyes for underpaying their staff.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you don't tip at least 40% you're a cheapskate loser. Just stay at home.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tips are percentage based. If inflation causes the price of the meal to go up, the tip dollar value also goes up. There is no reason to increase the tip percentage over time.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
