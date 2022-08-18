 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Everyone ready for the free light show?   (wtae.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Solar wind, Earth, Geomagnetic storm, Magnetosphere, Light, Aurora, Good Housekeeping, News  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 6:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oregon is:

Overcast with a slight* chance of showers overnight.

Two weeks of clear skies and the clouds moved in last night.

*In Oregon weather reports unless there is an accumulation over 0.1" posted, showers will, at best, be just enough to settle the dust on everything.
 
discrete unit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If anyone has any unusual dreams about women's footwear...they better keep it to themselves, if they know what's good for them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seattle is completely covered with clouds, so, as usual for any Up event: READY!
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

natazha: Oregon is:

Overcast with a slight* chance of showers overnight.

Two weeks of clear skies and the clouds moved in last night.

*In Oregon weather reports unless there is an accumulation over 0.1" posted, showers will, at best, be just enough to settle the dust on everything.


Maybe the clouds will be green/red.
 
Creoena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

discrete unit: If anyone has any unusual dreams about women's footwear...they better keep it to themselves, if they know what's good for them.
[Fark user image 720x540]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone Else

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Website was phone cancer. Is this tonight or what?
 
db2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within your kitchen?

Steamed Hams 10 times, sync point when Chalmers says "Aurora Borealis"
Youtube VMEAjTYwEew
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Website was phone cancer. Is this tonight or what?


Website was also PC cancer; couldn't say.
 
Farkhole [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Website was phone cancer. Is this tonight or what?


From the site


The northern lights are coming south, and you may be able to see them in Pennsylvania.
Several eruptions from the sun on Sunday are headed toward Earth.
Those eruptions could cause strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday, which could shift the Aurora Borealis further south.
That means if weather permits, people from Pennsylvania to Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're in northern Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, or Maine you might get to actually see the aurora, south of that you'll probably see a green glow on the northern horizon if you're in a very dark area without clouds. To me it's not worth driving out to where it would be dark enough at 11pm.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I lived in AK there were a few winter nights where I pulled the car over on a dark stretch of road, got out, and stared in awe.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: When I lived in AK there were a few winter nights where I pulled the car over on a dark stretch of road, got out, and stared in awe.


In Arkansas? The was just a meth lab going up in flames.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.