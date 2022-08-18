 Skip to content
(Guardian)   China is now swabbing the mouths of fish caught at sea for covid. Next up, face masks for fish, just as soon as they can figure out how to make the mask stay on   (theguardian.com) divider line
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we never did figure that out for all humans. I'm mostly worried about the sucker fish.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all that poop, it goes in the ocean.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use a six-pack ring.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a fishy utilization of resources
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solly Cholly
 
tommyl66
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HA! Now who is the inconsiderate asshole for throwing all those disposable masks into the ocean, huh? HUH?!?
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have...

SEA
FEVER
 
groverpm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.


Do they work underwater?

/asking for a large Asian country
// rhymes with mynah
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're swabbing but not for covid.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.


He's just shiatposting. In the US you can Google "free covid tests near me" and find all sorts of distributors of home box tests and pharmacies that do free testing (like CVS, Walgreens). Also the USPS will ship loads of free home tests to your house.

Now the low vaccination rates and poor mask adherence, that's the scandal.
 
groverpm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tommyl66: HA! Now who is the inconsiderate asshole for throwing all those disposable masks into the ocean, huh? HUH?!?


That probably where the fish are getting  the covid from.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Announcing my brand new venture, SeaAural. We specialize in manufacturing tiny recycled plastic ears designed to be stapled on to fish heads. We are committed to your health (and discomfort in fish).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.

He's just shiatposting. In the US you can Google "free covid tests near me" and find all sorts of distributors of home box tests and pharmacies that do free testing (like CVS, Walgreens). Also the USPS will ship loads of free home tests to your house.

Now the low vaccination rates and poor mask adherence, that's the scandal.


They're probably referring to certified tests, but you'd likely only need those for international travel or for certain jobs.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: all that poop, it goes in the ocean.


Need to check for polio.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


I've bought four at CVS for about $20 per pair.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


My husband is having surgery tomorrow. They wanted him to get a pre-op Covid test. Not for love or money around here. The doctors decided to waive it.
 
mavexe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


Local gas station sells a 2 pack for $10.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just bats that shat on pangolins.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


They mailed them out for free, and every drug store has them cheap. What the heck are you on about?
Even a PCR done in 30minutes is only about $100. Willing to wait they are way cheaper.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blondambition: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

My husband is having surgery tomorrow. They wanted him to get a pre-op Covid test. Not for love or money around here. The doctors decided to waive it.


You're telling me that surgeons don't have easy access to covid tests? WTF!
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AnubisAscended: [Fark user image 425x426]


Ah the little guy looks so cute and I bet he is practicing safe distancing.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: thealgorerhythm: Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.

He's just shiatposting. In the US you can Google "free covid tests near me" and find all sorts of distributors of home box tests and pharmacies that do free testing (like CVS, Walgreens). Also the USPS will ship loads of free home tests to your house.

Now the low vaccination rates and poor mask adherence, that's the scandal.

They're probably referring to certified tests, but you'd likely only need those for international travel or for certain jobs.


$140 and done in 30 minutes. About a 10 minute drive.
Maybe don't live hundreds of miles from civilization.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have you tried staples?
 
boozehat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: Have you tried staples?


sigh.

fist bump.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: blondambition: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

My husband is having surgery tomorrow. They wanted him to get a pre-op Covid test. Not for love or money around here. The doctors decided to waive it.

You're telling me that surgeons don't have easy access to covid tests? WTF!


Right? Not our primary care doctors, not at any of the diagnostic centers, not anywhere. It's insane. He's quadruple vaccinated so his surgeon waived the test. We'll both be taking quick tests there tomorrow but those are not pre-op tests.
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Local party does a thing, so they appear like they're doing something. The actual local officials have no idea what they're doing, but they need to look like they're doing something, and know that whatever they do will get backed up by those higher up the party ladder because admitting mistakes or that they did something wrong is worse than executing terrible policy, so absurd and ridiculous things end up happening. It's basically what happens when you let a bunch of MAGA types run a country and have total information control of a country.
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.


I walked across the street to Walgreens and there's hundreds of them in stock for $9.99 apiece.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Fish Heads" Barnes & Barnes (OFFICIAL VIDEO - BEST QUALITY)
Youtube n9TNcI7eUXY
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Meanwhile you can't even get a Covid test if symptomatic in the United States unless willing to pay a few hundred for it.

In Alberta you can walk into any pharmacy and they'll just hand you ten at-home covid tests.


Just as in Québec. I don't know what the plans are for september, but when schools reopened after lockdown, every school child was given a free 5-pack of tests to bring home.
 
