 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's (horrifying) Slatesplanation: How modern-day legal writing is influenced by Wikipedia   (slate.com) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Supreme Court of the United States, Wikipedia, specific language of Wikipedia pages, Judge, United States, Irish High Court judges, Wikipedia article, Wikimedia Foundation  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 12:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is about Ireland, not a bastion of free judicial reasoning like America.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next we'll have judges basing their decisions on what they read on FARK.

/and why not?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you use Wiki as it was intended (an executive summary of relevant knowledge) and take the next step through the supporting documents, I can see where it can be a time saver.

Of course, people are too lazy or rushed to actually do that.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wikipedia is widely considered the gold standard for online information resources
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Wikipedia is widely considered the gold standard for online information resources
[Fark user image image 261x193]


I mean, are we?
The fundamental idea behind Wikipedia is democratic encyclopedia. The inherent construct is specifically DESIGNED to not allow the victors to write history.
Also, FTFA: First, the Wikipedia-editing community in Ireland is relatively small, and there was likely not a huge interest in creating these pages by people outside the legal community. Moreover, Wikipedia has matured to the point that new contributors often feel like their work is more likely to be challenged by experienced editors. It's possible that some Irish Wikipedia newbies considered making these pages in the past but were reluctant to stick their necks out and go for it.

Unless I'm reading this wrong, it was by intent specifically DESIGNED to make sure the 77 articles published were as technically accurate and unbiased as humanly possible. They specifically didn't want to poison a verdict on a case with the information. That's a really high standard if there ever was one, no?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.