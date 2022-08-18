 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   In honor of her 95th birthday, let's remember the time Rosalynn Carter went down on Jimmy Carter   (cbsnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Giggity, Submarine, first submarine dive, Former President Carter, United States Navy, Jimmy Carter, new nuclear vessel, Navy submarine base Friday, final Seawolf class of attack submarines  
•       •       •

1455 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Aug 2022 at 8:56 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the man *does* smile a lot.  just sayin'
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The couple just seem to possess such a genuine caring of others. Hopefully she has a great birthday.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.


I thought he deserved a second chance so I wrote him in on the ballot the last two times.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The couple just seem to possess such a genuine caring of others. Hopefully she has a great birthday.


THIS.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.


He's been much more effective as an Ex-POTUS.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.


His only misstep since leaving office was getting in the way of President Clinton's negotiations with North Korea. Other than inadvertently helping NK become a nuclear power, he's been a force for good everywhere else.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Democratic sexual performance in the White House is a time honored tradition.

https://youtu.be/A8I0iBt7eDM
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president


He really wasn't, he just got a major revisionist treatment from conservatives to help cover up the fact that their patron saint committed treason to get elected.
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Let's think about how humble Jimmy Carter is about all this," Farabaugh added. "Nobody has really heard about this story almost 70 years past the incident. For almost 70 years, this is an event which has existed in obscurity. President Carter, when he was running for president, didn't really discuss this. Could you imagine today?"

https://www.voanews.com/a/jimmy-carter-hailed-in-canada-for-1952-nuclear-rescue-/6373070.html
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president,


Or, he may not have been, and a popular right wing snake oil meme may be bullshait.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.

His only misstep since leaving office was getting in the way of President Clinton's negotiations with North Korea. Other than inadvertently helping NK become a nuclear power, he's been a force for good everywhere else.


Carter has been way too trusting of dictators. He could have avoided the hostage crisis in Iran if he had just turned over the Shah to the Iranians.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh. Never read that in the Playboy interview.
Ford-Carter debate: the Playboy interview
Youtube 0rkl7vbEzHY
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.


He was the kind of President we need, but team inconvient truths struggles in a world of dumb people wanting comforting lies.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

browneye: inglixthemad: The couple just seem to possess such a genuine caring of others. Hopefully she has a great birthday.

THIS.



Better be careful though...

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


This is Jimmy after opening a can of whoopass on someone who wasn't following the program.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's the only president I've ever shook hands with. Really the only one I ever wanted to shake hands with.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
America's Greatest Ex President.

Also, he has lust in his heart.
 
beth_lida [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Hankie Fest: I heard Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter speak at a conference, and they're really exceptional human beings.

- Jimmy: Let's cure all those diseases in Africa that we CAN cure, but never have, because it's Africa. (Seriously, The Carter Center has been successful in eradicating multiple diseases, they do great work.)
- Rosalyn: Let's start treating mental health the same as we do all other health. Let's pay for it the same, get preventative care the same, and get rid of the stigma around staying healthy.

Jimmy may have been a lousy president, but they are very, very fine people doing good work in the world.

He's been much more effective as an Ex-POTUS.


100% true.

And why might that be?
 
2headedboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president


Right guy, wrong time.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president

He really wasn't, he just got a major revisionist treatment from conservatives to help cover up the fact that their patron saint committed treason to get elected.


He tried to do the right thing and tell us what we needed to hear.  He got roasted for it.  Then we got Reagan who did the wrong things and told us what we wanted to hear and here we are.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

2headedboy: Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president

Right guy, wrong time.


Another 100% statement.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally...

Jimmy Carter: This guy farks.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter was an okay president for a difficult time in America with his primary issue being that he expected Americans to not be complete assholes for once in their lives. If he was guilt of anything it was believing that America could and should do better.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president

He really wasn't, he just got a major revisionist treatment from conservatives to help cover up the fact that their patron saint committed treason to get elected.


you're gonna have to be more specific Nixon ? Reagan ?
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jimmy and Rosalynn are 97 and 95 and have been married for 74 years.

Meanwhile, Melania prays for death while crying in her velour robe, rocking back and forth, waiting for Donald to scream for her to put her face in his grotesque, stumpy hog whenever one of his drooling worshippers win an election.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He's been much more effective as an Ex-POTUS.


Yet more proof that "Leader of the Free World" may not be the most effective platform from which to do good.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter is what happens when America screws up and accidentally elects a decent human being into the WH.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Put on a sweater?  Are you some kind of commie?"
 
JJR
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
chewd
Jimmy Carter is what happens when America screws up and accidentally elects a decent human being into the WH.

yes - then America kicked him out and elected a better human being
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2headedboy: Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president

Right guy, wrong time.


Same excuse they'll use about the current guy, I betcha.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Lone Gunman: Jimmy and Rosalynn are 97 and 95 and have been married for 74 years.



Does anyone else expect to hear that they passed away together in their sleep, arms around each other? They just seem like the type of couple that really are as close to one person as you can get.

Happy Birthday, Roslyn!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Hankie Fest: Jimmy may have been a lousy president

He really wasn't, he just got a major revisionist treatment from conservatives to help cover up the fact that their patron saint committed treason to get elected.


Check out his job creation numbers in 4 years. They stack up with the best of 'em.
 
RasIanI
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chewd: Jimmy Carter is what happens when America screws up and accidentally elects a decent human being into the WH.


See also:  Obama, Barrack Hussein
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Lone Gunman: Jimmy and Rosalynn are 97 and 95 and have been married for 74 years.

Meanwhile, Melania prays for death while crying in her velour robe, rocking back and forth, waiting for Donald to scream for her to put her face in his grotesque, stumpy hog whenever one of his drooling worshippers win an election.


She knew what she was getting into.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.