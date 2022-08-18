 Skip to content
(CNN)   Putin announces plans for new class of recruits to be sent to Ukraine in 2040   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A payment of 1 million rubles ($16,500) will be given to Russian mothers once the 10th child turns one, if all 10 have survived.

I don't know much about the economics of Russia but if it's anything like the US, I think it costs a little more than that to raise a kid, Especially if like five of them were just to make it to ten.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, it's a vagina, not a clown car!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: JFC, it's a vagina, not a clown car!


It's a Russian nesting doll.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It can be done
It can be done
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Why do authoritarians always do literally anything but the right thing?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course, the older of the 10 will be drafted and sent off as cannon fodder.  It's a game where you'll never get to 10 even if you produce 200 children.  For way less than $16,000, a Russian soldier could be bribed to take out a fellow.   The $16,000 is based on some fictitious exchange rate.  The actual rate in nine months will be way less.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Having to bribe people to make big families is what happens when you work to run all the Jews and Muslims from Russia who both often make lots of children on a whim.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, subby.  Putin wouldn't wait till these kids are 18.  This is his 2030 strategy, tops.

/hopefully he'll be long gone from this plane of existence by 2040
//and 2030
///and 2023
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russia might not have a demographic crisis if:

1.  It's brightest young people didn't leave as soon as they are able to escape the kleptocracy,
2.  It's young women weren't seeking foreigners to help them escape the kleptocracy.
3.  It's kleptocracy was capable of attracting immigrants besides migrant workers from Belarus and Moldova
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  




 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Do you know what else helps the population crisis in Russia?  Not sending people off to be killed in war.

/sadly, I expect Russia has a 'rape Ukrainian women fleeing the war' policy to increase the Russian population
//no Republicans, this isn't a viable policy for white women in the U.S.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: It can be done



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they send the current crop we'll lose most of Fark's worst trolls. But nothing of value would be lost.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Russian warship President Pravitel: Go fark yourself. And stop making us farking fark all the time." - Russian women
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: It can be done
[content.api.news image 768x768]


So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys).  The woman is probably early/mid 30s.  The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

..she's basically spent her entire life since age ~22-25 up to that photo being pregnant, with maybe a little bit of a break between the two oldest and then the rest of the team.  Is it possible to be addicted to being pregnant?  I've never gotten the impression that the physical sensation is particularly pleasant, but maybe the occasional woman gets like really into it?Regardless, that's gotta be a weird thing to watch unfold if you're the oldest kid.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Why do authoritarians always do literally anything but the right thing?


Because it's tradition.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The post war boom in Russian mail order brides looking for a living man and a place to live with him that isn't Russia is going to be a demographic nail in their national coffin.

So look for a new Iron Curtain as they try to stop the population loss and start denying international travel to citizens.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Prank Call of Cthulhu: JFC, it's a vagina, not a clown car!

It's a Russian nesting doll.


It's a clone car.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?


I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Or don't have 10 kids and save way more than 16000
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.


You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.


Say it ain't so, shoeless ho'!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: Or don't have 10 kids and save way more than 16000



 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why wait until they are 18?
 
peterquince
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know much about the economics of Russia but if it's anything like the US, I think it costs a little more than that to raise a kid, Especially if like five of them were just to make it to ten.


That's $7.64 per kid per month for all 18 years.

$7.64 is the cost of a 60-count bottle of Tums from bulksupply.com....
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

peterquince: Mugato: I don't know much about the economics of Russia but if it's anything like the US, I think it costs a little more than that to raise a kid, Especially if like five of them were just to make it to ten.

That's $7.64 per kid per month for all 18 years.

$7.64 is the cost of a 60-count bottle of Tums from bulksupply.com....


Or fifty rotten turnips, comrade! They shall feast like boyars!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation


I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's farking gross
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somewhere between 5-6 million Russians have GTFO since Crimea sanctions started farking their econ in 2015, accelerating drastically after the sanctions got cranked to 11.

Most of these emigres are young people of working and child-bearing age. Moscow is not gonna find enough vagina clown cars among the women that stayed behind to make up for the massive exodus.

The current Russian demographic collapse is the worst it has been since the fall of the USSR. Good jerb, Putin.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation

I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.


The internet was so much better before people started putting their kids all over it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Prank Call of Cthulhu: JFC, it's a vagina, not a clown car!

It's a Russian nesting doll.


I got my morning chuckle, thank you

+1
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation

I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.

The internet was so much better before people started putting their kids all over it.


The internet was so much better before people.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Massa Damnata: Or don't have 10 kids and save way more than 16000





 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation

I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.

The internet was so much better before people started putting their kids all over it.


The Internet was (periodically) better prior to the onset of Eternal September.

It's been getting better and worse simultaneously ever since.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Congrats Mrs. Vulumpchocovich, as you can see on your ultrasound you have a healthy and bouncing (albeit a tinier than your previous fifteen) baby cannon fodder.  Oh my, it looks like she's already crowning.  NURSE, TONGS!

 
jmr61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Why do authoritarians always do literally anything but the right thing?


I wonder as well. Let's ask this one. 


 
CheatCommando
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation

I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.

The internet was so much better before people started putting their kids all over it.


You misspelled food and gaming scores there bub.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Marcos P: New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Mugato: New Rising Sun: So, what looks like 10 kids via 9 pregnancies (not sure if twins or just very similar looking boys). The woman is probably early/mid 30s. The kids look like they range from <1 up to maybe 14?

I don't know how she managed to capture the whole family holding the phone vertically.

The girl with the glasses is cute

and apparently none of them can afford shoes.

You don't get 10 kids without being the kind of person who is barefoot in the kitchen.  This behavior is passed on to the next generation

I couldn't stop myself.  I looked up her instagram.  She's swedish, and at least her instagram doesn't make any mention of religion.  It's all just "family" "mom" etc.  Oh yeah, she's pregnant with #11 right now.  I guess maybe with 300K followers, having kids for your mommy social media page is just what you do.  Sucks if you're a kid who doesn't want to constantly have your life photographed and put online.

The internet was so much better before people started putting their kids all over it.

The Internet was (periodically) better prior to the onset of Eternal September.

It's been getting better and worse simultaneously ever since.


I think it peaked somewhere in the early 2000s.  Not sure exactly what year, but somewhere in the 2000-2006 range there was a glorious intersection of "enough content to find what you want" with the right amount of active users across various places online (forums, multiplayer games, etc.) so that you were neither overwhelmed by too many nor left with nothing going on, and with a decent level of tech development for things to be fast-loading and nice to look at but not yet at the point of trying to hyper optimize everything with data science.

If I had to arbitrarily pick, I'd say like 2004-2005 was the sweet spot.  Decent connection speed (in North America anyhow), good volume of content, generally good quality content since it took effort to put up online, and a lull in advertising nonsense between sh*tty banner ads and the relentless data science driven approach we have now.  You had watchable video, good gaming, and a generally competent user base who'd been around to experience it develop while not yet having too too many n00bs mucking it up or just spamming content.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: In an attempt to relieve the population crisis in Russia, the Kremlin has also focused on promoting traditional values.

Why do authoritarians always do literally anything but the right thing?


Far too late anyways.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.