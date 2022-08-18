 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Old and busted: "Would Jesus wear a Rolex?". New hotness: "My congregation is 'disgusting' for not buying me a Movado watch"   (huffpost.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me."

Why do I feel the reason he did it privately was because he didn't want his 'apology' leaked

How much time do you think the church is going to expand to find out who the leaker is?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People who believe in fairy tales and fork over all their money to people like this should have a durable power of attorney over them to prevent them rom leaving the house and spending money.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Again?


Relax it's Reverend Peat's brother
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carlton Funderburke

A cockney hearing this name would immediately assume that last name was "thunder berk" which, if you know your cockney rhyming slang, is absolutely apropos.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody buy this guy a fancy car in his least favourite colour and film the results.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I find his honesty refreshing.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Society is too obsessed with material things. I learned about this from a man who lives in a gigantic palace, wears clothes that cost more than my car, and flys all over the world on the dime of his parishioners.

We should all starve so the cardinals, priests and bishops have good lives, and learn from their examples.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Society is too obsessed with material things. I learned about this from a man who lives in a gigantic palace, wears clothes that cost more than my car, and flys all over the world on the dime of his parishioners.

We should all starve so the cardinals, priests and bishops have good lives, and learn from their examples.


You don't know how a lot of those guys actually live do you?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More honest than Olsteen.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guy's photo on his church website.  You kinda should'a known what you were getting. That's very much not a wealthy part of KC... I guess I can see how prosperity gospel sells, but sigh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just need to move out of Missouri, don't I?

So many citizens of this state don't deserve my attempts at defending them from the MAGAT/meth-cooking/cousin-farking/gun-humping/fleecing-the-parishioners stereotypes.

/Spoiler alert: these same chucklefarks will re-elect Heehawley in a couple years.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Congregations like these are just abuse junkies without the will to go seek out a good dominatrix.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: AlphaG33k: Society is too obsessed with material things. I learned about this from a man who lives in a gigantic palace, wears clothes that cost more than my car, and flys all over the world on the dime of his parishioners.

We should all starve so the cardinals, priests and bishops have good lives, and learn from their examples.

You don't know how a lot of those guys actually live do you?


That's fair, a lot of them are there for the child butthole benefit that comes with the gig.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
his reaction probably looked like this

UHF Happy Father's Day
Youtube uCNYZVw8XJ8
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish Jesus Christ could just float down and tell the POS grifter pretending to be a servant of God about all the amenities of the hell that he's going to punish him for his sins.
 
polle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every time I read stories like this I want to kick myself for not being cold enough to scam people out of money for Jesus or miracle cures everything sugar pills .
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the Movato bit was a joke because you could probably find a used one for $150. Now I'm crying from both laughter *and* disgust.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm still pissed that my congregation hasn't sponsored me for TotalFark.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I kinda feel like Jesus would be more of an Ebel guy.  More functional than a Movado, not in the shop as much as a Rolex.  Actually, Jesus would hock the Ebel and get a Timex.  From a thrift store.  And use the money to feed the hungry.

If he really existed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How bout a gangsta jesus watch?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: AlphaG33k: Society is too obsessed with material things. I learned about this from a man who lives in a gigantic palace, wears clothes that cost more than my car, and flys all over the world on the dime of his parishioners.

We should all starve so the cardinals, priests and bishops have good lives, and learn from their examples.

You don't know how a lot of those guys actually live do you?


Sarcasm detector is offline, isn't it?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: More honest than Olsteen.


The bar to clear that is floating around the Earth's mantle.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm truly sorry I was called out for griffin.  Can you find it in your hearts to forgive me?  Good God y'all.   Good God all y'all
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Prosperity Doctrine Christian, they're all the same grift:  Buy me this watch so I can dress as you'd like to dress, and I will be a sympathetic magic totem, and as wealthy as you make me, so too you shall receive wealth.  It's the new farking creed.

Jesus would vomit eternally, if he existed.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The worst part is his congregation cheering him on the entire time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should get you some veneers instead...
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Again?

Relax it's Reverend Peat's brother


can we get the twitter thread greened too?  since every thread is a twitter link?
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This classic bears reposting often

Televangelists: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7y1xJAVZxXg


/Tax all the churches
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: jim32rr: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Again?

Relax it's Reverend Peat's brother

can we get the twitter thread greened too?  since every thread is a twitter link?


For God so loved the world he gave us Peat, Repeat, Twitter and TotalFark. Say .... Amen
 
Gollie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
$650 watch is meh.... not that bad compared to a $10,000 Rolex.
 
