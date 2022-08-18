 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Aaaaaannnnnd...here comes the strong geomagnetic storm coming from the sun   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science clickbait, how new.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sun, Sun, Sun, here it comes.
 
id10ts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Annnnd nothing but clouds for 3 days here.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll gain super powers!
Or more likely I'll have a server crash and be up all night fixing schedules.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center on Wednesday issued a geomagnetic storm watch following recent explosions on the sun that have triggered strong solar flares and multiple "coronal mass ejections" that could reach the planet on Thursday."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That you Hotblack?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drag Leeloo out of retirement.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And...the storm was last night. The essence TIMING of comedy is.

services.swpc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"cannibal coronal mass ejections" -- straight from Box A2 in the Trump tranche, next to the pee pee tape.

That's what I'm talkin' bout Willis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Science clickbait, how new.


Screw you buddy!
I am hoping to see the Aurora tonight.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: "cannibal coronal mass ejections" -- straight from Box A2 in the Trump tranche, next to the pee pee tape.

That's what I'm talkin' bout Willis.


Cannibal Corona Mass Ejections is the name of my transcendental ambient Cannibal Corpse tribute project.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knew it was going to happen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better make sure McCoy doesn't have a hypo full of cordrazine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the HF bands are poop right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Joe USer: Science clickbait, how new.

Screw you buddy!
I am hoping to see the Aurora tonight.


With a G3 class? I hope you're in the northern states.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Aurora Borealis is visible from kitchen.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can we pencil this in for monday?
 
