(9News (Australia))   There's now a push to remove shark nets from Australia's most famous swimming beach. Probably because it's not deadly enough   (9news.com.au) divider line
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Australia has a city named Darwin. They know what they're doing.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shark nets are the TSA of swimmer safety measures.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's actually some evidence that putting a parallel fence of anchored pvc pipe can keep sharks away by creating the impression of a barrier in their sharky brains.

/ It has the immense positive of not harming friendly species. And actually working to keep sharks away
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bondi? Really?  As a wee child, I thought I was brave swimming in the Gold Coast and the Great Barrier Reef.   I guess New South Wales victims provide fewer carbs and are less filling -- like diet Fosters.
 
ryant123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next up just artificial floating mines filled with jellyfish and coral snake venom.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The push comes weeks after a report on the 2021-2022 season found 325 of 376 animals caught in nets were non-targeted, critically endangered species."

Hmmm, maybe trapping 86% endangered species means we should rethink 90 year old solutions to our problems...
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Shark nets are the TSA of swimmer safety measures.


Because they mostly protect against sharks who aren't really trying to cross them. Also, the security theater never even pretended to protect against box jellyfish, so those are allowed to go right through.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"But with nets, where's the sportsmanship?!"
- Australians, probably.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"[Mayor] Masselos believes SMART drumlines, aerial drone surveillance and "listening buoys" are much more efficient and detecting sharks and mitigating the risks of attack."

The mayor wants to remove nets and install an electronic surveillance suite, instead? Someone is getting kickbacks, or has a friend looking for a no-bid contract.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In "reasons not to swim in Australia" sharks are waaay down the list

lizaardvark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. Sharks really hate it when they've accidentally bitten a human. People taste terrible and have all these inconvenient bones in them, and the shark is going away traumatized and gagging. With any luck, you'll wind up with a really neat scar instead of losing an arm! The odds of dying by shark are so incredibly not in your favor so, if you consider that an ideal way to die, you're going to have to work for it.

I recommend swimming at night in turbulent water and slathering yourself in dead fish. If you're on an extreme budget, maybe canned tuna or mackerel? But hey, you wanted to go out in the most dramatic way possible, so splurge! Get the good stuff! Also, if you just insult Chuck the fark on the dock there, he'll be glad to help you bleed. Tell him you buggered his brother, that'll do just fine.

Come to think of it, Chuck is far more dangerous than the sharks, so don't mention screwing his kids.
 
