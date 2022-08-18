 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   After woman detained in police car manages to unlock and fire AR15, authorities to relabel the button on the dash from "machine gun" to "pizza oven"   (local12.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Woman escapes cuffs, cruiser, deputy  
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn about the terms you're going to use prior to using them, Subby.

Yes, it is disingenuous when people focus on improper nomenclature over the intent of the words but fark me, idiots like you seemingly love to issue Louisville Sluggers to the National Rifle Association and those like them to bash you over the head with on easily preventable mistakes. Stop refusing to get out of your own way on items that aren't even messaging 101 level stuff, this is not difficult.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an untrained person.
Not a well trained fighter.

But yeah, "Lets lock her in The vehicle with a loaded weapon" is not a smart choice.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Learn about the terms you're going to use prior to using them, Subby.


Whoosh.   Even I got the reference.   It's a line from M*A*S*H.

MASH incubator pizza clip
Youtube XSYgb0XQd_8
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rnatalie: WoodyHayes: Learn about the terms you're going to use prior to using them, Subby.

Whoosh.   Even I got the reference.   It's a line from M*A*S*H.

"

You-damned-kids"-like typing detected?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rnatalie: WoodyHayes: Learn about the terms you're going to use prior to using them, Subby.

Whoosh.   Even I got the reference.   It's a line from M*A*S*H.

[YouTube video: MASH incubator pizza clip]


I understood that reference as well.  Love those early seasons of M*A*S*H

/Suicide is painless
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She needs range time.
 
abbarach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, you dummies!  It's not a REAL machine gun unless it's from the Machine region of CT.  Otherwise it's just a sparkling assault rifle...
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This was an untrained person.
Not a well trained fighter.

But yeah, "Lets lock her in The vehicle with a loaded weapon" is not a smart choice.


Because she was displaying erratic behavior. AKA tweaking or in an bad mental state.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reno 911 moved to Oklahoma?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Then she was able to figure out how to put a round in it, put it on fire and she fired approximately 10 rounds at our deputies and a civilian."

So she put one in and it shot 10? Where do I get one of those multiplier mags? That would save me so much money in ammo.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always assumed you'd need a key to get those out of the rack.

Ever walk past an empty running police car while the cop was inside the donut shop or whatever and wonder: what if?  That just got even more tempting.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While in the back seat of a patrol car, she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly

Unless this woman was an escape artist, they were not put on properly.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boggess says Clay tested positive for methamphetamine.

These geniuses left a meth head alone in their cruiser with a loaded assault rifle. What was her end game even? I love this story.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My first thought was "Why was there an assault rifle in police car?" but then, yes - I grew up in the wild East...
 
spleef420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: While in the back seat of a patrol car, she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly

Unless this woman was an escape artist, they were not put on properly.


And the weapon wasn't secured properly. It should've been in the trunk.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This was an untrained person.
Not a well trained fighter.

But yeah, "Lets lock her in The vehicle with a loaded weapon" is not a smart choice.


According to the article she managed to slip her cuffs, unlock and then load it.  Although why she was even able to reach the console and retrieve the rifle from the back seat makes no sense to me.  That seat is designed to detain people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
White crime.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly. She was able to reach up on our consoles. There's several switches, one is a gun switch to unlock the gun lock and she found it, unlocked the gun lock and was able to retrieve an AR-15 rifle. Then she was able to figure out how to put a round in it, put it on fire and she fired approximately 10 rounds at our deputies and a civilian."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: While in the back seat of a patrol car, she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly

Unless this woman was an escape artist, they were not put on properly.


I also haven't seen a cop car without a divider separating the back seat from the front seat in like 25 years.  I would have thought that was standard on all of their vehicles as of a long time ago.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PROTIP: If you wouldn't put your peen in crazy, you certainly wouldn't lock crazy in the back of a car with a loaded assault rifle.
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So then the cops waited her out for 3 hours instead of hosing her ass down immediately?   {Checks picture, young white woman}.  Never mind.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Police rifle locks are notoriously bad...  even without the button.

[1106] INEXCUSABLE: Police Car Gun Lock Bypassed in ONE SECOND (Big Sky Racks' ELS 300)
Youtube lF0uiRS8asc


Highlight:
Picked in less than a second.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's an LPL for everything.

[1106] INEXCUSABLE: Police Car Gun Lock Bypassed in ONE SECOND (Big Sky Racks' ELS 300)
Youtube lF0uiRS8asc
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: So then the cops waited her out for 3 hours instead of hosing her ass down immediately?   {Checks picture, young white woman}.  Never mind.


Came here to say this.

Those globalists are slipping in their population-reduction scheme...

... unless she was to reduce the population by a higher number.

/Seriously, why is she not dead?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Police rifle locks are notoriously bad...  even without the button.

[YouTube video: [1106] INEXCUSABLE: Police Car Gun Lock Bypassed in ONE SECOND (Big Sky Racks' ELS 300)]

Highlight:
Picked in less than a second.


Shakes tiny fist.

/post on my phone is so much slower.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: White crime.


White on white crime.

Hah!
 
drxym
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably best not to put the crazy bananas person near the big rifle.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: So then the cops waited her out for 3 hours instead of hosing her ass down immediately?   {Checks picture, young white woman}.  Never mind.


To be fair, they didn't have their AR-15.
 
Fissile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Fissile: So then the cops waited her out for 3 hours instead of hosing her ass down immediately?   {Checks picture, young white woman}.  Never mind.

To be fair, they didn't have their AR-15.


AR-15s are cheap as chips now.  Every mouth breather living in a double wide owns at least a dozen.   This PD only has one AR-15?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Typical tweaker antisocial piece of shiat haircut: check
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Part of the starter kit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One Goddamn bank robbery in North Hollywood thirty years ago, and now every frickin' Barneyfife has to have a fauxalt rifle in their squad car.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: rnatalie: WoodyHayes: Learn about the terms you're going to use prior to using them, Subby.

Whoosh.   Even I got the reference.   It's a line from M*A*S*H.

[YouTube video: MASH incubator pizza clip]

I understood that reference as well.  Love those early seasons of M*A*S*H

/Suicide is painless


Are you sure it wasn't a nug, subby?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fissile: electricjebus: Fissile: So then the cops waited her out for 3 hours instead of hosing her ass down immediately?   {Checks picture, young white woman}.  Never mind.

To be fair, they didn't have their AR-15.

AR-15s are cheap as chips now.  Every mouth breather living in a double wide owns at least a dozen.   This PD only has one AR-15?


... I think you need to check the batteries in your sarcasm meter.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"That's gonna be replaced. We're gonna put a switch someplace else in the vehicle to lock our gun. It's a freak deal. It's one of these probably, I'm not gonna say one-in-a-million, but you know, it's one of those deals that, you know, once it happens, then you go back and try to make sure it never happens again. That's what we're looking at."

Wierd how much they agree with everyone else  when it's them getting shot and not children.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: My first thought was "Why was there an assault rifle in police car?" but then, yes - I grew up in the wild East...


you'll find one in the trunk of most cruisers these days is my understanding
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Then she was able to figure out how to put a round in it, put it on fire and she fired approximately 10 rounds at our deputies and a civilian."

So she put one in and it shot 10? Where do I get one of those multiplier mags? That would save me so much money in ammo.


They drop in quake 3 arena but it's hard to find a match these days
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the gun ok?

She just rained 2nd Amendment freedom on the people nearby.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She seems nice.gif
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PadreScout: It's one of these probably, I'm not gonna say one-in-a-million, but you know, it's one of those deals that, you know, once it happens, then you go back and try to make sure it never happens again.



Except so many of these things are obvious and preventable, as the LPL video above shows.

See also 9-11. I saw an NSA consultant recommending locking cockpit doors in 1986. They didn't though.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: One Goddamn bank robbery in North Hollywood thirty years ago, and now every frickin' Barneyfife has to have a fauxalt rifle in their squad car.


Yeah, it's funny, my dad was all over East Asia while he was in army intelligence during the Vietnam war.  He used to say "you know you're in a bad country when the cops are carrying assault rifles."  Needless to say he was not happy with the militarization of US police forces.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Except so many of these things are obvious and preventable, as the LPL video above shows.

See also 9-11. I saw an NSA consultant recommending locking cockpit doors in 1986. They didn't though.


They always are!  "Let's let just whoever buy a gun, this is a good plan" is a very obviously preventable stupid thing to do.  The difference is that when it's other people getting shot they just go "Oh, well ... doing something to help is really hard. Thots n' Prayers!"   While the majority of the public cry for action.   Weirdly, when it's their guy getting shot they're taking immediate corrective action.
 
