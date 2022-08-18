 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   80% of the UK's trains are out today, which is like, 137% celsius or 58 quid or 73 stone or something   (bbc.com) divider line
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Quid is just slang for pound.  1 to 1 conversion.  Like saying bucks instead of dollars.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That sounded good, but the story actually indicated that 80% of the UK's trains were not out today, and were staying home in their train sheds, roundhouses, diesel works, or wherever else very useful engines go to sleep on the island of Sodor.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

12349876: Quid is just slang for pound.  1 to 1 conversion.  Like saying bucks instead of dollars.


Huh.

Let me guess, "pro" means "my?"
And "quo" means "ass?"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pay workers a living wage, and they won't have to strike.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the measures of other nations are difficult, this amounts to 4/5ths of a complete cluster-fark or sixteen kWTF.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Half of Britain's lines are closed as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
They walked out in a row? All 45,000 of them? Was it single file? How long did that take?

/😉
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, the joys of public transportation.

/ runs away
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12YearBid: FTFA:
Half of Britain's lines are closed as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
They walked out in a row? All 45,000 of them? Was it single file? How long did that take?

/😉


37 furlongs per fortnight.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DC Metro runs UK Trains?
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Pay workers a living wage, and they won't have to strike.


My local bus company just settled a strike with an 11% pay increase. meaning the drivers will be able to pay the 100% increase in their gas bill this winter

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/arriva-bus-strikes-suspended-payment-24781117
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12YearBid: FTFA:
Half of Britain's lines are closed as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
They walked out in a row? All 45,000 of them? Was it single file? How long did that take?

/😉


No, no,no...They had little boats..you know row boats...They paddled...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Sod it! We're on a walk-out, lads! The fat controller can piss up a rope!'
 
Quadlok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great reporting there BBC. Make sure not to tell us what the actual negotiating positions of the two sides are in any detail. And frame the whole thing as what an inconvenience it is for people. Anti union twats.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: 12YearBid: FTFA:
Half of Britain's lines are closed as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
They walked out in a row? All 45,000 of them? Was it single file? How long did that take?

/😉

37 furlongs per fortnight.

furlongs per fortnight. is a measure of speed and by my calculation it equates to

0.01376 MPH or a little under half as snails pace
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Always August for strikes. A week or two off in late summer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Crikey.


That's more Austrian, you know, throw another shrimp on the barbie
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A stone is just 14lbs. It's an odd measurement, but I only ever hear it in reference to someone's weight. Kg for most other things.
 
