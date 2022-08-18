 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 176 of WW3: UKR says 7 people killed, 20 wounded in Orc rocket attack on Kharkiv. UKR repels Orc assaults across front in eastern Donetsk area. Zelesnky demands Orcs withdraw from Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin  
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28.000 criminals.


Russian war criminals identified: 28,500 cases to be prosecuted
Youtube aB8vFZJQeNk
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: 28.000 criminals.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aB8vFZJQeNk]


only?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a few sirens, but I'm glad to see the lodged was not hit last night. There is a cable hanging through a hole in my bathroom. Thr wiring should be done, and I should have power restored today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Kharkiv region
The enemy again fired rockets at Kharkiv during the night. In the Kholodnogorsk district, a fire broke out in an administrative building with an area of more than 4.5 thousand square meters. Also, the invaders again got into the hostel, this time in the Slobodsky district, as of now: 18 wounded, 2 of them children, 1 person was killed.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
During the night, the Russians shelled Dnepropetrovsk region three times. 15 shells from barrel artillery arrived in the Nikopol district. In the city, houses, a school, cars, a shop and a temple were damaged, as well as several gas pipelines and power lines. A 57 - year-old woman was injured-she is in the hospital. In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy sent "hurricanes" to the Apostolic community. No casualties.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region: in Avdiivka, Netaylovka and Kurakhovka. Another 6 people were injured.

After the bloody attacks on Kharkiv, Kuleba called on the world to give Ukraine more weapons

" Russia continues to kill people in the center of Europe. The only way to stop Putin is to provide maximum military assistance to Ukraine and impose much tougher sanctions against Russia , " Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

We will remind, in the evening of August 17, Russians fired at the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv, hit a hostel where people with hearing impairments lived in several entrances. 7 people were killed and 13 injured. The Russians fired again on the morning of August 18, also hitting a hostel in the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. 1 person was killed, 18 were injured, 2 of them were children.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IAEA Director General ready to lead visit to Zaporizhia NPP

Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said this during a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in response to an invitation from Ukraine.

Recall that the Russian military seized ZAES on the night of March 4, after which armed provocations began. The EU and 42 countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the ZAES and all of Ukraine. Currently, the admission of an IAEA inspection to the station is being actively discussed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night of massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv: 11 dead already

At about 21: 30 on August 17, a Russian missile, presumably an Iskander, hit a three-story residential building in the Saltovsky district. The house is almost completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire. According to the latest data, 7 people were killed under the rubble, 17 were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Around 4: 30 on August 18, the enemy launched 8 more rockets from Belgorod. Hits were recorded in the Kholodnogorsk and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv. Buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and fires broke out. In the Slobodsky district, one of the rockets hit a 4-story dormitory building. The building is partially destroyed. As of this morning, 2 people were killed and 18 were injured, including 2 children. The information is being updated.

Around 04:00 on August 18, the enemy also launched a missile attack on the town of Krasnograd. Residential buildings were destroyed, 10 were damaged. 2 civilians were killed, 2 were injured, including a 12-year-old child. The information is updated.

Fighting continues on the contact line. All previous attempts of the enemy to go on the offensive thanks to our defenders ended in retreats and losses.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estonia no longer allows Russians with Schengen visas

The decision on the ban was made on August 11, and on August 18, the restriction came into force. It applies to travel for tourism purposes, visits to sports and cultural events, and trips to the Schengen area for entertainment purposes. Exceptions will be made only to those who come on tourist visas to visit their relatives: parents, children and spouses. In addition, exceptions are made for visits with humanitarian purposes: for example, for funerals.

Those who arrived before August 18 will not be expelled from the country, but their visas will be canceled when leaving the Schengen area.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap. We're running out of turret toss booms!

Russian battle tanks are depleted, crews lack discipline and training - British intelligence

The severe depletion of Russian main battle tanks in Ukraine is attributed to the fact that since the First Chechen War in 1994, Russia has not been able to install and properly apply the appropriate dynamic armor (ERA), when used correctly, which reduces the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank. Many Russian tank crews lack the training to support ERA.

" These shortcomings probably contribute to the common cases of tower ejections, which are well documented in the video of eyewitnesses from Ukraine. During the war, Russian commanders failed to enforce low-level combat discipline, such as applying the ERA. The cumulative effect of these failures is probably a significant factor in the low efficiency of the Russian forces , " the ministry added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evacuation of Donetsk region: 601 people were taken out during the day

Over the past day, 601 civilians, including 15 children and 22 people with disabilities, left the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region with the help of rescuers.

Recall that in the Donetsk region, which is constantly shelled by the enemy and where there is no gas supply and constant problems with water, the mandatory evacuation of the population continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Brave commander' ship carrying WFP aid from Ukraine to Africa • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube k_v49HwvkCc
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guterres, Erdogan to meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine this week
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interview with a Russian soldier who has apparently escaped what he calls "this idiotic war"

There are things that don't add up in that story, as noted in that article (it's the Guardian).  They don't know why he was not arrested (or even charged) with desertion, for instance. He claims to have "heard of" abuses.

Now in Europe, apparently free.

I think I would be happier if he were in a POW camp until after the war.  I at least hope he is interviewed carefully by NATO personnel.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzians can't break through the Frontline | Huge Losses
Youtube T1lC16dEk8g
 
RowdyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine
 
thamike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm a little slow. A little f*cked up. But what's with the "orc" sh*t?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x592]
[Fark user image image 850x319]


17 artillery systems?!?!?

In a row?
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thamike: Maybe I'm a little slow. A little f*cked up. But what's with the "orc" sh*t?


It is Russian word for criminal.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
преступник
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thamike: Maybe I'm a little slow. A little f*cked up. But what's with the "orc" sh*t?


Back when Zelensky was a TV actor his show referred to Russian soldiers and intelligence agents as orcs and civilized people as elves. Russians who commit war crimes are still being referred to as orcs, much to the distress of orcs.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OptionC: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x592]
[Fark user image image 850x319]

17 artillery systems?!?!?

In a row?


Hey, try not to blow up any artillery on your way to the parking lot!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.