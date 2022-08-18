 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Boater was so drunk he killed five people twice   (usatoday.com) divider line
26
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was seeing double.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He killed 10 people?
That's as many as two fives.
And that's terrible.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the river while under the influence of alcohol.


He was so drunk he crossed the double yellow lines on the river.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most boaters think they are required to be drunk while boating.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was required to be drunk while boating.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't drunk-boating  a requirement?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: I thought it was required to be drunk while boating.


Several years ago there was a boat crash on Lake Lanier and the sheriff commented "When are people going to learn that alcohol and boating don't mix," which was news to me because I thought that was the entire point of boating.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting TFA to explain how 5 deaths becomes 10 counts, but it didn't.

cop math?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten people if you count tomorrow when this gets greened again.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Ten people if you count tomorrow when this gets greened again.


So he'll be charged with 20 counts?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was required to be criminally negligent while boating.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is his FARK handle?
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it obvious? Each death was the victim of a double homicide...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congress should just ban the sale of alcohol in the United States. You know, prohibit its use. I'm sure that'll work out fine.
 
Koodz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must have been time for a little reverse action.
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: He killed 10 people?
That's as many as two fives.
And that's terrible.


Seems like overkill.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I only get on boats with people who are drunk.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The wreck was just offshore of Greenwich Cemetery for convenience.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If he was flying a Trump flag at the time he could hire one of Trumps lawyers to argue all of the river belongs to him and everyone else must yield.
 
jmr61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Those are some nice, gravity-defying boobies you got there ladies.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine being the only surviving person out of a family of five...that daughter is going to need some therapy.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ozzy Man Reviews: Speedboat Crash
Youtube b9mtM0uIQ9Q
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give him five life sentences, to be served consecutively.

And a savage beating on each anniversary of the day he killed those people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 400x224]


That needs to be set to music, just not sure what would be the best fit.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey, Wang!  I bet you haven't seen this many bodies in the water since the Yamato sank!"
 
