(The Sun (Ireland))   Russia unveils its most advanced stealth submarine yet, so stealthy you can't even see the coal burning smoke stack that's protruding from the hull   (thesun.ie) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe because I haven't finished my first cup of coffee yet, but that article seemed to randomly switch between talking about the Arcturus and the Belgorod.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They keep using the term "underwater drones", but what they describe sounds like a torpedo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So stealthy that it doesn't actually exist outside of the computer rendering....

/ also...if it has props or machinery...you can hear it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So stealthy that it doesn't actually exist outside of the computer rendering....

/ also...if it has props or machinery...you can hear it.


No there's a wooden model too.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can't call improving a thing that already exists the name it has always had. That's too confusing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rollin coal in an Orc submarine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Rollin coal in an Orc submarine.


I've seen that Warhammer 40k drawling....
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So stealthy that it doesn't actually exist outside of the computer rendering....

/ also...if it has props or machinery...you can hear it.


It would sound like whales humping or a seismic anomaly...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IF it's real, I give it 4 months before it's sitting at the bottom of the ocean, spewing radioactive material. They "released" this because they need the propaganda bump, not because it's "ready". Guarantee half the systems don't work right yet, and most of the crew probably hasn't been trained.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the goal is to get it into service by the second half of the century?
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

disaster bastard: iheartscotch: So stealthy that it doesn't actually exist outside of the computer rendering....

/ also...if it has props or machinery...you can hear it.

No there's a wooden model too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
