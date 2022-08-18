 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Inside look into a Russian paratrooper's training   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Come here, Artyom!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1560022545356791810.html
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vlad built a kleptocracy, but he stupidly thought that he was the only one smart enough to steal.  He didn't realize that everyone would do it too - that it would be villas for the generals, Range Rovers for the Majors, and track suits for the enlisted men.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


in before fark boomers start complaining they can't read segmented information on twitter

/you smell like pee and all service staff hate you
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Read it, his son story
hope this motherfarker gets his pieces sent to mother vlad after the dogs have him...
Dine, oh dine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His complaints are only about the shitty Russian training. Not that they should have not started an unjustifiable war in the first place.
He's just an unhappy Orc.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: His complaints are only about the shiatty Russian training. Not that they should have not started an unjustifiable war in the first place.
He's just an unhappy Orc.


Read this farkwads tweets, enough.
No mercy to the invaders.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 397x398]

in before fark boomers start complaining they can't read segmented information on twitter

/you smell like pee and all service staff hate you


How do you know what pee smells like on a human being?
Negligence?
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. I remember the training video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Read it, his son story
hope this motherfarker gets his pieces sent to mother vlad after the dogs have him...
Dine, oh dine.


Was that even English?

Do you hope the soldier gets mauled by dogs, or Vlad the incompetent?

I assumed we just had trolls on here, but with the incoherent broken English, I guess that could've been a post from a russian shill.

It could've also been a post from a drunk / hung over American with the assistance of autokorekt, though
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 397x398]

in before fark boomers start complaining they can't read segmented information on twitter

/you smell like pee and all service staff hate you

How do you know what pee smells like on a human being?
Negligence?


i've taken public transportation in Chicago
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ProfessorTerguson: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 397x398]

in before fark boomers start complaining they can't read segmented information on twitter

/you smell like pee and all service staff hate you

How do you know what pee smells like on a human being?
Negligence?

i've taken public transportation in Chicago


Complaining about the CTA?  OK, suburban Boomer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A smarter man would realize he was "considered disposable" from the get go.

Y'all thought the military would mean that you could get better meals and opportunities when you got home. Y'all were banking on a kleptocracy giving you opportunities, and in that system you need to buy that sh*t. It's not a bug, it's a feature. And y'all did it to yourselves.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
VDV song (Updated)
Youtube gSzAnNU4u28
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok, I've got to say it. I've held off for too long and I don't hear enough people talking about this.
What is up with those god awful striped shirts all the Russians wear?

Y'all look like you were found on a 19th century schooner and sent to a modern theatre of war.
Maybe that's why their military is so incompetent. The Russians invented time travel but they can only bring back conscripts from 1885.

So gauche.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Y'all were banking on a kleptocracy giving you opportunities, and in that system you need to buy that sh*t.


Not buy. Steal. And you have to be considered important enough to be allowed to get away with it. Real opportunities only exist for Pooty's made men, and even they're expendible when the scam goes sour. They're not dropping as fast as the military, but percentage-wise, they're not that far off, either.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
20/ The soldiers set off for their jump practice at 02:00 in sub-zero conditions, travelling on open-top trucks. They spent five hours "jumping on the spot ... to warm up somehow". When they jumped, Filatyev found that the drop zone had mistakenly been centred on a cemetery.

From the description of the training quality, that's not a mistake. That's logistical efficiency in the event someone didn't pack their parachute properly.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russia is a living example of what happens when corruption, mismanagement and apathy reaches a point where the country or in this case the military, can't function and not for the first time:

The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: His complaints are only about the shiatty Russian training. Not that they should have not started an unjustifiable war in the first place.
He's just an unhappy Orc.


In fairness, the Tweet thread is not a summary of everything he wrote. It specifically only covers his time training in Crimea in 2021 (thus, before the war, if you don't count the annexation of Crimea as part of the war). There's more to come, presumably. Unless you can read Russian; in that case you can see the whole thing now.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was not your fault sir. You spoke out. You are now a hero.

/If his account gets translated and published, someone submit a link. Anyone know a publisher?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abb3w: 20/ The soldiers set off for their jump practice at 02:00 in sub-zero conditions, travelling on open-top trucks. They spent five hours "jumping on the spot ... to warm up somehow". When they jumped, Filatyev found that the drop zone had mistakenly been centred on a cemetery.

From the description of the training quality, that's not a mistake. That's logistical efficiency in the event someone didn't pack their parachute properly.


In Putin Russia, grave opens you!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Ok, I've got to say it. I've held off for too long and I don't hear enough people talking about this.
What is up with those god awful striped shirts all the Russians wear?

Y'all look like you were found on a 19th century schooner and sent to a modern theatre of war.
Maybe that's why their military is so incompetent. The Russians invented time travel but they can only bring back conscripts from 1885.

So gauche.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telnyashka

Yeah, it's a navy thing that spread to other branches like fleet week-related herpes.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Russian army still has political officers? I think I would have deserted after the awful food, shiatty living conditions and not even given a uniform until he had to buy it on his own.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't feel bad at all for what happens to the the invaders, but holy fark if this isn't convenient sabotage by their own command I don't know what is.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.